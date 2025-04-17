Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 17, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, strategy, and more

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today bring events that can help you earn cash rewards and help you upgrade Landmarks at a discount. Events like Free Parking Money will help you raise cash positions, while Lucky Chance can help you earn better rewards upon landing on the Chance tile. That said, you must learn the complete schedule to get the most out of these events.

This article brings the Monopoly GO daily events schedule for April 17, 2025, along with details about Quick Wins and other special events arriving in the game.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with the Builder's Bash event, which will help you to upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% discounts. The next event is Lucky Chance, during which you can earn better than usual rewards for landing on the Chance tile.

Builder's Bash event can help you save a lot of cash on Landmark upgrades (Image via Scopely)

Then the High Roller event arrives, where you can use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. After this comes the Wheel Boost event, which allows you to get a free extra spin in the Color Wheel mini-game. The next event, Free Parking Money, helps you earn cash rewards by landing on specific tiles, which you can retrieve by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and will run until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Begins at 2:00 am and will run until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and will run until 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Begins at 8:00 am and will run until 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and will run until 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Begins at 2:00 pm and will run until 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Wheel Boost (15 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and will run until 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Begins at 5:00 pm and will run until 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and will run until April 18, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Today's Monopoly GO Quick Wins schedule

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time.

Land on Chance two times.

Complete Shut Down two times.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Movie Night Season is currently live. Scopely has also brought some other daily events and tournaments to help the community earn more in-game rewards.

Check out the complete schedule of these events below:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Hoppy Handwork: The Hoppy Handwork event began on April 17, 2025, and will last till April 19. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner (GO, Jail, and Free Parking tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens).

The Hoppy Handwork event began on April 17, 2025, and will last till April 19. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner (GO, Jail, and Free Parking tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens). Brush Brawl: The Brush Brawl tournament began on April 17, 2025, and will end on April 18. Perform shutdowns and bank heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Brush Brawl tournament began on April 17, 2025, and will end on April 18. Perform shutdowns and bank heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Treasure Dig Minigame: A new Treasure Dig Minigame began on April 17, 2025, replacing the previous Juggle Jam event. It will last until April 22. Earn tokens for this event by completing different milestones of the milestone events and daily tournaments.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Since Scopely has been providing plenty of cash-earning opportunities for the tycoons through flash events, milestone events, and more, it is a great time to spend some cash upgrading your Landmarks. The best part is that you can save some cash while doing so, using the Builder's Bash event's discounts.

After that, earn some cash and dice rolls (and other exciting in-game assets) by using the Lucky Chance event. Keep playing, and you will get these rewards upon landing on the Chance tiles during this event.

Now, focus on the Wheel Boost event for more assets, and participate in the Free Parking Money event for more cash. Use roll multipliers during the Free Parking Money event to increase your earnings.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 16, 2025, were

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Golden Blitz

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

