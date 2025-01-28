Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 28, 2025, bring numerous opportunities that can help you earn plenty of in-game assets and cash prizes. Additionally, today’s flash events offer a great chance to boost your progress. Knowing the full schedule is important to plan the perfect strategy and make the most of these events.

This article brings complete details on the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 28, 2025, to help you stay a step ahead of the competition.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 28, 2025, begin with Wheel Boost, offering an extra free spin on the spin-the-wheel mini-game. This increases your chances of grabbing crucial in-game assets during the event.

Wheel Boost in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Lucky Chance, where tycoons can draw cards with better rewards for landing on the Chance tile. This event provides a great opportunity to boost in-game progress.

Then arrives the High Roller event, allowing you to roll with higher multipliers to multiply your earnings from different events. The final event for today is Cash Boost, which helps you earn more cash rewards.

Wheel Boost (45 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Lucky Chance (15 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 pm and will end at 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 pm and will end at 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): This event begins at 11:00 pm and will end on January 29, 2025, at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one-time

Collect one sticker

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Today's Monopoly Go daily event and tournament are Plush Parade and Horn Huck, respectively. Additionally, Scopely introduced the Plushie Partners event on January 24, 2025, which will remain live for six days. The new Artful Tales season is also currently ongoing.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Plush Parade: This event began on January 26, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until 3 pm ET on January 30, 2025. Land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event.

This event began on January 26, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until 3 pm ET on January 30, 2025. Land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event. Horn Huck: This event will begin on January 28 and end on January 29, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event will begin on January 28 and end on January 29, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Plushie Partners: The new Partners event went live on January 24, 2025, and will last for six days before ending on January 30, 2025.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

The Wheel Boost and the Lucky Chance event, offer a great opportunity to focus on earning specific in-game assets. Whenever you feel like there is a chance that you might land on the Chance tile during this event, use high roll multipliers to increase your earnings.

However, it's important to avoid letting greed take over during the High Roller event, as it could result in losing all your dice rolls.

Furthermore, the Cash Boost event will help you earn more Cash for performing different actions in the game. Thus, if you are one of the tycoons looking to earn more cash, stay active throughout the event to increase your cash positions.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (January 27, 2025) were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Wheel Boost (45 minutes)

