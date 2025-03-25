Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event: All rewards and how to play

The racing theme continues for Tycoons, with Scopely introducing the Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event for the popular board game. The pickup event runs alongside the returning Tycoon Racers Partners event, the Downtown Derby, and the Grease and Glory tournaments. It offers milestone rewards in abundance to enhance the gaming experience for users across the globe.

The Highway to Fame event is currently live and will be available until 3 pm ET on March 25, 2025.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event?

As mentioned above, Highway to Fame has been introduced as a pickup event. Hence, you must roll the dice and land on the designated tiles on your ongoing city board to obtain event points (denoted by Cars).

You can earn points for the Highway to Fame event by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles (Image via Scopely)

To progress in the event, you must regularly land on different Utility (Electric Supply and Water Works) and Tax tiles (Income Tax and Luxury Tax) to collect Cars. Every time you land on any of the tiles mentioned above, you can obtain four Cars.

Furthermore, you can try to land on the Railroad tiles to complete a Shutdown or Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. This will help you unlock and progress through the other ongoing daily tournaments, enabling you to obtain even more Cars in the process.

Also read: Monopoly Go Downtown Derby event: Schedule and rewards explained.

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event?

The high-octane racing theme continues with the Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event offering plenty of milestone rewards. In all, 62 milestones can be reached in the event, each offering a reward, which can be easily acquired by playing Highway to Fame during the abovementioned timeframe. These rewards include free dice, colored sticker packs, and Flag Tokens for the re-introduced Tycoon Racers Partners event.

Listed below are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event:

Highway To Fame Milestones Points Required Highway To Fame Rewards 1 Five 60 Flag Tokens 2 10 25 Free Dice rolls 3 15 Cash Reward 4 25 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 50 50 Free Dice Rolls 6 30 80 Flag Tokens 7 35 One-Star Sticker Pack 8 40 40 Free Dice Rolls 9 50 80 Flag Tokens 10 160 150 Free Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash Reward 12 55 50 Free Dice Rolls 13 65 100 Flag Tokens 14 80 Two-Star Sticker Pack 15 425 375 Free Dice Rolls 16 70 200 Flag Tokens 17 80 70 Free Dice Rolls 18 85 Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes 19 95 Cash Reward 20 675 575 Free Dice Rolls 21 100 200 Flag Tokens 22 115 95 Free Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash Reward 24 130 220 Flag Tokens 25 1,150 925 Free Dice Rolls 26 140 Three-Star Sticker Pack 27 150 220 Flag Tokens 28 160 Cash Reward 29 750 575 Free Dice Rolls 30 180 220 Flag Tokens 31 190 Cash Reward 32 210 150 Free Dice Rolls 33 160 Cash Boost For 10 Minutes 34 230 Cash Reward 35 1,500 1,100 Free Dice Rolls 36 250 240 Flag Tokens 37 300 200 Free Dice Rolls 38 450 Cash Reward 39 1,350 925 Free Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash Reward 41 350 240 Flag Tokens 42 375 Cash Reward 43 2,250 1,400 Free Dice Rolls 44 350 Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes 45 450 250 Flag Tokens 46 575 350 Free Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash Reward 48 3,000 1,650 Free Dice Rolls 49 550 250 Flag Tokens 50 450 Mega Heist For 40 Minutes 51 650 Cash Reward 52 1,800 800 Free Dice Rolls 53 700 270 Flag Tokens 54 825 500 Free Dice Rolls 55 950 Cash Reward 56 4,500 2,200 Free Dice Rolls 57 500 Cash Boost For 15 Minutes 58 800 375 Free Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash Reward 60 1,400 625 Free Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash Reward 62 10,000 5,500 Free Dice Rolls

If you start late, you can maximize your rewards using dice multipliers (up to 100 dice). However, note that dice are hard to get by. Hence, you should avoid unnecessary spending.

With so many free rewards up for grabs, Scopely likely hopes that many new users will be logging into the title to participate in the Highway to Fame event. It is also plausible that veterans who left the title earlier due to a lack of new events may now return.

