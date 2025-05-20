Monopoly Go Resource Rush: Rewards and how to play

Scopely has added the Monopoly Go Resource Rush to the title's daily tournament tab. Players can participate to stock up on in-game resources like Dice Rolls, Cash, and Sticker Packs. Apart from that, the one-day event also rewards a sizeable number of Juggle Jam tokens for the ongoing Carnival games,
This article highlights rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Resource Rush event.
Monopoly Go Resource Rush: Everything you need to know
Rewards
The Resource Rush is a 24-hour tournament, featuring Milestone and Leaderboard rewards:
Milestone rewards
The Monopoly Go Resource Rush event features a progression-based reward track, where players advance by collecting event points. Here's the rewards table:
Leaderboard rewards
The Resource Rush event sorts tycoons in groups of 100 and ranks them on a Leaderboard based on the number of points earned. At the end of the event, tycoons get the following rewards:
- Rank 1: 850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, Cash reward
- Rank 2: 600 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 3: 400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 4: 300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 5: 250 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 6: 200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 7: 150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 8: 100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 9: 75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
- Rank 10: 50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
- Ranks 11 to 15: 25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward
- Ranks 16 to 100: Cash reward
How to play the Monopoly Go Resource Rush event
To play the Resource Rush event, you have to log in to Monopoly Go from 4 PM ET on 19 May till 1 PM ET on 20 May, 2025. You also need to collect five event points to enter the tournament.
Once you are in the tournament, the collected points will be counted for advancing in the Reward track and improving the Leaderboard rank. The points breakdown is given below:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
