Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 29, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Scopely has only included three flash events in today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule (May 29, 2025), but you can make the most of them by following the right strategy. The developer is also introducing a new milestone event and a new daily tournament. You can complete their milestones to get more in-game assets.
This article provides the Monopoly Go daily events schedule to help you get the most out of today's events.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
The Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Mega Heist, where you loot your friends' banks to increase your cash position. Then comes the Lucky Chance event, where you can earn better rewards than usual every time you land on the Chance tile.
This is followed by Wheel Boost, where you get an extra free spin in the Color Wheel event.
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Lucky Chance (10 minuutes):Begins at 8 am and ends on May 30, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Pass GO one time
- Land on Chance two times
- Complete two Shutdowns
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
As mentioned, Scopely has introduced a new tournament and milestone. Complete them to earn in-game assets tokens for the Jedi Partners event.
Here is the complete schedule of the Monopoly Go Star Wars Go season and the events arriving in the game today:
- Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
- Clone Wealth: The Clone Wealth began on May 29, 2025, and will last until June 1, 2025 (or June 2, 2025, depending on your timezone). During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones – completing them all will earn you over 18K dice rolls and nearly 3K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards.
- Deflection Duel: The Deflection Duel begins on May 28, 2025, and will end on May 30, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 9K dice rolls and more than 2.5K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.
- Jedi Partners event: The Jedi Partners event begins on May 27, 2025, and will last until June 2, 2025. You can team up with your friends during this event to complete certain milestones and earn exciting rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today
Participate in the Mega Heist event with roll multipliers to increase your earnings. Try out the Lucky Chance and Wheel Boost events to earn more in-game assets.
