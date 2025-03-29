Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event (March 29, 2025): Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event begins on March 29, 2025, and will last for three days to help the community earn more in-game assets and tokens for the Desert Bloom Partners event that is currently running in the game. While the rewards are lucrative, it will take a lot of dice rolls to complete all the milestones and collect corresponding rewards.

This article will showcase the complete list of rewards and everything you must know about the Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event.

Complete schedule and rewards list of the Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event

The Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event will begin on March 29, 2025, and conclude on April 1, 2025. This event has 62 milestones that you need to complete to earn rewards.

Completing all the milestones can help you earn more than 17K dice rolls and over 4K tokens for the Desert Bloom Partners event. You will have to land on specific tiles to earn points that will help you unlock these milestones.

Check out the list for the rewards of the Monopoly GO Oasis Riches event:

Milestone Rewards Points 1 70 Desert Bloom Partners tokens 5 points 2 25 dice 10 points 3 Cash 15 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 25 points 5 50 dice 50 points 6 80 Desert Bloom Partners tokens 30 points 7 Green Sticker Pack 35 points 8 40 dice 40 points 9 120 Desert Bloom Partners tokens 50 points 10 150 dice 160 points 11 Cash 50 points 12 50 dice 55 points 13 160 Desert Bloom Partners tokens 65 points 14 Yellow Sticker Pack 80 points 15 375 dice 425 points 16 180 Desert Bloom Partners tokens 70 points 17 70 dice 80 points 18 15 minutes Builder's Bash 85 points 19 Cash 95 points 20 575 dice 675 points 21 200 Desert Bloom Partners tokens 100 points 22 95 dice 115 points 23 Cash 130 points 24 220 Desert Bloom Partners tokens 110 points 25 925 dice 1.15K points 26 Pink Sticker Pack 140 points 27 250 Desert Bloom Partners tokens 150 points 28 Cash 160 points 29 575 dice 750 points 30 270 Desert Bloom Partners tokens 180 points 31 Cash 190 points 32 150 dice 210 points 33 10 minutes Cash Boost 160points 34 Cash 230 points 35 1.1K dice 1.5K points 36 300 Desert Bloom Partners tokens 250 points 37 200 dice 300 points 38 Cash 450 points 39 925 dice 1.35K points 40 Cash 325 points 41 350 Desert Bloom Partners tokens 350 points 42 Cash 375 points 43 1.4K dice 2.25K points 44 15 minutes Wheel Boost 350 points 45 380 Desert Bloom Partners tokens 450 points 46 350 dice 575 points 47 Cash 500 points 48 1.65K dice 3K points 49 400 Desert Bloom Partners tokens 550 points 50 40 minutes Mega Heist 450 points 51 Cash 650 points 52 800 dice 1.85K points 53 450 Desert Bloom Partners tokens 700 points 54 500 dice 825 points 55 Cash 950 points 56 2.2K dice 4.5K points 57 15 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 58 375 dice 800 points 59 Cash 950 points 60 625 dice 1.4K points 61 Cash 1.5K points 62 5.5K dice 10K points

You must land on the Tax and Utility tiles during the Oasis Riches event to earn points. Landing on these tiles will net you two to four points. However, since it will be difficult to complete the milestones that require thousands of points, you should use your roll multipliers to increase the points earned.

You can get Mega Heist Boosters for completing certain milestones of the Oasis Riches event (Image via Scopely)

A x10 roll multiplier will help you earn 10x points. However, it will also deduct 10 dice from your stock. Thus, it is important to look at some tips to use these roll multipliers before using them.

