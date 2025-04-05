  • home icon
  Monopoly Go Midnight Drive: All rewards and how to play

Monopoly Go Midnight Drive: All rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Apr 05, 2025 20:57 IST
Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event offers great rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event offers great rewards (Image via Scopely)

Following the success of other pickup events, Scopely recently introduced the Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event in the popular board game. The event will run alongside the Desert Drift and City Racers Partners tournaments. Midnight Drive offers plenty of rewards (including sticker packs, Race tokens, and more) for global users once they reach different milestones.

The Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event started at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on April 4 and will be available until 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST on April 6, 2025.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event?

The Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event follows the same format as other pickup events in the title. Thus, you must select your ongoing city board, roll the dice, and land on the designated pickup tiles to obtain event points (indicated by Cars).

Land on Tax, Utility, or Chance tile to earn Midnight Drive points (Image via Scopely)
Land on Tax, Utility, or Chance tile to earn Midnight Drive points (Image via Scopely)

You must land on the Chance, Tax, or Utility tiles to collect cars in the following manner:

  • Land on the Chance tile: Two Cars
  • Land on the Tax tile: Three Cars
  • Land on the Utility tile: Two Cars

However, landing on the Railroad tiles also provides you with the option to complete a Shutdown or Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. This will unlock and play the other ongoing daily tournaments, enabling you to accumulate even more points for the Midnight Drive event.

Also read: Monopoly GO Desert Drift: Schedule and rewards explained.

What are the different rewards in the Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event?

Overall, the Midnight Drive event offers 62 milestones. Every milestone offers a reward, which can be obtained by playing the event during the timeframe mentioned above. The best rewards include the 18,205 free dice rolls, different colored sticker packs, and City Racers tokens for the City Racers event.

Here are all the rewards for the Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event:

MilestonePointsMidnight Drive Rewards
1560 Race tokens
21025 Dice Rolls
315Cash
425Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)
55050 Dice Rolls
63080 Race tokens
735Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)
84040 Dice Rolls
95080 Race tokens
10160150 Dice Rolls
1150Cash
125550 Dice Rolls
1365100 Race tokens
1480Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3)
15425375 Dice Rolls
1670200 Race tokens
178070 Dice Rolls
1885Builder's Bash 15 Minutes
1995Cash
20675575 Dice Rolls
21100200 Race tokens
2211595 Dice Rolls
23110Cash
24130220 Race tokens
251,150925 Dice Rolls
26140Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3)
27150220 Race tokens
28160Cash
29750575 Dice Rolls
30180220 Race tokens
31190Cash
32210150 Dice Rolls
33160Cash Boost 10 Minutes
34230Cash
351,5001,100 Dice Rolls
36250240 Race tokens
37300200 Dice Rolls
38450Cash
391,350925 Dice Rolls
40325Cash
41350240 Race tokens
42375Cash
432,2501,400 Dice Rolls
44350Color Wheel 10 Minutes
45450250 Race tokens
46575350 Dice Rolls
47500Cash
483,0001,650 Dice Rolls
49550270 Race tokens
50450Mega Heist 40 Minutes
51650Cash
521,800800 Dice Rolls
53700270 Race tokens
54825500 Dice Rolls
55950Cash
564,5002,200 Dice Rolls
57500Cash Boost 15 Minutes
58800375 Dice Rolls
59950Cash
601,400625 Dice Rolls
611,500Cash
6210,0005,000 Dice Rolls
You can use dice roll multipliers to your advantage (generally up to 100 dice rolls at once) if you wish to progress and reach milestones quickly. However, obtaining dice rolls in Monopoly Go is extremely hard, so spend up to a certain limit and save dice for forthcoming events.

In addition to the Midnight Drive event, you can play other live events and acquire more rewards.

Check out other articles on Monopoly Go:

Edited by Angad Sharma
