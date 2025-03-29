  • home icon
Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event (March 29, 2025): Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 29, 2025 15:44 IST
Monopoly GO Oasis Riches
The Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event is arriving in the game (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event begins on March 29, 2025, and will last for three days to help the community earn more in-game assets and tokens for the Desert Bloom Partners event that is currently running in the game. While the rewards are lucrative, it will take a lot of dice rolls to complete all the milestones and collect corresponding rewards.

This article will showcase the complete list of rewards and everything you must know about the Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event.

Complete schedule and rewards list of the Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event

The Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event will begin on March 29, 2025, and conclude on April 1, 2025. This event has 62 milestones that you need to complete to earn rewards.

Completing all the milestones can help you earn more than 17K dice rolls and over 4K tokens for the Desert Bloom Partners event. You will have to land on specific tiles to earn points that will help you unlock these milestones.

Check out the list for the rewards of the Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event:

MilestoneRewardsPoints
170 Desert Bloom Partners tokens5 points
225 dice10 points
3Cash15 points
4Green Sticker Pack25 points
550 dice50 points
680 Desert Bloom Partners tokens30 points
7Green Sticker Pack35 points
840 dice40 points
9120 Desert Bloom Partners tokens50 points
10150 dice160 points
11Cash50 points
1250 dice55 points
13160 Desert Bloom Partners tokens65 points
14Yellow Sticker Pack80 points
15375 dice425 points
16180 Desert Bloom Partners tokens70 points
1770 dice80 points
1815 minutes Builder's Bash85 points
19Cash95 points
20575 dice675 points
21200 Desert Bloom Partners tokens100 points
2295 dice115 points
23Cash130 points
24220 Desert Bloom Partners tokens110 points
25925 dice1.15K points
26Pink Sticker Pack140 points
27250 Desert Bloom Partners tokens150 points
28Cash160 points
29575 dice750 points
30270 Desert Bloom Partners tokens180 points
31Cash190 points
32150 dice210 points
3310 minutes Cash Boost160points
34Cash230 points
351.1K dice1.5K points
36300 Desert Bloom Partners tokens250 points
37200 dice300 points
38Cash450 points
39925 dice1.35K points
40Cash325 points
41350 Desert Bloom Partners tokens350 points
42Cash375 points
431.4K dice2.25K points
4415 minutes Wheel Boost350 points
45380 Desert Bloom Partners tokens450 points
46350 dice575 points
47Cash500 points
481.65K dice3K points
49400 Desert Bloom Partners tokens550 points
5040 minutes Mega Heist450 points
51Cash650 points
52800 dice1.85K points
53450 Desert Bloom Partners tokens700 points
54500 dice825 points
55Cash950 points
562.2K dice4.5K points
5715 minutes Cash Boost500 points
58375 dice800 points
59Cash950 points
60625 dice1.4K points
61Cash1.5K points
625.5K dice10K points
You must land on the Tax and Utility tiles during the Oasis Riches event to earn points. Landing on these tiles will net you two to four points. However, since it will be difficult to complete the milestones that require thousands of points, you should use your roll multipliers to increase the points earned.

You can get Mega Heist Boosters for completing certain milestones of the Oasis Riches event (Image via Scopely)

A x10 roll multiplier will help you earn 10x points. However, it will also deduct 10 dice from your stock. Thus, it is important to look at some tips to use these roll multipliers before using them.

