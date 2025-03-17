The Monopoly GO Rainbow Run tournament arrives on March 17, 2025, with 40 milestones, each rewarding you with items upon completion. The new tournament brings plenty of cash rewards for the players, boosting their in-game progress. However, since it takes a lot of dice rolls to complete the milestones, players can benefit from learning about the list of rewards they will be playing for before participating in the game.

Ad

This article will tell you everything to know about the Monopoly GO Rainbow Run tournament to get the best results.

A complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Rainbow Run tournament

The Monopoly GO Rainbow Run tournament begins on March 17, 2025, and will last for a day before concluding on March 18, 2025. This event brings plenty of St. Paddy's Partners event tokens among other rewards. These tokens will help you to participate in the Partners Event for more rewards.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Completing all 40 milestones of the Monopoly GO Rainbow Run tournament will help you earn 6.5K+ dice rolls and more than 1.5K Partners event tokens.

You must land on specific tasks and earn points to complete the milestones. These points you will earn by completing specific tasks will also help you secure a higher rank on the tournament's ranking table. A higher ranking in these tournaments can help you earn some extra rewards.

Ad

Check out the list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Rainbow Run tournament:

1st milestone (10 points) : 70 Partners event tokens

: 70 Partners event tokens 2nd milestone (20 points) : 40 dice

: 40 dice 3rd milestone (40 points) : Cash

: Cash 4th milestone (80 points) : Green Sticker Pack

: Green Sticker Pack 5th milestone (120 points) : Cash

: Cash 6th milestone (150 points) : 80 Partners event tokens

: 80 Partners event tokens 7th milestone (100 points) : High Roller Boost and Cash

: High Roller Boost and Cash 8th milestone (225 points) : 150 dice and Cash

: 150 dice and Cash 9th milestone (200 points) : 100 Partners event tokens and Cash

: 100 Partners event tokens and Cash 10th milestone (250 points) : Yellow Sticker Pack

: Yellow Sticker Pack 11th milestone (275 points) : 120 Partners event tokens and Cash

: 120 Partners event tokens and Cash 12th milestone (350 points) : 225 dice

: 225 dice 13th milestone (200 points) : Cash Boost and Cash

: Cash Boost and Cash 14th milestone (300 points) : 150 Partners event tokens

: 150 Partners event tokens 15th milestone (350 points) : Pink Sticker Pack and Cash

: Pink Sticker Pack and Cash 16th milestone (400 points) : 250 dice and Cash

: 250 dice and Cash 17th milestone (350 points) : 180 Partners event tokens

: 180 Partners event tokens 18th milestone (450 points) : 275 dice

: 275 dice 19th milestone (250 points) : Mega Heist Boost and Cash

: Mega Heist Boost and Cash 20th milestone (400 points) : 200 Partners event tokens

: 200 Partners event tokens 21st milestone (500 points) : Cash

: Cash 22nd milestone (650 points) : 325 dice

: 325 dice 23rd milestone (600 points) : 220 Partners event tokens and Cash

: 220 Partners event tokens and Cash 24th milestone (900 points) : 400 dice

: 400 dice 25th milestone (800 points) : Cash

: Cash 26th milestone (750 points) : 240 Partners event tokens

: 240 Partners event tokens 27th milestone (850 points) : Cash

: Cash 28th milestone (1K points) : 425 dice

: 425 dice 29th milestone (500 points) : 10 minutes Cash Boost

: 10 minutes Cash Boost 30th milestone (800 points) : 250 Partners event tokens and Cash

: 250 Partners event tokens and Cash 31st milestone (900 points) : Cash

: Cash 32nd milestone (1.5K points) : 575 dice

: 575 dice 33rd milestone (1.2K points) : Cash

: Cash 34th milestone (1K points) : 300 Partners event tokens

: 300 Partners event tokens 35th milestone (750 points) : 30 minutes Builder's Bash

: 30 minutes Builder's Bash 36th milestone (2K points) : 700 dice

: 700 dice 37th milestone (1.5K points) : Cash

: Cash 38th milestone (3K points) : 950 dice

: 950 dice 39th milestone (2K points) : Cash

: Cash 40th milestone (7K points): 2.5K dice

Ad

Also read: How to cheat in Monopoly GO

You must land on the Railroad tile and perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn points for this tournament. Each blocked Shutdown will give you two points and each successful one will give you four.

This is how you can get points for the Monopoly GO Rainbow Run tournament (referential image via Scopely)

Each Small Heist will help you earn four points, while every large one will help you grab six. Additionally, each Bankrupt Heist costs eight points. However, you can use the roll multipliers to get the most out of it.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback