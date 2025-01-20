Monopoly Go daily events today schedule for January 20, 2025

The Monopoly Go daily events today can help you earn plenty of cash and other in-game assets. The daily events that arrive in Monopoly Go help tycoons boost their in-game progress. However, getting the best out of them without knowing their complete schedule can be tricky.

Therefore, this article provides the Monopoly Go daily events schedule including Quick Wins and other banner events to help you stay ahead of the curve.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule today begins with Free Parking Money during which you can earn cash by landing on specific tiles. You can retrieve this money by landing on the Free Parking tile.

The High Roller event runs simultaneously with the Free Parking Money event. Here, you can use higher roll multipliers. This is followed by Landmark Rush, which helps you earn different in-game assets for upgrading Landmarks.

The next event is Rent Frenzy, which allows you to charge extra rent from your friends. This is especially useful if you are trying to increase your cash position.

Builder's bash helps you upgrade buildings at discounts (Image via Scopely)

The Builder's Bash is the next event, which can help you upgrade certain buildings at a discount of up to 50%.

The second last event is Cash Boost where you get to earn extra cash. This is followed by Lucky Chance where you can earn some more in-game assets.

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): This event begins at 2 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 5 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 5 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Landmark Rush (6 hours): This event begins at 8 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event begins at 11 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 11 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash: This event begins at 2 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): This event begins at 5 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 5 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Lucky Chance (15 minutes): This event begins at 8 am and will last until January 21, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins complete schedule for today

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Land on Chance two times

Shut Down two times

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go daily events for January 20, 2025, bring several new events and tournaments. The Winter Games event and Puck Pursuit tournament will be live in the game today. Meanwhile, the Juggle Sort and the Jingle Joy season's sticker collection event are also available.

Jingle Joy: The latest season in Monopoly Go is Jingle Joy, which introduces holiday-themed events and challenges to celebrate the onset of festive cheer. It will run until January 16, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly Go is Jingle Joy, which introduces holiday-themed events and challenges to celebrate the onset of festive cheer. It will run until January 16, 2025. Winter Games: This event will begin on January 20, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 22, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the Corner (i.e., the Jail tiles, Go tile, and Free Parking tile) tiles that feature tokens.

This event will begin on January 20, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 22, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the Corner (i.e., the Jail tiles, Go tile, and Free Parking tile) tiles that feature tokens. Puck Pursuit: This event begins on January 20, 2025, and will end on January 21. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event begins on January 20, 2025, and will end on January 21. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Juggle Sort: This event begins at 3 pm and will last until January 22, 2025, at 9:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

It is recommended not to use the roll multipliers during High Rollers. However, since the Free Parking Money event runs simultaneously with the High Roller event today and you can benefit from using higher roll multipliers during the former, you can do so during the first two events of the day.

Thereafter, focus on upgrading Landmarks during the Landmark Rush event to earn other in-game assets. Then, earn more cash from Rent Frenzy. You can use the cash again during Builder's Bash to upgrade Landmarks at a discount. Since Cash Boost runs simultaneously with the Builder's Bash event, you won't have to worry about overspending this time.

You can also participate in the Lucky Chance event to earn more cash and other in-game assets.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 19, 2025

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were:

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Cash Grab (10 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

