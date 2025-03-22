The Monopoly GO Pace Pushers tournament arrives on March 22, 2025, with plenty of events and rewards that you can use to boost your progress. Since the Tycoon Racers event is currently live, players can earn more Racer tokens to enhance their performance in the special event and earn some more rewards.

However, completing these tournaments takes a lot of dice. Thus, learning about the list of rewards available in this event helps decide whether your efforts are worthwhile.

Here's everything you should know about the Monopoly GO Pace Pushers tournament.

Schedule and complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Pace Pushers tournament

Per the daily events schedule, the Monopoly GO pace Pushers tournament is from March 22 to 23, 2025.

You can get boosters like Builder's Bash for completing certain milestones in the tournament (Image via Scopely)

Land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks to earn points during the Monopoly GO Pace Pushers tournament. This will help you complete the milestones and earn the corresponding rewards. These points will also decide your rank in the tournament's ranking table. Getting a better rank gives extra in-game assets.

Here's the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Pace Pushers tournament:

1st milestone (10 points) : 80 Racer Tokens

: 80 Racer Tokens 2nd milestone (25 points) : 40 dice

: 40 dice 3rd milestone (40 points) : Cash

: Cash 4th milestone (80 points) : Green Sticker Pack

: Green Sticker Pack 5th milestone (120 points) : Cash

: Cash 6th milestone (150 points) : 100 Racer Tokens

: 100 Racer Tokens 7th milestone (100 points) : High Roller and Cash

: High Roller and Cash 8th milestone (100 points) : 150 dice and Cash

: 150 dice and Cash 9th milestone (225 points) : 120 Racer Tokens and Cash

: 120 Racer Tokens and Cash 10th milestone (200 points) : Yellow Sticker Pack

: Yellow Sticker Pack 11th milestone (250 points) : 160 Racer Tokens and Cash

: 160 Racer Tokens and Cash 12th milestone (275 points) : 225 dice

: 225 dice 13th milestone (350 points) : Cash Boost and Cash

: Cash Boost and Cash 14th milestone (200 points) : 160 Racer Tokens

: 160 Racer Tokens 15th milestone (300 points) : Pink Sticker Pack and Cash

: Pink Sticker Pack and Cash 16th milestone (450 points) : 250 dice and Cash

: 250 dice and Cash 17th milestone (400 points) : 200 Racer Tokens

: 200 Racer Tokens 18th milestone (350 points) : 275 dice

: 275 dice 19th milestone (450 points) : Mega Heist and Cash

: Mega Heist and Cash 20th milestone (250 points) : 240 Racer Tokens

: 240 Racer Tokens 21st milestone (400 points) : Cash

: Cash 22nd milestone (500 points) : 325 dice

: 325 dice 23rd milestone (650 points) : 260 tokens and Cash

: 260 tokens and Cash 24th milestone (600 points) : 400 dice

: 400 dice 25th milestone (900 points) : Cash

: Cash 26th milestone (800 points) : 260 Racer Tokens

: 260 Racer Tokens 27th milestone (750 points) : Cash

: Cash 28th milestone (850 points) : 425 dice

: 425 dice 29th milestone (1K points) : Cash Boost

: Cash Boost 30th milestone (500 points) : 280 Racer Tokens and Cash

: 280 Racer Tokens and Cash 31st milestone (800 points) : Cash

: Cash 32nd milestone (900 points) : 575 dice

: 575 dice 33rd milestone (1.5K points) : Cash

: Cash 34th milestone (1.2K points) : 300 Racer Tokens

: 300 Racer Tokens 35th milestone (1K points) : 30 minutes Builder's Bash

: 30 minutes Builder's Bash 36th milestone (750 points) : 700 dice

: 700 dice 37th milestone (2K points) : Cash

: Cash 38th milestone (1.5 points) : 950 dice

: 950 dice 39th milestone (3K points) : Cash

: Cash 40th milestone (2 points): 2.5K dice

Land on the Railroad tiles to perform tasks like Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn points during the Monopoly GO Pace Pushers tournament. Every blocked Shutdown will give you two points and every successful one give four.

You can earn points for tournaments like this (Image via Scopely)

On the other hand, each Small Heist gives you four points, each large one will grab you six, and each Bankrupt Heist will give you eight. Use roll multipliers to increase your earnings and fasten your progress.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

