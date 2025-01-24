Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 24, 2025, are perfect for players trying to earn more cash from the game. Events like Mega Heist and Rent Frenzy can boost your money-making journey in the game. However, you must know the complete schedule to chalk out a perfect strategy and get the most out of these events.

This article covers the Monopoly Go daily events schedule for January 24, 2025.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with the Rent Frenzy event. During this event you can earn some extra rent from your friends witch tokens on your board.

The next event is Free Parking Money. During this event you have to land on specific tiles to earn cash and you can retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Trending

Mega Heist in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Cash Grab, where you have to tap on the falling banknotes to earn cash. This event is followed by Mega Heist, that allows you to loot banks of your in-game friends.

Free Parking Money returns as the final event for today. The following is the complete schedule:

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event will begin at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event will begin at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): This event will begin at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event will begin at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): This event will begin at 2:00 pm and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event will begin at 2:00 pm and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event will begin at 5:00 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event will begin at 5:00 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): This event will begin at 11:00 pm and will last until January 25, 2024, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins challenges scheduled

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Win challenges scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Shut Down two times

Collect one sticker

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Today's Monopoly Go daily event and tournament are Polar Park and Chill Toss, respectively. The Peg-E Prize Drop event is ending today, but Scopely has already announced the arrival of the Plushie Partners event, which will be live in the game for six days. The new Artful Tales season is also currently live in the game.

Expand Tweet

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. The season began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. The season began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Polar Park: This event will begin on January 24, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until 3 pm ET on January 26, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the tiles that feature tokens.

This event will begin on January 24, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until 3 pm ET on January 26, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the tiles that feature tokens. Chill Toss: This event will begin on January 24, and will end on January 25, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event will begin on January 24, and will end on January 25, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Peg-E Prize Drop event: This event began on January 22, 2025, and will last until January 24, 2025. Earn tickets by completing milestones of tournaments and other events and participate in the event for more rewards.

This event began on January 22, 2025, and will last until January 24, 2025. Earn tickets by completing milestones of tournaments and other events and participate in the event for more rewards. Plushie Partners: The new Partners event will go live on January 24, 2025, and it will last for six days, before ending on January 30, 2025.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

All the flash events scheduled for today are here to help you earn more cash rewards. Events like Mega Heist, Cash Grab, and Rent Frenzy can help you increase your net worth rapidly. Therefore, if you are running out of cash, you must participate in all the events scheduled for today.

You can use roll multipliers when playing the Free Parking Money and Cash Grab events to increase your earnings.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (January 23, 2025) were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Free Parking Cash (45 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related udpates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback