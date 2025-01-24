Monopoly Go Plushie Partners event: Schedule, rewards, and more

Scopely has returned with a new event in Monopoly Go Plushie Partners and it has drawn the attention of the tycoons. Starting from January 24, 2025, it will bring plenty of rewards, including dice rolls and sticker packs. Prepare to team up and build different things to complete milestones. Both you and your team members will get amazing rewards.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Plushie Partners event.

Monopoly Go Plushie Partners event: Schedule and rewards

As mentioned in our Monopoly Go daily events schedule, the Monopoly Go Plushie Partners event begins on January 24, 2025, and will give tycoons a chance to win up to 6K dice rolls, two sticker packs, plenty of cash, and more. It ends six days later, on January 30, 2025.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A new season (Artful Tales) has arrived in the mobile version of the popular board game, which makes the sticker packs, one of the most crucial collectibles. There are a total of four teams a player can join, so each one can help seven of their friends and themselves. The list mentioned below provides a complete list of the Monopoly Go Plushie Partners event's rewards:

Level one (2.5K points): 200 dice rolls

200 dice rolls Level two (6K points): Cash

Cash Level three (13K points): 200-300 dice rolls, Cash, and 10 minutes Cash Boost

200-300 dice rolls, Cash, and 10 minutes Cash Boost Level four (26.5K points): 300-500 dice rolls, Yellow Sticker Pack, and 10 minutes of Mega Heist

300-500 dice rolls, Yellow Sticker Pack, and 10 minutes of Mega Heist Level five (32K Points): 400-600 dice rolls, Cash, Blue Sticker Pack, and 10 minutes High Roller

You can get a Mega Heist boost from the Monopoly Go Plushie Partner event (Image via Scopely)

Apart from these milestones, there is a Grand Prize for those who can complete the task with all four teams. Those players will win a Grand Prize, which will include A Sledging Huskey Token, a Swap Pack Sticker Pack, and 5K dice rolls.

That said, you have to earn points to complete the milestones and earn these rewards, and there are only a few ways to do that. You can earn points by collecting event-exclusive tokens and using them to participate in the Monopoly Go Plushie Partners event.

There are a few ways to earn these tokens, such as:

Completing events and tournaments: Completing certain milestones of different tournaments and events can help you win the tokens.

Completing certain milestones of different tournaments and events can help you win the tokens. Quick Wins: You can complete Quick Win challenges to earn these tokens.

You can complete Quick Win challenges to earn these tokens. In-game shop rewards: You can get three free rewards daily from the Monopoly Go in-game event shop. These boxes are in the shop within eight hours and they contain such event-exclusive tokens among other rewards whenever these special events appear.

Prepare for the Monopoly Go Plushie Partners event, team up with active players, and you can win crucial assets to boost your in-game progress.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback