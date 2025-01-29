Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 29, 2025, bring events that can help you win plenty of cash and other assets. Events like Free Parking Money and Mega Heist will refill your cash bucket, while Roll Match and others can help you win certain in-game assets. However, you must know the complete schedule of these events to get the best out of them.

This article brings the complete list of Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 29, 2025, to help you chalk out the perfect strategy and grab as many rewards as possible from this event.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with the Free Parking Money event, during which you must land on specific tiles to earn cash and land on Free Parking tile to retrieve those cash rewards.

Trending

Mega Heist in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Mega Heist, which allows you to loot the banks of your friends. This event is followed by Roll Match, where you have to roll a certain combination of dice to complete objectives and win exciting rewards.

The next event is Wheel Boost, which gives you one free extra spin on the spin-the-wheel mini-game. The next event is Lucky Chance, where you can earn special rewards for landing on the chance tile.

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will run until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 am and will run until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will run until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will run until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Roll Match (5 minutes): This event begins at 11:00 am and will run until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 11:00 am and will run until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 pm and will run until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 pm and will run until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Lucky Chance (15 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 pm and will run on January 30, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Roll five times

Upgrade one Landmark

Land on Chance two times

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Today's Monopoly Go daily events and tournament are Plush Parade and Horn Huck, respectively. The Plushie Partners event is also currently live in the game. However, it is going to be over before the month ends. Thus, you should focus more on earning the tokens for the Partners event to get the most out of it.

The new Artful Tales season is also currently ongoing.

Expand Tweet

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Plush Parade: This event began on January 26, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until 3 pm ET on January 30, 2025. Land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event.

This event began on January 26, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until 3 pm ET on January 30, 2025. Land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event. Horn Huck: This event will begin on January 29 and end on January 30, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event will begin on January 29 and end on January 30, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Plushie Partners: The new Partners event went live on January 24, 2025, and will last for six days before ending on January 30, 2025.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with events like Free Parking Money and Mega Heist, which can help you earn more cash. You have to focus on these events if you are looking forward to increasing your cash bucket. Using roll multipliers during both of these events can help you win big.

After this arrives Roll Match, which is one of the most adored events. During this event, you have to roll certain dice combinations to complete milestones and earn corresponding rewards. These rewards are crucial in-game assets that will boost your progress. Therefore, this is a great chance for the tycoons trying to earn more sticker packs or other special boosters.

The final two events, i.e., the Wheel Boost and the Lucky Chance events, are also perfect for players looking to earn more in-game assets, apart from cash and dice rolls. These two events can also help you win more.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback