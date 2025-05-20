Monopoly Go Resource Rush: Rewards and how to play

Scopely has added the Monopoly Go Resource Rush to the title's daily tournament tab. Players can participate to stock up on in-game resources like Dice Rolls, Cash, and Sticker Packs. Apart from that, the one-day event also rewards a sizeable number of Juggle Jam tokens for the ongoing Carnival games,

This article highlights rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Resource Rush event.

Monopoly Go Resource Rush: Everything you need to know

Rewards

The Resource Rush is a 24-hour tournament, featuring Milestone and Leaderboard rewards:

Milestone rewards

The Monopoly Go Resource Rush event features a progression-based reward track, where players advance by collecting event points. Here's the rewards table:

Resource Rush Milestones Points Required Resource Rush Rewards 1 10 Eight Juggle Jam Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash Reward 4 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash Reward 6 150 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 7 100 High Roller for Five Minutes 8 225 150 Free Dice Rolls 9 200 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 10 250 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 275 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 12 350 225 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost for Five Minutes 14 300 11 Juggle Jam Tokens 15 350 Three-Star Sticker Pack 16 400 250 Free Dice Rolls 17 350 11 Juggle Jam Tokens 18 450 275 Free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 20 400 12 Juggle Jam Tokens 21 500 Cash Reward 22 650 325 Free Dice Rolls 23 600 12 Juggle Jam Tokens 24 900 400 Free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash Reward 26 750 15 Juggle Jam Tokens 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,000 425 Free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 800 16 Juggle Jam Tokens 31 900 Cash Reward 32 1,500 575 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash Reward 34 1,000 20 Juggle Jam Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes 36 2,000 700 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash Reward 38 3,000 950 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash Reward 40 7,000 2,500 Free Dice Rolls

Leaderboard rewards

The Resource Rush event sorts tycoons in groups of 100 and ranks them on a Leaderboard based on the number of points earned. At the end of the event, tycoons get the following rewards:

Rank 1: 850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, Cash reward

850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, Cash reward Rank 2: 600 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

600 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 3: 400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 4: 300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 5: 250 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

250 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 6: 200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 7: 150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 8: 100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 9: 75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward

75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward Rank 10: 50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward

50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward Ranks 11 to 15: 25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward

25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward Ranks 16 to 100: Cash reward

How to play the Monopoly Go Resource Rush event

To play the Resource Rush event, you have to log in to Monopoly Go from 4 PM ET on 19 May till 1 PM ET on 20 May, 2025. You also need to collect five event points to enter the tournament.

Once you are in the tournament, the collected points will be counted for advancing in the Reward track and improving the Leaderboard rank. The points breakdown is given below:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

Bankrupt: Eight points

