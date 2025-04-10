Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event has returned for the last three days of the ongoing Aqua Partners event. It seems like Scopely wants tycoons to enjoy their underwater adventures with their teammates as long as the current Partners event lasts. Arriving in the game on April 10, 2025, Pearly Cove offers plenty of milestones for players to complete to earn the corresponding rewards.

However, since trying to complete all the milestones in such events often takes up the majority of the tycoons' dice roll stock, it is beneficial for them to learn the complete list of rewards beforehand to decide whether it is worth investing in the Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event.

This article will discuss everything you must know about the Pearly Cove event in Monopoly GO.

Schedule and rewards of the Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event

The Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event is scheduled to begin on April 10, 2025. It will last for three days before ending on April 13, 2025, along with the currently ongoing Partners event.

You must land on specific tiles to earn points that will help you complete the milestones and earn rewards in the Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event. 62 milestones in the event can help you earn different in-game assets as rewards.

This event offers rewards like Sticker packs that can help you complete the Movie Night Season's sticker albums, while there are also Partner event tokens, which will help you boost your progress in the ongoing Partners event.

Check out the list of rewards for the Pearly Cove event below:

Milestone Rewards Points 1 70 Partner event tokens 5 points 2 25 dice 10 points 3 Cash 15 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 25 points 5 50 dice 50 points 6 80 Partner event tokens 30 points 7 Green Sticker Pack 35 points 8 40 dice 40 points 9 120 Partner event tokens 50 points 10 150 dice 160 points 11 Cash 50 points 12 50 dice 55 points 13 160 Partner event tokens 65 points 14 Yellow Sticker Pack 80 points 15 375 dice 425 points 16 180 Partner event tokens 70 points 17 70 dice 80 points 18 15 minutes Builder's Bash 85 points 19 Cash 95 points 20 575 dice 675 points 21 200 Partner event tokens 100 points 22 95 dice 115 points 23 Cash 110 points 24 220 Partner event tokens 130 points 25 925 dice 1.15K points 26 Pink Sticker Pack 140 points 27 250 Partner event tokens 150 points 28 Cash 160 points 29 575 dice 750 points 30 270 Partner event tokens 180 points 31 Cash 190 points 32 150 dice 210 points 33 10 minutes Cash Boost 160 points 34 Cash 230 points 35 1.1K dice 1.5K points 36 300 Partner event tokens 250 points 37 200 dice 300 points 38 Cash 450 points 39 925 dice 1.35K points 40 Cash 325 points 41 350 Partner event tokens 350 points 42 Cash 375 points 43 1.4K dice 2.25K points 44 15 minutes Wheel Boost 350 points 45 380 Partners event tokens 450 points 46 350 dice 575 points 47 Cash 500 points 48 1.65K dice 3K points 49 400 Partners event tokens 550 points 50 40 minutes Mega Heist 450 points 51 Cash 650 points 52 800 dice 1.8K points 53 450 Partners event tokens 700 points 54 500 dice 825 points 55 Cash 950 points 56 2.2K dice 4.5K points 57 15 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 58 375 dice 800 points 59 Cash 950 points 60 625 dice 1.4K points 61 Cash 1.5K points 62 5.5K dice 10K points

Scopely has scattered the event-exclusive tokens on different tiles of your board, landing on which will help you earn points and unlock the milestones. The tiles these tokens appear in are random, and they changes every time you land on a tile featuring these tokens. You can use roll multiplier to multiply your point earnings.

