Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event (March 21-23, 2025): All rewards and how to play 

After a long gap, Scopley re-introduced the Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event to the popular board game a few hours ago. As its name suggests, Fast and Luxurious focuses on a high-octane racing theme and runs alongside the Tycoon Racers Partners event. It offers plenty of milestone rewards that will massively enrich your gaming experience.

The Fast and Luxurious event is currently live and will be available until 1 pm ET on March 23, 2025. The time-limited event will help you obtain the missing stickers for the Movie Nights album.

How can you play the re-introduced Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event?

In the re-introduced Fast and Luxurious event, you must roll the dice and land on certain tiles on your current city board to obtain Gloves.

Land on Pickup tiles to earn Gloves in the Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event (Image via Scopely)

You must frequently land on different Pickup tiles (Income Tax, Water Works, Luxury Tax, Parking, Mediterranean Avenue, North Oceania Avenue, and Atlantic Avenue) to get hold of the Gloves.

While the tiles mentioned above offer Gloves, land on the Railroad tiles to complete a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. This will help you unlock and play ongoing daily tournaments, letting you obtain even more Gloves.

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event?

Like other previous events, the re-introduced Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event offers a plethora of Milestone rewards. A total of 62 Milestones can be reached and their respective rewards can be easily acquired by playing the event during the time mentioned above. These include free dice rolls, unique sticker packs, and Flag Tokens for the ongoing Tycoon Racers Partners event.

Listed below are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event:

Fast and Luxurious Milestones Points Required Fast and Luxurious Rewards 1 Five 60 Flag Tokens 2 10 25 Free Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash Reward 4 25 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 50 50 Free Dice Rolls 6 30 80 Flag Tokens 7 35 One-Star Sticker Pack 8 40 40 Free Dice Rolls 9 50 80 Flag Tokens 10 160 150 Free Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash Reward 12 55 50 Free Dice Rolls 13 65 100 Flag Tokens 14 80 Two-Star Sticker Pack 15 425 375 Free Dice Rolls 16 70 200 Flag Tokens 17 80 70 Free Dice Rolls 18 85 Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes 19 95 Cash Reward 20 675 575 Free Dice Rolls 21 100 200 Flag Tokens 22 115 95 Free Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash Reward 24 130 220 Flag Tokens 25 1,150 925 Free Dice Rolls 26 140 Three-Star Sticker Pack 27 150 220 Flag Tokens 28 160 Cash Reward 29 750 575 Free Dice Rolls 30 180 220 Flag Tokens 31 190 Cash Reward 32 210 150 Free Dice Rolls 33 160 Cash Boost For 10 Minutes 34 230 Cash Reward 35 1,500 1,100 Free Dice Rolls 36 250 240 Flag Tokens 37 300 200 Free Dice Rolls 38 450 Cash Reward 39 1,350 925 Free Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash Reward 41 350 240 Flag Tokens 42 375 Cash Reward 43 2,250 1,400 Free Dice Rolls 44 350 Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes 45 450 250 Flag Tokens 46 575 350 Free Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash Reward 48 3,000 1,650 Free Dice Rolls 49 550 250 Flag Tokens 50 450 Mega Heist For 40 Minutes 51 650 Cash Reward 52 1,800 800 Free Dice Rolls 53 700 270 Flag Tokens 54 825 500 Free Dice Rolls 55 950 Cash Reward 56 4,500 2,200 Free Dice Rolls 57 500 Cash Boost For 15 Minutes 58 800 375 Free Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash Reward 60 1,400 625 Free Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash Reward 62 10,000 5,500 Free Dice Rolls

As seen above, there are 62 milestone rewards. Those who start late and want to maximize their rewards can use dice multipliers (up to 100 dice). However, note that dice are hard to obtain in Monopoly Go so avoid unnecessary spending.

Prudent usage of coins will allow you to participate in forthcoming events for more rewards.

