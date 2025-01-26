Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 26, 2025, can help the community win plenty of cash, and give them a chance to upgrade the Landmarks in exchange for rewards. Overall, all of today's events can boost your progress in the game. However you must learn the complete schedule to get the most out of them.

This article brings a complete Monopoly Go daily events schedule to help you stay a step ahead of the competition.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule (January 26, 2025)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 26, 2025, begin with Cash Grab. You have to tap on the falling banknotes to earn cash.

The next event is Free Parking Money, which can help you earn plenty of cash. Land on specific tiles to earn money and on the Free Parking tile to retrieve the cash.

Wheel Boost is among the best events (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Wheel Boost. You get one free extra spin on the spin-the-wheel mini-game during this event. It will help you win more in-game assets.

The next event is Builder's Bash followed by Board Rush, both of which promotes upgrading buildings. The former gets you discounts on the updates, and the latter rewards you for upgrading the buildings.

Cash Grab (10 minutes): This event begins on January 25, 2025, at 11:00 pm and will last until 2:00 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins on January 25, 2025, at 11:00 pm and will last until 2:00 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): This event begins at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (30 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): This event begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Board Rush: This event begins at 8:00 pm and will end on January 27, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Land on Chance two times

Collect one sticker

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Today's Monopoly Go daily event and tournament are Polar Park and Fluffy Fenders, respectively. The Peg-E Prize Drop event has ended, but Scopely has already brought a replacement in the Plushie Partners event, which will be live in the game for six days. The new Artful Tales season is also currently live.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. The season began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. The season began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Polar Park: This event will begin on January 24, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until 3 pm ET on January 26, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the tiles that feature tokens.

This event will begin on January 24, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until 3 pm ET on January 26, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the tiles that feature tokens. Fluffy Fenders: This event will begin on January 25 and will end on January 26, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event will begin on January 25 and will end on January 26, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Plushie Partners: The new Partners event will go live on January 24, 2025, and it will last for six days before ending on January 30, 2025.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Today's events are perfect for tycoons trying to earn cash and complete their boards faster. The first few events, including Cash Grab and Free Parking Money, will help them win cash. Using roll multipliers during both of these events can be beneficial for the players.

After that, they should perform in the Wheel Boost for certain in-game assets. Lastly, they should participate in the Board Rush and the Builder's Bash events to upgrade Landmarks faster and complete boards to earn more.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were:

High Roller (5 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Landmark Rush

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

