Monopoly Go May The 4th tournament: Rewards and how to play

Scopely has recently added the Monopoly Go May The 4th event to the title's daily events tab. The Star Wars-themed event began on May 4, 2025, and grants various in-game resources like Cash Rewards, Dice Rolls, and Sticker Packs. That said, knowing all the rewards offered in the event will help decide if the event is worth spending Dice Rolls on.

This article highlights the details and rewards of the Monopoly Go May the 4th event.

Monopoly Go May the 4th event: All you need to know

Duration

The May The 4th Tournament arrived in the game at 1 pm ET on May 4 and will run till 4 pm ET on May 5, 2025. Players have around 24 hours to play the event.

Also read: Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly Go

Rewards

This event features two sets of rewards: Milestone and leaderboard.

Milestone rewards

The milestone rewards for the Monopoly Go May The 4th event are as follows:

Milestone Points May The Fourth Rewards 1 10 80 Race tokens 2 25 40 Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash 4 80 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 5 120 Cash 6 150 100 Race tokens 7 100 High Roller 5 Minutes 8 225 150 Dice Rolls 9 200 120 Race tokens 10 250 Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3) 11 275 160 Race tokens 12 350 225 Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost 5 Minutes 14 300 160 Race tokens 15 350 Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3) 16 400 250 Dice Rolls 17 350 200 Race tokens 18 450 275 Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist 30 Minutes 20 400 240 Race tokens 21 500 Cash 22 650 325 Dice Rolls 23 600 260 Race tokens 24 900 400 Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash 26 750 260 Race tokens 27 850 Cash 28 1,000 425 Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost 10 Minutes 30 800 280 Race tokens 31 900 Cash 32 1,500 575 Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash 34 1,000 300 Race tokens 35 750 Builder Bash 30 Minutes 36 2,000 700 Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash 38 3,000 950 Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash 40 7,000 2,500 Dice Rolls

Leaderboard rewards

The Monopoly Go May The 4th event sorts tycoons in groups of 100, and ranks them based on the number of points earned. The rewards for each rank are listed below:

Rank 1: 850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 2: 600 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

600 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 3: 400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 4: 300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 5: 250 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

250 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 6: 200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 7: 150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 8: 100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 9: 75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward

75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward Rank 10: 50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward

50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward Ranks 11 to 15: 25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward

25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward Ranks 16 to 100: Cash reward

Also read: Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker Album

How to play the Monopoly Go May the 4th event

Play minigames to earn points (Image via Scopely)

To participate in the May The 4th event, you will have to log in during the event and collect five points. Points are granted for playing minigames, which can be started by landing on Railroad tiles.

The point breakdown is listed below:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

Bankrupt: Eight points

