Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 18, 2025, bring plenty of amazing events to help you progress faster in the game. Today's events are perfect for tycoons trying to increase their cash bucket. Events like Mega Heist and Rent Frenzy can help you increase your net worth. However, you must learn the complete schedule to get the best out of these events.

This article will help you with the complete Monopoly Go daily events schedule, including Quick Wins challenges, banner events, and more.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule (January 18, 2025)

The first event of today's Monopoly Go daily event begins with High Roller, which can help you use higher roll multipliers to increase your chances of earning from different events. This event is followed by Rent Frenzy, during which you can get extra rent from your friends.

The next event is Free Parking Money, where you have to land on specific tiles to stack up cash, and you can retrieve the cash by landing on the Free Parking tile. You can also use high roll multipliers during this event to increase your earnings.

Mega Heist in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

After this, Rent Frenzy returns as the second last event of today, which is followed by Mega Heist, which becomes the final flash event on the Monopoly Go daily events schedule.

High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will end at 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 am and will end at 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event begins at 5:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 5:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): This event begins at 8:00 am and will end at 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will end at 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event begins at 11:00 am and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 11:00 am and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 pm and will end on January 19, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

Here are the Quick Wins challenges on the Monopoly Go daily events schedule for January 18, 2025. Completing these challenges is important, as they reward players with tokens for the new Greek Treasures Dig event:

Collect Cash

Pass GO two times

Roll doubles two times

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go daily events for January 18, 2025, bring plenty of new events and tournaments. The Brush Bliss event and Clay Heyday tournament will be live in the game today. The Greek Treasure Dig and the Jingle Joy season's sticker collection event are also available.

Jingle Joy: The latest season in Monopoly Go is Jingle Joy, which introduces holiday-themed events and challenges to celebrate the onset of festive cheer. It will run until January 16, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly Go is Jingle Joy, which introduces holiday-themed events and challenges to celebrate the onset of festive cheer. It will run until January 16, 2025. Brush Bliss: This event will begin on January 18, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 20, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature tokens.

This event will begin on January 18, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 20, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature tokens. Clay Heyday: This event begins on January 17, 2025, and will end on January 19. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event begins on January 17, 2025, and will end on January 19. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Greek Treasure Dig event: This event begins on January 16, 2025, and will continue until January 20, 2025.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today is perfect for players trying to increase their cash positions. All the events scheduled for today, except High Roller can help you earn plenty of cash.

Participate in the Rent Frenzy and Free Parking Money events to earn cash. Keep the cash secured in your bank. After that, if you feel you need some more cash, you can also try participating in the Mega Heist event. Save the cash you've earned and wait for events like Builder's Bash, Board Rush, and Landmark Rush to spend it.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

