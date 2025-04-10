Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event: Schedule and rewards explained
The Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event has returned for the last three days of the ongoing Aqua Partners event. It seems like Scopely wants tycoons to enjoy their underwater adventures with their teammates as long as the current Partners event lasts. Arriving in the game on April 10, 2025, Pearly Cove offers plenty of milestones for players to complete to earn the corresponding rewards.
However, since trying to complete all the milestones in such events often takes up the majority of the tycoons' dice roll stock, it is beneficial for them to learn the complete list of rewards beforehand to decide whether it is worth investing in the Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event.
This article will discuss everything you must know about the Pearly Cove event in Monopoly GO.
Schedule and rewards of the Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event
The Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event is scheduled to begin on April 10, 2025. It will last for three days before ending on April 13, 2025, along with the currently ongoing Partners event.
You must land on specific tiles to earn points that will help you complete the milestones and earn rewards in the Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event. 62 milestones in the event can help you earn different in-game assets as rewards.
This event offers rewards like Sticker packs that can help you complete the Movie Night Season's sticker albums, while there are also Partner event tokens, which will help you boost your progress in the ongoing Partners event.
Check out the list of rewards for the Pearly Cove event below:
Milestone
Rewards
Points
1
70 Partner event tokens
5 points
2
25 dice
10 points
3
Cash
15 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
25 points
5
50 dice
50 points
6
80 Partner event tokens
30 points
7
Green Sticker Pack
35 points
8
40 dice
40 points
9
120 Partner event tokens
50 points
10
150 dice
160 points
11
Cash
50 points
12
50 dice
55 points
13
160 Partner event tokens
65 points
14
Yellow Sticker Pack
80 points
15
375 dice
425 points
16
180 Partner event tokens
70 points
17
70 dice
80 points
18
15 minutes Builder's Bash
85 points
19
Cash
95 points
20
575 dice
675 points
21
200 Partner event tokens
100 points
22
95 dice
115 points
23
Cash
110 points
24
220 Partner event tokens
130 points
25
925 dice
1.15K points
26
Pink Sticker Pack
140 points
27
250 Partner event tokens
150 points
28
Cash
160 points
29
575 dice
750 points
30
270 Partner event tokens
180 points
31
Cash
190 points
32
150 dice
210 points
33
10 minutes Cash Boost
160 points
34
Cash
230 points
35
1.1K dice
1.5K points
36
300 Partner event tokens
250 points
37
200 dice
300 points
38
Cash
450 points
39
925 dice
1.35K points
40
Cash
325 points
41
350 Partner event tokens
350 points
42
Cash
375 points
43
1.4K dice
2.25K points
44
15 minutes Wheel Boost
350 points
45
380 Partners event tokens
450 points
46
350 dice
575 points
47
Cash
500 points
48
1.65K dice
3K points
49
400 Partners event tokens
550 points
50
40 minutes Mega Heist
450 points
51
Cash
650 points
52
800 dice
1.8K points
53
450 Partners event tokens
700 points
54
500 dice
825 points
55
Cash
950 points
56
2.2K dice
4.5K points
57
15 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
58
375 dice
800 points
59
Cash
950 points
60
625 dice
1.4K points
61
Cash
1.5K points
62
5.5K dice
10K points
Scopely has scattered the event-exclusive tokens on different tiles of your board, landing on which will help you earn points and unlock the milestones. The tiles these tokens appear in are random, and they changes every time you land on a tile featuring these tokens. You can use roll multiplier to multiply your point earnings.
