Monopoly GO Grease and Glory: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Scopely has recently added the Monopoly GO Grease and Glory tournament to the title's daily events tab. It started on February 9, 2025, and grants many in-game resources like Cash and Dice Rolls as rewards. Sticker Packs for the current Aftful Tales albums are also up for grabs. To progress in the event, you must collect in-game points by playing minigames.

This article lists all the rewards present in the Monopoly GO Grease and Glory event.

Monopoly GO Grease and Glory: All you need to know

Schedule

The Monopoly GO Grease and Glory tournament started on February 9, 2025, at 1 pm ET and is set to run till February 10, 2025, at 3 pm ET.

Rewards and milestones

There are two sets of rewards in this event: leaderboard and milestone. You can earn up to 40 milestone rewards. These are:

Milestone Points Grease And Glory Rewards 1 10 80 Flag tokens 2 25 40 Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash 4 80 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 5 120 Cash 6 150 100 Flag tokens 7 100 High Roller 5 Minutes 8 225 150 Dice Rolls 9 200 120 Flag tokens 10 250 Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3) 11 275 160 Flag tokens 12 350 225 Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost 5 Minutes 14 300 160 Flag tokens 15 350 Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3) 16 400 250 Dice Rolls 17 350 200 Flag tokens 18 450 275 Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist 30 Minutes 20 400 240 Flag tokens 21 500 Sticker Pack 4-Stars (x4) 22 650 325 Dice Rolls 23 600 260 Flag tokens 24 900 400 Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash 26 750 260 Flag tokens 27 850 Cash 28 1,000 425 Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost 10 Minutes 30 800 280 Flag tokens 31 900 Cash 32 1,500 575 Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash 34 1,000 300 Flag tokens 35 750 Builder Bash 30 Minutes 36 2,000 700 Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash 38 3,000 950 Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash 40 7,000 2,500 Dice Rolls

In Monopoly GO tournaments, 100 tycoons are grouped, ranked, and granted rewards after the event. Players who score higher on their leaderboards win greater rewards.

The leaderboard rewards for Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer events are as follows:

Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Artful Tales album, Cash Reward

850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Artful Tales album, Cash Reward Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward

75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward

50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward

25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward

How to play the Monopoly GO Grease and Glory event

Collect wrenches to earn points (Image via Scopely)

To play the Monopoly GO Grease and Glory event, you must kickstart it by logging in during the tournament duration and earning five points. The points are given for playing minigames, triggered by landing on the Railroad tiles.

The points breakdown is mentioned below:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

Bankrupt: Eight points

