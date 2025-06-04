Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc: Rewards and how to play

  • home icon
By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jun 04, 2025 10:42 IST
The Hoverboard Havoc event is underway (Image via Scopely)
Scopely recently launched the Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc tournament, which is set to run for 24 hours from 1 PM ET on June 3, 2025, to 1 PM ET on June 4, 2025. The event helps players collect important resources, such as Dice and Sticker Packs. Apart from the standard rewards, it also grants a few tokens for the ongoing Carnival Festival.

This article highlights the rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc event.

Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc: All you need to know

Rewards

The Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc event features two sets of rewards: Milestone and Leaderboard.

Hoverboard Havoc Milestone rewards

Hoverboard Havoc has a progression-based reward track, where players advance by collecting points. Here are the 40 milestones available:

Hoverboard Havoc MilestonesPoints Required
Hoverboard Havoc Rewards
110
Eight Fortune Clip Tokens
225
40 Free Dice Rolls
340Cash Reward
480
One-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash Reward
6150
10 Fortune Clip Tokens
7100
High Roller for Five Minutes
8225
125 Free Dice Rolls
9200
10 Fortune Clip Tokens
10250
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11275
10 Fortune Clip Tokens
12425
200 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost for Five Minutes
14300
11 Fortune Clip Tokens
15350
Three-Star Sticker Pack
16475
215 Free Dice Rolls
17350
11 Fortune Clip Tokens
18550
235 Free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist For 30 Minutes
20400
12 Fortune Clip Tokens
21500Cash Reward
22775
275 Free Dice Rolls
23600
12 Fortune Clip Tokens
241,000
345 Free Dice Rolls
25800Cash Reward
26750
15 Fortune Clip Tokens
27850Cash Reward
281,200
360 Free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
30800
16 Fortune Clip Tokens
31900Cash Reward
321,750
500 Free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash Reward
341,000
20 Fortune Clip Tokens
35750
Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes
362,350
600 Free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash Reward
383,500
800 Free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash Reward
408,500
2,125 Free Dice Rolls
Leaderboard reward

Leaderboard rewards are granted based on players' ranks in their respective groups:

  • Rank 1: 1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash
  • Rank 2: 800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 3: 600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 4: 500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 5: 400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 6: 350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 7: 300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 8: 250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 9: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 10: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
  • Ranks 11–15: 50 free rolls and cash
  • Ranks 16–25: Cash
  • Ranks 26–50: Cash
How to play the Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc event

To play the Hoverboard Havoc event, log in to Monopoly Go before 1 PM ET on June 3, 2025. Once this is done, collect five event points by playing minigames, which are triggered by landing on the Railroad tiles.

The point breakdown is given below:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points
Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

After collecting five points, you will be placed on a leaderboard, and the milestone reward track will also unlock.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
