Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc: Rewards and how to play

Scopely recently launched the Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc tournament, which is set to run for 24 hours from 1 PM ET on June 3, 2025, to 1 PM ET on June 4, 2025. The event helps players collect important resources, such as Dice and Sticker Packs. Apart from the standard rewards, it also grants a few tokens for the ongoing Carnival Festival.

This article highlights the rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc event.

Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc: All you need to know

Rewards

The Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc event features two sets of rewards: Milestone and Leaderboard.

Hoverboard Havoc Milestone rewards

Hoverboard Havoc has a progression-based reward track, where players advance by collecting points. Here are the 40 milestones available:

Hoverboard Havoc Milestones Points Required Hoverboard Havoc Rewards 1 10 Eight Fortune Clip Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash Reward 4 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash Reward 6 150 10 Fortune Clip Tokens 7 100 High Roller for Five Minutes 8 225 125 Free Dice Rolls 9 200 10 Fortune Clip Tokens 10 250 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 275 10 Fortune Clip Tokens 12 425 200 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost for Five Minutes 14 300 11 Fortune Clip Tokens 15 350 Three-Star Sticker Pack 16 475 215 Free Dice Rolls 17 350 11 Fortune Clip Tokens 18 550 235 Free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 20 400 12 Fortune Clip Tokens 21 500 Cash Reward 22 775 275 Free Dice Rolls 23 600 12 Fortune Clip Tokens 24 1,000 345 Free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash Reward 26 750 15 Fortune Clip Tokens 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,200 360 Free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 800 16 Fortune Clip Tokens 31 900 Cash Reward 32 1,750 500 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash Reward 34 1,000 20 Fortune Clip Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes 36 2,350 600 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash Reward 38 3,500 800 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash Reward 40 8,500 2,125 Free Dice Rolls

Leaderboard reward

Leaderboard rewards are granted based on players' ranks in their respective groups:

Rank 1: 1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash

1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash Rank 2: 800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash

800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash Rank 3: 600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash

600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash Rank 4: 500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash

500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash Rank 5: 400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash

400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash Rank 6: 350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash

350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash Rank 7: 300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash

300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash Rank 8: 250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash

250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash Rank 9: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash

200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash Rank 10: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash

200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash Ranks 11–15: 50 free rolls and cash

50 free rolls and cash Ranks 16–25: Cash

Cash Ranks 26–50: Cash

How to play the Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc event

To play the Hoverboard Havoc event, log in to Monopoly Go before 1 PM ET on June 3, 2025. Once this is done, collect five event points by playing minigames, which are triggered by landing on the Railroad tiles.

The point breakdown is given below:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

Bankrupt: Eight points

After collecting five points, you will be placed on a leaderboard, and the milestone reward track will also unlock.

