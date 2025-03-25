Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event: All rewards and how to play

  • home icon
By Samarjit Paul
Modified Mar 25, 2025 00:22 IST
Monopoly Go High to Fame event offers multiple milestone rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go High to Fame event offers multiple milestone rewards (Image via Scopely)

The racing theme continues for Tycoons, with Scopely introducing the Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event for the popular board game. The pickup event runs alongside the returning Tycoon Racers Partners event, the Downtown Derby, and the Grease and Glory tournaments. It offers milestone rewards in abundance to enhance the gaming experience for users across the globe.

The Highway to Fame event is currently live and will be available until 3 pm ET on March 25, 2025.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event?

As mentioned above, Highway to Fame has been introduced as a pickup event. Hence, you must roll the dice and land on the designated tiles on your ongoing city board to obtain event points (denoted by Cars).

You can earn points for the Highway to Fame event by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles (Image via Scopely)
You can earn points for the Highway to Fame event by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles (Image via Scopely)

To progress in the event, you must regularly land on different Utility (Electric Supply and Water Works) and Tax tiles (Income Tax and Luxury Tax) to collect Cars. Every time you land on any of the tiles mentioned above, you can obtain four Cars.

Furthermore, you can try to land on the Railroad tiles to complete a Shutdown or Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. This will help you unlock and progress through the other ongoing daily tournaments, enabling you to obtain even more Cars in the process.

Also read: Monopoly Go Downtown Derby event: Schedule and rewards explained.

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event?

The high-octane racing theme continues with the Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event offering plenty of milestone rewards. In all, 62 milestones can be reached in the event, each offering a reward, which can be easily acquired by playing Highway to Fame during the abovementioned timeframe. These rewards include free dice, colored sticker packs, and Flag Tokens for the re-introduced Tycoon Racers Partners event.

Listed below are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event:

Highway To Fame Milestones

Points Required

Highway To Fame Rewards

1

Five

60 Flag Tokens

2

10

25 Free Dice rolls

3

15

Cash Reward

4

25

One-Star Sticker Pack

5

50

50 Free Dice Rolls

6

30

80 Flag Tokens

7

35

One-Star Sticker Pack

8

40

40 Free Dice Rolls

9

50

80 Flag Tokens

10

160

150 Free Dice Rolls

11

50

Cash Reward

12

55

50 Free Dice Rolls

13

65

100 Flag Tokens

14

80

Two-Star Sticker Pack

15

425

375 Free Dice Rolls

16

70

200 Flag Tokens

17

80

70 Free Dice Rolls

18

85

Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes

19

95

Cash Reward

20

675

575 Free Dice Rolls

21

100

200 Flag Tokens

22

115

95 Free Dice Rolls

23

110

Cash Reward

24

130

220 Flag Tokens

25

1,150

925 Free Dice Rolls

26

140

Three-Star Sticker Pack

27

150

220 Flag Tokens

28

160

Cash Reward

29

750

575 Free Dice Rolls

30

180

220 Flag Tokens

31

190

Cash Reward

32

210

150 Free Dice Rolls

33

160

Cash Boost For 10 Minutes

34

230

Cash Reward

35

1,500

1,100 Free Dice Rolls

36

250

240 Flag Tokens

37

300

200 Free Dice Rolls

38

450

Cash Reward

39

1,350

925 Free Dice Rolls

40

325

Cash Reward

41

350

240 Flag Tokens

42

375

Cash Reward

43

2,250

1,400 Free Dice Rolls

44

350

Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes

45

450

250 Flag Tokens

46

575

350 Free Dice Rolls

47

500

Cash Reward

48

3,000

1,650 Free Dice Rolls

49

550

250 Flag Tokens

50

450

Mega Heist For 40 Minutes

51

650

Cash Reward

52

1,800

800 Free Dice Rolls

53

700

270 Flag Tokens

54

825

500 Free Dice Rolls

55

950

Cash Reward

56

4,500

2,200 Free Dice Rolls

57

500

Cash Boost For 15 Minutes

58

800

375 Free Dice Rolls

59

950

Cash Reward

60

1,400

625 Free Dice Rolls

61

1,500

Cash Reward

62

10,000

5,500 Free Dice Rolls

If you start late, you can maximize your rewards using dice multipliers (up to 100 dice). However, note that dice are hard to get by. Hence, you should avoid unnecessary spending.

With so many free rewards up for grabs, Scopely likely hopes that many new users will be logging into the title to participate in the Highway to Fame event. It is also plausible that veterans who left the title earlier due to a lack of new events may now return.

You can also go through our other coverage on Monopoly Go:

Edited by Niladri Roy
