Monopoly Go daily events today schedule for January 21, 2025

All the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 21, 2025, will provide you with a chance to earn plenty of in-game assets. Scopely has been continuously providing plenty of events that help in earning cash. That being said, participating in today's events can help you earn plenty of boosters, sticker packs, and other assets that can boost your progress.

This article provides the complete Monopoly Go daily events schedule for January 21, 2025, to help you stay a few steps ahead of the competition.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 21, 2025, begin with Roll Match. During this event, you will have to roll dice in certain combinations to complete milestones and win exciting rewards.

The next event is Board Rush. This event rewards the players for completing their boards. It is followed by the Lucky Chance event, which will also help you grab more in-game assets.

Next comes the Free Parking Dice event, which helps players earn more dice rolls for free. Land on specific tiles to earn rolls and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve them.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

The final event is Mega Heist, which allows the tycoons to win more cash rewards. Check out the complete schedule below:

Roll Match (10 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Board Rush: This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Lucky Chance (15 minutes): This event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (1 hour): This event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (1 hour): This event begins at 8:00 pm and will end on January 22, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins challenges scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Upgrade one Landmark.

Complete one Bank Heist.

Roll doubles four times.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go daily events for January 20, 2025, include several new events and tournaments. Two of these, the Winter Games event and the Puck Pursuit tournament, will go live in the game today. The Juggle Sort and the Artful Tales season's sticker collection event are also available.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. The season began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. The season began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Winter Games: This event began on January 20, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 22, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the Corner (i.e., the Jail tiles, Go tile, and Free Parking tile) tiles that feature tokens.

This event began on January 20, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 22, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the Corner (i.e., the Jail tiles, Go tile, and Free Parking tile) tiles that feature tokens. Puck Pursuit: This event began on January 20, 2025, and will end on January 21. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event began on January 20, 2025, and will end on January 21. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Juggle Sort: This event began on January 20, 2025, and will last until January 22, 2025. Earn tickets by completing milestones of tournaments and other events and participate in Juggle Sort for more exciting rewards.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Roll Match. Participate in this event to increase your in-game assets. After this, you should upgrade as many landmarks as possible to complete the boards during Board Rush to earn more prizes.

After that, the Lucky Chance event will help you earn other assets. The Free Parking Dice will bring dice rolls, and Mega Heist will help you refill your depleted cash bucket. Keep participating in all these events for more prizes.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (January 20, 2025)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were:

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Landmark Rush (6 hours)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Builder's Bash

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

