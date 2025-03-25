Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event: All rewards and how to play

The racing theme continues for Tycoons, with Scopely introducing the Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event for the popular board game. The pickup event runs alongside the returning Tycoon Racers Partners event, the Downtown Derby, and the Grease and Glory tournaments. It offers milestone rewards in abundance to enhance the gaming experience for users across the globe.
The Highway to Fame event is currently live and will be available until 3 pm ET on March 25, 2025.
How can you play the Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event?
As mentioned above, Highway to Fame has been introduced as a pickup event. Hence, you must roll the dice and land on the designated tiles on your ongoing city board to obtain event points (denoted by Cars).
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To progress in the event, you must regularly land on different Utility (Electric Supply and Water Works) and Tax tiles (Income Tax and Luxury Tax) to collect Cars. Every time you land on any of the tiles mentioned above, you can obtain four Cars.
Furthermore, you can try to land on the Railroad tiles to complete a Shutdown or Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. This will help you unlock and progress through the other ongoing daily tournaments, enabling you to obtain even more Cars in the process.
Also read: Monopoly Go Downtown Derby event: Schedule and rewards explained.
What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event?
The high-octane racing theme continues with the Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event offering plenty of milestone rewards. In all, 62 milestones can be reached in the event, each offering a reward, which can be easily acquired by playing Highway to Fame during the abovementioned timeframe. These rewards include free dice, colored sticker packs, and Flag Tokens for the re-introduced Tycoon Racers Partners event.
Listed below are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event:
If you start late, you can maximize your rewards using dice multipliers (up to 100 dice). However, note that dice are hard to get by. Hence, you should avoid unnecessary spending.
With so many free rewards up for grabs, Scopely likely hopes that many new users will be logging into the title to participate in the Highway to Fame event. It is also plausible that veterans who left the title earlier due to a lack of new events may now return.
You can also go through our other coverage on Monopoly Go:
- How to trade cards in Monopoly GO
- How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?
- How to add friends in Monopoly GO