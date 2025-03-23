Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event (March 21-23, 2025): All rewards and how to play 

After a long gap, Scopley re-introduced the Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event to the popular board game a few hours ago. As its name suggests, Fast and Luxurious focuses on a high-octane racing theme and runs alongside the Tycoon Racers Partners event. It offers plenty of milestone rewards that will massively enrich your gaming experience.
The Fast and Luxurious event is currently live and will be available until 1 pm ET on March 23, 2025. The time-limited event will help you obtain the missing stickers for the Movie Nights album.
How can you play the re-introduced Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event?
In the re-introduced Fast and Luxurious event, you must roll the dice and land on certain tiles on your current city board to obtain Gloves.
You must frequently land on different Pickup tiles (Income Tax, Water Works, Luxury Tax, Parking, Mediterranean Avenue, North Oceania Avenue, and Atlantic Avenue) to get hold of the Gloves.
While the tiles mentioned above offer Gloves, land on the Railroad tiles to complete a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. This will help you unlock and play ongoing daily tournaments, letting you obtain even more Gloves.
What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event?
Like other previous events, the re-introduced Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event offers a plethora of Milestone rewards. A total of 62 Milestones can be reached and their respective rewards can be easily acquired by playing the event during the time mentioned above. These include free dice rolls, unique sticker packs, and Flag Tokens for the ongoing Tycoon Racers Partners event.
Listed below are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event:
As seen above, there are 62 milestone rewards. Those who start late and want to maximize their rewards can use dice multipliers (up to 100 dice). However, note that dice are hard to obtain in Monopoly Go so avoid unnecessary spending.
Prudent usage of coins will allow you to participate in forthcoming events for more rewards.
