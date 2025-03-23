  • home icon
  • Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event (March 21-23, 2025): All rewards and how to play 

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Mar 23, 2025 01:12 IST
Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event offers great rewards (Image via Scopely)
After a long gap, Scopley re-introduced the Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event to the popular board game a few hours ago. As its name suggests, Fast and Luxurious focuses on a high-octane racing theme and runs alongside the Tycoon Racers Partners event. It offers plenty of milestone rewards that will massively enrich your gaming experience.

The Fast and Luxurious event is currently live and will be available until 1 pm ET on March 23, 2025. The time-limited event will help you obtain the missing stickers for the Movie Nights album.

How can you play the re-introduced Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event?

In the re-introduced Fast and Luxurious event, you must roll the dice and land on certain tiles on your current city board to obtain Gloves.

Land on Pickup tiles to earn Gloves in the Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event (Image via Scopely)
You must frequently land on different Pickup tiles (Income Tax, Water Works, Luxury Tax, Parking, Mediterranean Avenue, North Oceania Avenue, and Atlantic Avenue) to get hold of the Gloves.

While the tiles mentioned above offer Gloves, land on the Railroad tiles to complete a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. This will help you unlock and play ongoing daily tournaments, letting you obtain even more Gloves.

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event?

Like other previous events, the re-introduced Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event offers a plethora of Milestone rewards. A total of 62 Milestones can be reached and their respective rewards can be easily acquired by playing the event during the time mentioned above. These include free dice rolls, unique sticker packs, and Flag Tokens for the ongoing Tycoon Racers Partners event.

Listed below are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event:

Fast and Luxurious Milestones

Points Required

Fast and Luxurious Rewards

1

Five

60 Flag Tokens

2

10

25 Free Dice Rolls

3

15

Cash Reward

4

25

One-Star Sticker Pack

5

50

50 Free Dice Rolls

6

30

80 Flag Tokens

7

35

One-Star Sticker Pack

8

40

40 Free Dice Rolls

9

50

80 Flag Tokens

10

160

150 Free Dice Rolls

11

50

Cash Reward

12

55

50 Free Dice Rolls

13

65

100 Flag Tokens

14

80

Two-Star Sticker Pack

15

425

375 Free Dice Rolls

16

70

200 Flag Tokens

17

80

70 Free Dice Rolls

18

85

Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes

19

95

Cash Reward

20

675

575 Free Dice Rolls

21

100

200 Flag Tokens

22

115

95 Free Dice Rolls

23

110

Cash Reward

24

130

220 Flag Tokens

25

1,150

925 Free Dice Rolls

26

140

Three-Star Sticker Pack

27

150

220 Flag Tokens

28

160

Cash Reward

29

750

575 Free Dice Rolls

30

180

220 Flag Tokens

31

190

Cash Reward

32

210

150 Free Dice Rolls

33

160

Cash Boost For 10 Minutes

34

230

Cash Reward

35

1,500

1,100 Free Dice Rolls

36

250

240 Flag Tokens

37

300

200 Free Dice Rolls

38

450

Cash Reward

39

1,350

925 Free Dice Rolls

40

325

Cash Reward

41

350

240 Flag Tokens

42

375

Cash Reward

43

2,250

1,400 Free Dice Rolls

44

350

Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes

45

450

250 Flag Tokens

46

575

350 Free Dice Rolls

47

500

Cash Reward

48

3,000

1,650 Free Dice Rolls

49

550

250 Flag Tokens

50

450

Mega Heist For 40 Minutes

51

650

Cash Reward

52

1,800

800 Free Dice Rolls

53

700

270 Flag Tokens

54

825

500 Free Dice Rolls

55

950

Cash Reward

56

4,500

2,200 Free Dice Rolls

57

500

Cash Boost For 15 Minutes

58

800

375 Free Dice Rolls

59

950

Cash Reward

60

1,400

625 Free Dice Rolls

61

1,500

Cash Reward

62

10,000

5,500 Free Dice Rolls

As seen above, there are 62 milestone rewards. Those who start late and want to maximize their rewards can use dice multipliers (up to 100 dice). However, note that dice are hard to obtain in Monopoly Go so avoid unnecessary spending.

Prudent usage of coins will allow you to participate in forthcoming events for more rewards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
