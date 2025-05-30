Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 30, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today can help you grab plenty of cash and in-game assets. Events like Wheel Boost grant you an extra chance to spin in the Color Wheel mini-game, while Free Parking Money lets you collect bonus cash. High Roller can also increase your points earning. However, you must learn the complete schedule of the events to get the most out of them.

This article presents the Monopoly Go events schedule for today, which includes Quick Wins, milestone events, and more. Read on to explore more.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with Mega Heist, which helps players loot their friends' banks. Then comes Golden Blitz to help the community trade Golden Stickers, so that they can help each other complete the sticker albums of the Star Wars Go Season.

Mega Heist event can help you earn cash (Image via Scopely)

Then comes the Wheel Boost event that helps you grab a free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game. The Free Parking Money event arrives after that, where you get to land on specific tiles to earn cash and retrieve that cash by landing on the Free Parking tile. The High Roller arrives as the final event of today, which helps you to use roll multipliers without a limit to increase your earnings.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Golden Blitz: Begins at 8:00 am and ends on May 31, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends on May 31, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Wheel Boost Event (20 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on May 31, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Roll doubles four times

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely is replacing the previous tournament with the Gungan Gallop tournament, which also brings plenty of milestones that you can complete to earn rewards. The milestone event from yesterday is still live in the game. Complete their milestones to earn tokens for the Jedi Partners event, and participate in the Partners event to earn more rewards.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Clone Wealth: The Clone Wealth began on May 29, 2025, and will last until June 1, 2025 (or June 2, 2025, depending on your timezone). During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones – completing them all will earn you over 18K dice rolls and nearly 3K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards.

The Clone Wealth began on May 29, 2025, and will last until June 1, 2025 (or June 2, 2025, depending on your timezone). During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones – completing them all will earn you over 18K dice rolls and nearly 3K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards. Gungan Gallop: The Gungan Gallop begins on May 30, 2025, and will end on May 31, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and more than 1.5K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

The Gungan Gallop begins on May 30, 2025, and will end on May 31, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and more than 1.5K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Jedi Partners event: The Jedi Partners event began on May 27, 2025, and will last until June 2, 2025. You can team up with your friends during this event to complete certain milestones and earn exciting rewards.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Mega Heist and the Free Parking Money event using the high rollers so that you can earn the most out of these events. This will help you to raise your cash positions from the Monopoly Go daily events. Focus on Wheel Boost if you want some in-game assets and on High Roller if you have enough dice rolls to spend.

This way, you can get the most out of these events. Also, try to help the community during Golden Blitz, and you might get a Golden Sticker that you needed to complete an album from one of your friends during the event.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (May 29, 2025) was:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Lucky Chance (10 minuutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

