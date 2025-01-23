Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 23, 2025

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for January 23, 2025, brings plenty of events to help you win cash rewards. Events like Mega Heist, Cash Boost, and others are perfect to refill your depleted cash bucket. Besides, the scheduled tournaments, Quick Wins challenges, and other banner events can also help you earn more in-game assets, including cash and dice rolls.

However, you must learn the complete schedule for these events to get the most out of them. This article will provide a complete Monopoly Go daily events schedule for the community.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule (January 23, 2025)

The Monopoly Go daily events on January 23, 2025, begin with Mega Heist that allows you to loot cash from your friends' banks to increase your cash positions.

Mega Heist in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Wheel Boost, where you get one free extra spin in the spin-the-wheel mini-game called the Colour Wheel Boost. Land on the tiles featuring the red housing tokens during this event to get your extra free spin.

Mega Heist returns after this event, followed by the Cash Boost. During Cash Boost, you will earn extra cash from every action. The next event is Rent Frenzy, which helps you get extra rent from your friends whose tokens are in your board's tiles.

The next event is Free parking Cash. You have to land on specific tiles to collect cash and retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 5:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 5:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Cash (45 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until january 24, 2025, at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Today's Quick Wins in the Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Quick Wins challenges arriving in Monopoly Go today are:

Roll five times

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Today's Monopoly Go daily event and tournament are Icy Spectacle and Puck Pursuit, respectively. Scopely has recently brought the Peg-E Prize Drop event, which will be live in the game for two days. The new Artful Tales season is also currently live in the game.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. The season began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. The season began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Icy Spectacle: This event will begin on January 22, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 24, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the tiles (Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest) that feature tokens.

This event will begin on January 22, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 24, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the tiles (Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest) that feature tokens. Puck Pursuit: This event will begin on January 23, 2025, and will end on January 24. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event will begin on January 23, 2025, and will end on January 24. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Peg-E Prize Drop event: This event will begin on January 22, 2025, and will last until January 24, 2025. Earn tickets by completing milestones of tournaments and other events and participate in Juggle Sort for more exciting rewards.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

All the flash events scheduled for today are here to help you earn more cash rewards. Events like Mega Heist, Cash Boost, and Rent Frenzy can help you increase your net worth rapidly. Therefore, if you are running out of cash, you must participate in all the events scheduled for today.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (January 22, 2025) were:

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Landmark Rush (6 hours)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

