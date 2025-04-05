Monopoly Go Midnight Drive: All rewards and how to play

Following the success of other pickup events, Scopely recently introduced the Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event in the popular board game. The event will run alongside the Desert Drift and City Racers Partners tournaments. Midnight Drive offers plenty of rewards (including sticker packs, Race tokens, and more) for global users once they reach different milestones.

The Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event started at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on April 4 and will be available until 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST on April 6, 2025.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event?

The Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event follows the same format as other pickup events in the title. Thus, you must select your ongoing city board, roll the dice, and land on the designated pickup tiles to obtain event points (indicated by Cars).

Land on Tax, Utility, or Chance tile to earn Midnight Drive points (Image via Scopely)

You must land on the Chance, Tax, or Utility tiles to collect cars in the following manner:

Land on the Chance tile: Two Cars

Land on the Tax tile: Three Cars

Land on the Utility tile: Two Cars

However, landing on the Railroad tiles also provides you with the option to complete a Shutdown or Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. This will unlock and play the other ongoing daily tournaments, enabling you to accumulate even more points for the Midnight Drive event.

What are the different rewards in the Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event?

Overall, the Midnight Drive event offers 62 milestones. Every milestone offers a reward, which can be obtained by playing the event during the timeframe mentioned above. The best rewards include the 18,205 free dice rolls, different colored sticker packs, and City Racers tokens for the City Racers event.

Here are all the rewards for the Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event:

Milestone Points Midnight Drive Rewards 1 5 60 Race tokens 2 10 25 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 25 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 5 50 50 Dice Rolls 6 30 80 Race tokens 7 35 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 8 40 40 Dice Rolls 9 50 80 Race tokens 10 160 150 Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash 12 55 50 Dice Rolls 13 65 100 Race tokens 14 80 Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3) 15 425 375 Dice Rolls 16 70 200 Race tokens 17 80 70 Dice Rolls 18 85 Builder's Bash 15 Minutes 19 95 Cash 20 675 575 Dice Rolls 21 100 200 Race tokens 22 115 95 Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash 24 130 220 Race tokens 25 1,150 925 Dice Rolls 26 140 Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3) 27 150 220 Race tokens 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 Dice Rolls 30 180 220 Race tokens 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 Dice Rolls 33 160 Cash Boost 10 Minutes 34 230 Cash 35 1,500 1,100 Dice Rolls 36 250 240 Race tokens 37 300 200 Dice Rolls 38 450 Cash 39 1,350 925 Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash 41 350 240 Race tokens 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1,400 Dice Rolls 44 350 Color Wheel 10 Minutes 45 450 250 Race tokens 46 575 350 Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash 48 3,000 1,650 Dice Rolls 49 550 270 Race tokens 50 450 Mega Heist 40 Minutes 51 650 Cash 52 1,800 800 Dice Rolls 53 700 270 Race tokens 54 825 500 Dice Rolls 55 950 Cash 56 4,500 2,200 Dice Rolls 57 500 Cash Boost 15 Minutes 58 800 375 Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash 60 1,400 625 Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash 62 10,000 5,000 Dice Rolls

You can use dice roll multipliers to your advantage (generally up to 100 dice rolls at once) if you wish to progress and reach milestones quickly. However, obtaining dice rolls in Monopoly Go is extremely hard, so spend up to a certain limit and save dice for forthcoming events.

In addition to the Midnight Drive event, you can play other live events and acquire more rewards.

