Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc: Rewards and how to play

Scopely recently launched the Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc tournament, which is set to run for 24 hours from 1 PM ET on June 3, 2025, to 1 PM ET on June 4, 2025. The event helps players collect important resources, such as Dice and Sticker Packs. Apart from the standard rewards, it also grants a few tokens for the ongoing Carnival Festival.
This article highlights the rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc event.
Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc: All you need to know
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Rewards
The Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc event features two sets of rewards: Milestone and Leaderboard.
Hoverboard Havoc Milestone rewards
Hoverboard Havoc has a progression-based reward track, where players advance by collecting points. Here are the 40 milestones available:
Also read: Best tips and tricks to use Monopoly Go roll multipliers
Leaderboard reward
Leaderboard rewards are granted based on players' ranks in their respective groups:
- Rank 1: 1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash
- Rank 2: 800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 3: 600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 4: 500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 5: 400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 6: 350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 7: 300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 8: 250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 9: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 10: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Ranks 11–15: 50 free rolls and cash
- Ranks 16–25: Cash
- Ranks 26–50: Cash
Also read: How to sign out of Monopoly Go
How to play the Monopoly Go Hoverboard Havoc event
To play the Hoverboard Havoc event, log in to Monopoly Go before 1 PM ET on June 3, 2025. Once this is done, collect five event points by playing minigames, which are triggered by landing on the Railroad tiles.
The point breakdown is given below:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
After collecting five points, you will be placed on a leaderboard, and the milestone reward track will also unlock.
Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:
- How to send Precious Cargo in the Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners event
- How to unlock and equip the Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly Go
- Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained