Monopoly Go May The 4th tournament: Rewards and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified May 05, 2025 13:00 IST
The May The 4th event is underway (Image via Scopely)
The May The 4th event is underway (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has recently added the Monopoly Go May The 4th event to the title's daily events tab. The Star Wars-themed event began on May 4, 2025, and grants various in-game resources like Cash Rewards, Dice Rolls, and Sticker Packs. That said, knowing all the rewards offered in the event will help decide if the event is worth spending Dice Rolls on.

This article highlights the details and rewards of the Monopoly Go May the 4th event.

Monopoly Go May the 4th event: All you need to know

Duration

The May The 4th Tournament arrived in the game at 1 pm ET on May 4 and will run till 4 pm ET on May 5, 2025. Players have around 24 hours to play the event.

Rewards

This event features two sets of rewards: Milestone and leaderboard.

Milestone rewards

The milestone rewards for the Monopoly Go May The 4th event are as follows:

MilestonePoints
May The Fourth Rewards
11080 Race tokens
22540 Dice Rolls
340Cash
480
Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)
5120Cash
6150
100 Race tokens
7100
High Roller 5 Minutes
8225150 Dice Rolls
9200
120 Race tokens
10250
Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3)
11275
160 Race tokens
12350225 Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost 5 Minutes
14300
160 Race tokens
15350
Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3)
16400250 Dice Rolls
17350
200 Race tokens
18450275 Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist 30 Minutes
20400
240 Race tokens
21500Cash
22650325 Dice Rolls
23600
260 Race tokens
24900400 Dice Rolls
25800Cash
26750
260 Race tokens
27850Cash
281,000425 Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost 10 Minutes
30800
280 Race tokens
31900Cash
321,500575 Dice Rolls
331,200Cash
341,000
300 Race tokens
35750
Builder Bash 30 Minutes
362,000700 Dice Rolls
371,500Cash
383,000950 Dice Rolls
392,000Cash
407,0002,500 Dice Rolls
Leaderboard rewards

The Monopoly Go May The 4th event sorts tycoons in groups of 100, and ranks them based on the number of points earned. The rewards for each rank are listed below:

  • Rank 1: 850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 2: 600 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 3: 400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 4: 300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 5: 250 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 6: 200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 7: 150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 8: 100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 9: 75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
  • Rank 10: 50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
  • Ranks 11 to 15: 25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward
  • Ranks 16 to 100: Cash reward
How to play the Monopoly Go May the 4th event

Play minigames to earn points (Image via Scopely)
Play minigames to earn points (Image via Scopely)

To participate in the May The 4th event, you will have to log in during the event and collect five points. Points are granted for playing minigames, which can be started by landing on Railroad tiles.

The point breakdown is listed below:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

