  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event: Schedule and rewards explained

Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event: Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 10, 2025 21:33 IST
Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event
Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event is live now (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event has returned for the last three days of the ongoing Aqua Partners event. It seems like Scopely wants tycoons to enjoy their underwater adventures with their teammates as long as the current Partners event lasts. Arriving in the game on April 10, 2025, Pearly Cove offers plenty of milestones for players to complete to earn the corresponding rewards.

Ad

However, since trying to complete all the milestones in such events often takes up the majority of the tycoons' dice roll stock, it is beneficial for them to learn the complete list of rewards beforehand to decide whether it is worth investing in the Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event.

This article will discuss everything you must know about the Pearly Cove event in Monopoly GO.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Schedule and rewards of the Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event

The Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event is scheduled to begin on April 10, 2025. It will last for three days before ending on April 13, 2025, along with the currently ongoing Partners event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You must land on specific tiles to earn points that will help you complete the milestones and earn rewards in the Monopoly GO Pearly Cove event. 62 milestones in the event can help you earn different in-game assets as rewards.

Ad

This event offers rewards like Sticker packs that can help you complete the Movie Night Season's sticker albums, while there are also Partner event tokens, which will help you boost your progress in the ongoing Partners event.

Check out the list of rewards for the Pearly Cove event below:

MilestoneRewardsPoints
170 Partner event tokens5 points
225 dice10 points
3Cash15 points
4Green Sticker Pack25 points
550 dice50 points
680 Partner event tokens30 points
7Green Sticker Pack35 points
840 dice40 points
9120 Partner event tokens50 points
10150 dice160 points
11Cash50 points
1250 dice55 points
13160 Partner event tokens65 points
14Yellow Sticker Pack80 points
15375 dice425 points
16180 Partner event tokens70 points
1770 dice80 points
1815 minutes Builder's Bash85 points
19Cash95 points
20575 dice675 points
21200 Partner event tokens100 points
2295 dice115 points
23Cash110 points
24220 Partner event tokens130 points
25925 dice1.15K points
26Pink Sticker Pack140 points
27250 Partner event tokens150 points
28Cash160 points
29575 dice750 points
30270 Partner event tokens180 points
31Cash190 points
32150 dice210 points
3310 minutes Cash Boost160 points
34Cash230 points
351.1K dice1.5K points
36300 Partner event tokens250 points
37200 dice300 points
38Cash450 points
39925 dice1.35K points
40Cash325 points
41350 Partner event tokens350 points
42Cash375 points
431.4K dice2.25K points
4415 minutes Wheel Boost350 points
45380 Partners event tokens450 points
46350 dice575 points
47Cash500 points
481.65K dice3K points
49400 Partners event tokens550 points
5040 minutes Mega Heist450 points
51Cash650 points
52800 dice1.8K points
53450 Partners event tokens700 points
54500 dice825 points
55Cash950 points
562.2K dice4.5K points
5715 minutes Cash Boost500 points
58375 dice800 points
59Cash950 points
60625 dice1.4K points
61Cash1.5K points
625.5K dice10K points
Ad

Scopely has scattered the event-exclusive tokens on different tiles of your board, landing on which will help you earn points and unlock the milestones. The tiles these tokens appear in are random, and they changes every time you land on a tile featuring these tokens. You can use roll multiplier to multiply your point earnings.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications