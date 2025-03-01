Monopoly GO Halfpipe Havoc tournament (March 1-2, 2025): Schedule, rewards, and more

The Monopoly GO Halfpipe Havoc tournament is returning to the game on March 1, 2025. This tournament will help tycoons earn more dice rolls, cash, and other in-game assets. However, since the final Tycoon Racers (i.e. Snow Racers) event of the season is currently live, the community should be more excited to get those Racer Tokens.

This article will explore all the details you need to know about the Monopoly GO Halfpipe Havoc tournament, including its schedule, list of rewards, and more.

Monopoly GO Halfpipe Havoc tournament: Schedule and list of rewards

As mentioned in our Monopoly GO daily events schedule, the Halfpipe Havoc tournament is starting on March 1, 2025, and will last for only a day before expiring on March 2, 2025.

Completing the Monopoly GO Halfpipe Havoc tournament can help you earn over 6.5K dice rolls, and more than 2K Racer Tokens, among other rewards. You can also earn plenty of cash, boosters, and sticker packs by completing some simple tasks. However, earning the Racer Tokens for the Snow Racer event will help you earn some extra assets from the racer event.

There are 40 milestones in the Monopoly GO Halfpipe Havoc tournament. Completing the tasks will provide you points, which will unlock these milestones and help you earn the corresponding rewards.

Check the list below for all the milestones and rewards for this event:

First milestone (10 points) : 80 Racer Tokens

: 80 Racer Tokens Second milestone (25 points) : 40 dice

: 40 dice Third milestone (40 points) : Cash

: Cash Fourth milestone (80 points) : Green Sticker Pack

: Green Sticker Pack Fifth milestone (120 points) : Cash

: Cash Sixth milestone (150 points) : 100 Racer Tokens

: 100 Racer Tokens Seventh milestone (100 points) : 5 High Roller

: 5 High Roller Eighth milestone (225 points) : 150 dice

: 150 dice Ninth milestone (200 points) : 120 Racer Tokens

: 120 Racer Tokens 10th milestone (250 points) : Yellow Sticker Pack

: Yellow Sticker Pack 11th milestone (275 points) : 160 Racer Tokens

: 160 Racer Tokens 12th milestone (350 points) : 225 dice

: 225 dice 13th milestone (200 points) : 5 minutes Cash Boost

: 5 minutes Cash Boost 14th milestone (300 points) : 160 Racer Tokens

: 160 Racer Tokens 15th milestone (350 points) : Pink Sticker Pack

: Pink Sticker Pack 16th milestone (400 points) : 250 dice

: 250 dice 17th milestone (350 points) : 200 Racer Tokens

: 200 Racer Tokens 18th milestone (450 points) : 275 dice

: 275 dice 19th milestone (250 points) : 30 minutes Mega Heist

: 30 minutes Mega Heist 20th milestone (400 points) : 240 Racer Tokens

: 240 Racer Tokens 21st milestone (500 points) : Blue Sticker Pack

: Blue Sticker Pack 22nd milestone (650 points) : 325 dice

: 325 dice 23rd milestone (600 points) : 260 Racer Tokens

: 260 Racer Tokens 24th milestone (900 points) : 400 dice

: 400 dice 25th milestone (800 points) : Cash

: Cash 26th milestone (750 points) : 260 Racer Tokens

: 260 Racer Tokens 27th milestone (850 points) : Cash

: Cash 28th milestone (1K points) : 425 dice

: 425 dice 29th milestone (500 points) : 10 minutes Cash Boost

: 10 minutes Cash Boost 30th milestone (800 points) : 280 Racer Tokens

: 280 Racer Tokens 31st milestone (900 points) : Cash

: Cash 32nd milestone (1.5K points) : 575 dice

: 575 dice 33rd milestone (1.2K points) : Cash

: Cash 34th milestone (1K points) : 300 Racer Tokens

: 300 Racer Tokens 35th milestone (750 points) : 30 minutes Builder's Bash

: 30 minutes Builder's Bash 36th milestone (2K points) : 700 dice

: 700 dice 37th milestone (1.5K points) : Cash

: Cash 38th milestone (3K points) : 950 dice

: 950 dice 39th milestone (2K points) : Cash

: Cash 40th milestone (7K points): 2.5K dice

There are some extra rewards for those who manage to rank between the top 20 participants in the Monopoly GO Halfpipe Havoc tournament. Besides that, all the participants will get some cash reward depending on their standings on the ranking table.

Also read: Monopoly GO Snow Resort event details

You must land on the Railroad tiles and perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists on your friends' boards to earn points. This will help you earn the tournament rewards and confirm your position among the higher ranks on the table.

Here is how to get points in the Monopoly GO Halfpipe Havoc tournament (Image via Scopely)

Each blocked Shutdown will earn you two points while each successful one will help you secure four points. On the other hand, each Small Heist will help you get four points, while the Large ones will get you six points. Lastly, the Bankrupt Heists will help you grab six points.

Performing the Bank Heists seems to be the better option to grab points during the Monopoly GO Halfpipe Havoc tournament, but since you cannot choose whether to go for a Heist or a Shutdown after landing on the Railroad tiles, it is recommended to play with roll multipliers to increase your earnings.

