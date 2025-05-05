Monopoly Go May The 4th tournament: Rewards and how to play

Scopely has recently added the Monopoly Go May The 4th event to the title's daily events tab. The Star Wars-themed event began on May 4, 2025, and grants various in-game resources like Cash Rewards, Dice Rolls, and Sticker Packs. That said, knowing all the rewards offered in the event will help decide if the event is worth spending Dice Rolls on.
This article highlights the details and rewards of the Monopoly Go May the 4th event.
Monopoly Go May the 4th event: All you need to know
Duration
The May The 4th Tournament arrived in the game at 1 pm ET on May 4 and will run till 4 pm ET on May 5, 2025. Players have around 24 hours to play the event.
Rewards
This event features two sets of rewards: Milestone and leaderboard.
Milestone rewards
The milestone rewards for the Monopoly Go May The 4th event are as follows:
Leaderboard rewards
The Monopoly Go May The 4th event sorts tycoons in groups of 100, and ranks them based on the number of points earned. The rewards for each rank are listed below:
- Rank 1: 850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 2: 600 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 3: 400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 4: 300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 5: 250 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 6: 200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 7: 150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 8: 100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 9: 75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
- Rank 10: 50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
- Ranks 11 to 15: 25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward
- Ranks 16 to 100: Cash reward
How to play the Monopoly Go May the 4th event
To participate in the May The 4th event, you will have to log in during the event and collect five points. Points are granted for playing minigames, which can be started by landing on Railroad tiles.
The point breakdown is listed below:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
