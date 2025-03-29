Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event (March 29, 2025): Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event begins on March 29, 2025, and will last for three days to help the community earn more in-game assets and tokens for the Desert Bloom Partners event that is currently running in the game. While the rewards are lucrative, it will take a lot of dice rolls to complete all the milestones and collect corresponding rewards.
This article will showcase the complete list of rewards and everything you must know about the Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event.
Complete schedule and rewards list of the Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event
The Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event will begin on March 29, 2025, and conclude on April 1, 2025. This event has 62 milestones that you need to complete to earn rewards.
Completing all the milestones can help you earn more than 17K dice rolls and over 4K tokens for the Desert Bloom Partners event. You will have to land on specific tiles to earn points that will help you unlock these milestones.
Check out the list for the rewards of the Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event:
You must land on the Tax and Utility tiles during the Oasis Riches event to earn points. Landing on these tiles will net you two to four points. However, since it will be difficult to complete the milestones that require thousands of points, you should use your roll multipliers to increase the points earned.
A x10 roll multiplier will help you earn 10x points. However, it will also deduct 10 dice from your stock. Thus, it is important to look at some tips to use these roll multipliers before using them.
