Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (January 25, 2025)

Some of the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today will help you with certain in-game assets, while some other events will present some chances for you to win cash. Events like Free Parking Cash and Mega Heist can help you earn more, while High Roller, Wheel Boost, and other events can help you earn crucial in-game assets to boost your progress.

However, you must learn the complete Monopoly Go daily events schedule to get the most out of these events. Therefore, this article provides a complete schedule for today's daily events arriving in the game, including the Quick Wins challenges, and more.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 25, 2025, begin with High Roller. This event allows the players to use higher roll multipliers irrespective of their stock of dice rolls. The next event is Wheel Boost, which gives you an extra free spin during the spin-the-wheel mini-game.

Mega heist in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Landmark Rush, which allows the players to earn rewards by upgrading the Landmarks. This event is followed by the Mega Heist event, which allows the players to loot the banks of their friends.

Wheel Boost returns as the final flash event of Monopoly Go daily events schedule for January 25, 2025. Check out the complete schedule below:

High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will end at 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 am and will end at 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): This event begins at 5:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 5:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Landmark Rush: This event begins at 8:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will end on January 26, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Today's Quick Wins challenges scheduled in Monopoly Go

Completing Quick Wins can help you earn tokens for the Plushie Partners event. The Quick Wins challenges arriving in Monopoly Go today are:

Collect Cash

Pass GO two times

Collect one sticker

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Today's Monopoly Go daily event and tournament are Polar Park and Chill Toss, respectively. The Peg-E Prize Drop event has ended, but Scopely has already brought a replacement in the Plushie Partners event, which will be live in the game for six days. The new Artful Tales season is also currently live in the game.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. The season began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. The season began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Polar Park: This event will begin on January 24, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until 3 pm ET on January 26, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the tiles that feature tokens.

This event will begin on January 24, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until 3 pm ET on January 26, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the tiles that feature tokens. Chill Toss: This event will begin on January 24 and will end on January 25, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event will begin on January 24 and will end on January 25, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Peg-E Prize Drop event: This event began on January 22, 2025, and will last until January 24, 2025. Earn tickets by completing milestones of tournaments and other events and participate in the event for more rewards.

This event began on January 22, 2025, and will last until January 24, 2025. Earn tickets by completing milestones of tournaments and other events and participate in the event for more rewards. Plushie Partners: The new Partners event will go live on January 24, 2025, and it will last for six days before ending on January 30, 2025.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

You can focus on Wheel Boost to try and win some sticker packs. Scopely has brought plenty of flash events that helped the tycoons win plenty of cash rewards. Considering you have taken your chances in the previous events, you should have enough cash to burn during today's Landmark Rush event.

Furthermore, you can also earn plenty of cash from the Mega Heist event, arriving after the Landmark Rush event. Therefore, there won't be a big dent in your cash bucket either. After that you can participate in the second Wheel Boost event to earn more in-game assets.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were:

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

