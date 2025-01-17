The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 17, 2025, offer a variety of exciting activities for the community. The developer has announced events such as Mega Heist and Free Parking Money, which provide ample opportunities to earn cash. Additionally, there are events designed to help players upgrade their board's Landmarks.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 17, 2025

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for January 17, 2025, kicks off with the Mega Heist. This is a fantastic opportunity for players to earn large amounts of cash by looting their friends' banks.

Mega Heist is followed by Builder's Bash, which offers discounts on upgrading your Landmarks, allowing you to complete these upgrades at a lower cost than usual.

Builder's Bash event helps you upgrade landmarks at up to 50% discounts (Image via Scopely)

The next event is High Roller, where you can increase your roll multipliers to boost your earnings in the game. After High Roller, the Mega Heist event returns for a second round.

The day concludes with the Free Parking Money event, which offers additional opportunities to win cash rewards.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Builder's Bash (1 hour): This event begins at 5:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

This event begins at 5:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Mega Heist (45 minutes): This round of the event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

This round of the event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Free Parking Money (45 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

In this segment of the Monopoly Go daily events schedule, we will cover the Quick Wins for January 17, 2025. Completing these challenges is important, as they reward players with tokens for the new Greek Treasures Dig event:

Pass GO two times

Shut Down two times

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Other events in the Monopoly Go daily events schedule for January 17, 2025, include the Rich Exhibit event and the Clay Heyday tournament. The Greek Treasure Dig and the Jingle Joy season's sticker collection event are also live.

Jingle Joy: The latest season in Monopoly Go is Jingle Joy, which introduces holiday-themed events and challenges to celebrate the onset of festive cheer. It will run until January 16, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly Go is Jingle Joy, which introduces holiday-themed events and challenges to celebrate the onset of festive cheer. It will run until January 16, 2025. Rich Exhibit: This event will begin on January 16, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 18, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the tiles that feature tokens.

This event will begin on January 16, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 18, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the tiles that feature tokens. Clay Heyday: This event begins on January 17, 2025, and will end on January 19. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event begins on January 17, 2025, and will end on January 19. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Greek Treasure Dig event: This event begins on January 16, 2025, and will continue until January 20, 2025.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

To make the most of today's Monopoly Go events, start by participating in the Mega Heist event to win as much cash as possible. Then, take advantage of Builder's Bash to upgrade your Landmarks at discounted prices.

Consider skipping High Roller and waiting for the second Mega Heist event to maximize your earnings. Finish the day by joining Free Parking Money for additional cash rewards.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (January 16, 2025) were:

High Roller (5 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Grab (10 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

