Monopoly Go Midnight Drive: All rewards and how to play

Following the success of other pickup events, Scopely recently introduced the Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event in the popular board game. The event will run alongside the Desert Drift and City Racers Partners tournaments. Midnight Drive offers plenty of rewards (including sticker packs, Race tokens, and more) for global users once they reach different milestones.
The Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event started at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on April 4 and will be available until 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST on April 6, 2025.
How can you play the Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event?
The Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event follows the same format as other pickup events in the title. Thus, you must select your ongoing city board, roll the dice, and land on the designated pickup tiles to obtain event points (indicated by Cars).
You must land on the Chance, Tax, or Utility tiles to collect cars in the following manner:
- Land on the Chance tile: Two Cars
- Land on the Tax tile: Three Cars
- Land on the Utility tile: Two Cars
However, landing on the Railroad tiles also provides you with the option to complete a Shutdown or Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. This will unlock and play the other ongoing daily tournaments, enabling you to accumulate even more points for the Midnight Drive event.
What are the different rewards in the Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event?
Overall, the Midnight Drive event offers 62 milestones. Every milestone offers a reward, which can be obtained by playing the event during the timeframe mentioned above. The best rewards include the 18,205 free dice rolls, different colored sticker packs, and City Racers tokens for the City Racers event.
Here are all the rewards for the Monopoly Go Midnight Drive event:
You can use dice roll multipliers to your advantage (generally up to 100 dice rolls at once) if you wish to progress and reach milestones quickly. However, obtaining dice rolls in Monopoly Go is extremely hard, so spend up to a certain limit and save dice for forthcoming events.
In addition to the Midnight Drive event, you can play other live events and acquire more rewards.
