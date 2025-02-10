Monopoly GO Grease and Glory: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Scopely has recently added the Monopoly GO Grease and Glory tournament to the title's daily events tab. It started on February 9, 2025, and grants many in-game resources like Cash and Dice Rolls as rewards. Sticker Packs for the current Aftful Tales albums are also up for grabs. To progress in the event, you must collect in-game points by playing minigames.
This article lists all the rewards present in the Monopoly GO Grease and Glory event.
Monopoly GO Grease and Glory: All you need to know
Schedule
The Monopoly GO Grease and Glory tournament started on February 9, 2025, at 1 pm ET and is set to run till February 10, 2025, at 3 pm ET.
Rewards and milestones
There are two sets of rewards in this event: leaderboard and milestone. You can earn up to 40 milestone rewards. These are:
In Monopoly GO tournaments, 100 tycoons are grouped, ranked, and granted rewards after the event. Players who score higher on their leaderboards win greater rewards.
The leaderboard rewards for Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer events are as follows:
- Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Artful Tales album, Cash Reward
- Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
- Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward
How to play the Monopoly GO Grease and Glory event
To play the Monopoly GO Grease and Glory event, you must kickstart it by logging in during the tournament duration and earning five points. The points are given for playing minigames, triggered by landing on the Railroad tiles.
The points breakdown is mentioned below:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
