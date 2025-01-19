The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 19, 2025, bring several different events to help the community earn more cash rewards and upgrade their Landmarks at a discount. There are many interesting Quick Wins challenges and other special events that can also help you earn more in-game assets. However, you must know about the complete schedule to get the most out of it.

This article lists all Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 19, 2025, to help you stay a step ahead of the competition.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today, January 19, 2025

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 19, 2025, begin with the Builder's Bash event. Here, you can upgrade your Landmarks at up to a 50% discount. This event is followed by Cash Grab, which helps you earn plenty of cash. You must tap on your screen to catch the falling banknotes.

Builder's bash helps you upgrade your Landmarks at lower prices (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Rent Frenzy. Here, your friends put their tokens on your board's tiles after which you can charge them rent. The higher the Landmark's level, the higher the rent: you can collect it by landing on tiles featuring other player's tokens.

The next event is High Roller, which allows you to use higher roll multipliers. This is followed by Mega Heist, where you can loot your friend's banks to increase your cash bucket.

After this comes the Free Parking Money event, where you can win money for landing on specific tiles and retrieve cash by landing on a Free Parking tile. This is followed by today's final event, Rent Frenzy.

Here is the complete schedule:

Builder's Bash (1 hour): This event begins at 2 am and will end at 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2 am and will end at 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (10 minutes): This event begins at 5 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 5 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event begins at 8 am and will end at 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8 am and will end at 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 11 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 11 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 2 pm and will end at 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2 pm and will end at 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): This event begins at 5 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 5 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event begins at 10 pm and will end on January 20, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Today's Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins schedule

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Land on Chance two times

Shut Down two times

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go daily events for January 19, 2025, bring several new events and tournaments. The Brush Bliss event and Origami Fold-Off tournament will be live in the game today. Meanwhile, the Greek Treasure Dig and the Jingle Joy season's sticker collection event are also available.

Jingle Joy: The latest season in Monopoly Go is Jingle Joy, which introduces holiday-themed events and challenges to celebrate the onset of festive cheer. It will run until January 16, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly Go is Jingle Joy, which introduces holiday-themed events and challenges to celebrate the onset of festive cheer. It will run until January 16, 2025. Brush Bliss: This event will begin on January 18, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 20, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature tokens.

This event will begin on January 18, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 20, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature tokens. Origami Fold-Off: This event begins on January 19, 2025, and will end on January 20. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event begins on January 19, 2025, and will end on January 20. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Greek Treasure Dig event: This event begins on January 16, 2025, and will continue until January 20, 2025.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Builder's Bash. Keep upgrading Landmarks at discounted prices and complete as many boards as possible. You can earn plenty of cash from different flash events throughout the day or free dice rolls from the Free Parking dice event.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 18, 2025

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were:

High Roller (5 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

