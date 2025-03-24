Monopoly Go Downtown Derby event (March 23-24, 2025): Schedule and rewards explained

Scopely recently re-introduced the Monopoly Go Downtown Derby event in its popular virtual board title. A few hours ago, the event was added to the daily tournament section, setting millions of users worldwide abuzz. The event offers 40 milestone rewards, including cash, rare sticker packs, and Flags for the Tycoon Racers Partners event.

Ad

This article acts as a guide to help you learn everything about the Monopoly Go Downtown Derby event.

What are the different rewards in the Monopoly Go Downtown Derby event?

The Monopoly Go Downtown Derby event begins on March 23, 2025, and will last until 12 pm ET on March 24, 2025. The event will help you acquire plenty of flags for the Tycoon Racers Partners event.

Ad

Trending

Monopoly Go Downtown Derby event points breakdown (Image via Scopely)

You must land on the Railroad tiles and complete Shutdown or Bank Heist. Here's a look at the points you can earn from the tasks:

Ad

Shutdown Blocked - Two Points

Shutdown Success - Four Points

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Points

Large Heist - Six Points

Bankrupt - Eight Points

Since the event has the same format as the Craft Clash event, earning these points will also help you to progress in your group's leaderboard and earn leaderboard rewards.

Listed below are all the rewards for the returning Monopoly Go Downtown Derby event:

1st milestone (10 points) : 80 Flags

: 80 Flags 2nd milestone (20 points) : 40 dice rolls

: 40 dice rolls 3rd milestone (40 points) : Cash

: Cash 4th milestone (80 points) : One-Star Sticker Pack

: One-Star Sticker Pack 5th milestone (120 points) : Cash

: Cash 6th milestone (150 points) : 100 Flags

: 100 Flags 7th milestone (100 points) : High Roller (Five minutes) and Cash

: High Roller (Five minutes) and Cash 8th milestone (225 points) : 150 dice rolls and Cash

: 150 dice rolls and Cash 9th milestone (200 points) : 120 Flags and Cash

: 120 Flags and Cash 10th milestone (250 points) : Two-Star Sticker Pack

: Two-Star Sticker Pack 11th milestone (275 points) : 160 Flags and Cash

: 160 Flags and Cash 12th milestone (350 points) : 225 dice rolls

: 225 dice rolls 13th milestone (200 points) : Cash Boost (Five minutes) and Cash

: Cash Boost (Five minutes) and Cash 14th milestone (300 points) : 160 Flags

: 160 Flags 15th milestone (350 points) : Three-Star Sticker Pack and Cash

: Three-Star Sticker Pack and Cash 16th milestone (400 points) : 250 dice rolls and Cash

: 250 dice rolls and Cash 17th milestone (350 points) : 180 Partners event tokens

: 180 Partners event tokens 18th milestone (450 points) : 275 dice rolls

: 275 dice rolls 19th milestone (250 points) : Mega Heist (30 minutes) and Cash

: Mega Heist (30 minutes) and Cash 20th milestone (400 points) : 240 Flags

: 240 Flags 21st milestone (500 points) : Cash

: Cash 22nd milestone (650 points) : 325 dice rolls

: 325 dice rolls 23rd milestone (600 points) : 260 Flags and Cash

: 260 Flags and Cash 24th milestone (900 points) : 400 dice rolls

: 400 dice rolls 25th milestone (800 points) : Cash

: Cash 26th milestone (750 points) : 260 Flags

: 260 Flags 27th milestone (850 points) : Cash

: Cash 28th milestone (1K points) : 425 dice rolls

: 425 dice rolls 29th milestone (500 points) : Cash Boost (10 minutes)

: Cash Boost (10 minutes) 30th milestone (800 points) : 280 Flags and Cash

: 280 Flags and Cash 31st milestone (900 points) : Cash

: Cash 32nd milestone (1.5K points) : 575 dice rolls

: 575 dice rolls 33rd milestone (1.2K points) : Cash

: Cash 34th milestone (1K points) : 300 Flags

: 300 Flags 35th milestone (750 points) : Builder's Bash (30 minutes)

: Builder's Bash (30 minutes) 36th milestone (2K points) : 700 dice rolls

: 700 dice rolls 37th milestone (1.5K points) : Cash

: Cash 38th milestone (3K points) : 950 dice rolls

: 950 dice rolls 39th milestone (2K points) : Cash

: Cash 40th milestone (7K points): 2.5K dice rolls

Ad

In addition to the Monopoly Go Downtown Derby event, you can also take part in other ongoing events and earn more rewards.

Check out other articles on Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback