Monopoly GO Grease and Glory: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Feb 10, 2025 13:41 IST
The Grease and Glory event has arrived in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
The Grease and Glory event has arrived in Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has recently added the Monopoly GO Grease and Glory tournament to the title's daily events tab. It started on February 9, 2025, and grants many in-game resources like Cash and Dice Rolls as rewards. Sticker Packs for the current Aftful Tales albums are also up for grabs. To progress in the event, you must collect in-game points by playing minigames.

This article lists all the rewards present in the Monopoly GO Grease and Glory event.

Monopoly GO Grease and Glory: All you need to know

Schedule

The Monopoly GO Grease and Glory tournament started on February 9, 2025, at 1 pm ET and is set to run till February 10, 2025, at 3 pm ET.

Rewards and milestones

There are two sets of rewards in this event: leaderboard and milestone. You can earn up to 40 milestone rewards. These are:

MilestonePoints
Grease And Glory Rewards
11080 Flag tokens
22540 Dice Rolls
340Cash
480
Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)
5120Cash
6150100 Flag tokens
7100
High Roller 5 Minutes
8225150 Dice Rolls
9200120 Flag tokens
10250
Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3)
11275160 Flag tokens
12350225 Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost 5 Minutes
14300160 Flag tokens
15350
Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3)
16400250 Dice Rolls
17350200 Flag tokens
18450275 Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist 30 Minutes
20400240 Flag tokens
21500
Sticker Pack 4-Stars (x4)
22650325 Dice Rolls
23600260 Flag tokens
24900400 Dice Rolls
25800Cash
26750260 Flag tokens
27850Cash
281,000425 Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost 10 Minutes
30800280 Flag tokens
31900Cash
321,500575 Dice Rolls
331,200Cash
341,000300 Flag tokens
35750
Builder Bash 30 Minutes
362,000700 Dice Rolls
371,500Cash
383,000950 Dice Rolls
392,000Cash
407,0002,500 Dice Rolls

In Monopoly GO tournaments, 100 tycoons are grouped, ranked, and granted rewards after the event. Players who score higher on their leaderboards win greater rewards.

The leaderboard rewards for Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer events are as follows:

  • Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Artful Tales album, Cash Reward
  • Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
  • Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward

Also read: Monopoly GO Wild Stickers explained

How to play the Monopoly GO Grease and Glory event

Collect wrenches to earn points (Image via Scopely)
Collect wrenches to earn points (Image via Scopely)

To play the Monopoly GO Grease and Glory event, you must kickstart it by logging in during the tournament duration and earning five points. The points are given for playing minigames, triggered by landing on the Railroad tiles.

The points breakdown is mentioned below:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

