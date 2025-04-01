Monopoly GO Rich Waltz event: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly GO Rich Waltz event is arriving on April 1, 2025, with lots of milestones and rewards. The latest event arrives along with the Peg-E Prize Drop following the conclusion of Desert Bloom Partners. Rich Waltz will bring a lot of Peg-E Prize Drop's tokens to help you get rich.

However, since it will take you a lot of dice rolls to complete, it is beneficial to learn about the rewards of the Monopoly GO Rich Waltz event.

Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Rich Waltz event

Unlike other milestone events (excluding the daily tournaments), Rich Waltz will only last a day, beginning on April 1 and ending on April 2, 2025. You have to land on specific tiles to earn points, which will unlock the milestones.

Peg-E Prize Drop and Rich Waltz events are going live simultaneously (Image via Scopely)

There are 62 milestones in Monopoly GO Rich Waltz. Completing the event by unlocking all milestones can help you earn 10,940 dice rolls and 599 Peg-E Partners Event tokens. Check out the complete list of rewards below:

Milestones Rewards Points 1 5 Prize Drop tokens 5 points 2 25 dice 10 points 3 Cash 15 points 4 8 Prize Drop tokens 20 points 5 30 dice 30 points 6 10 Prize Drop tokens 25 points 7 40 dice 35 points 8 Green Sticker Pack 40 points 9 12 Prize Drop tokens 40 points 10 90 dice 125 points 11 15 Prize Drop tokens 45 points 12 Cash 60 points 13 17 Prize Drop tokens 50 points 14 Yellow Sticker Pack 50 points 15 125 dice 240 points 16 18 Prize Drop tokens 55 points 17 55 dice 55 points 18 5 minutes High Boost 60 points 19 20 Prize Drop tokens 60 points 20 200 dice 440 points 21 22 Prize Drop tokens 65 points 22 80 dice 70 points 23 Cash 65 points 24 25 Prize Drop tokens 85 points 25 350 dice 660 points 26 Cash 70 points 27 27 Prize Drop tokens 100 points 28 Cash 120 points 29 175 dice 425 points 30 30 Prize Drop tokens 110 points 31 Cash 115 points 32 100 dice 120 points 33 5 minutes Cash Boost 90 points 34 35 Prize Drop tokens 125 points 35 450 dice 750 points 36 120 dice 160 points 37 Cash 200 points 38 45 Prize Drop tokens 240 points 39 15 minutes Cash Boost 800 points 40 225 dice 200 points 41 40 Prize Drop tokens 285 points 42 Cash 250 points 43 600 dice 1.2K points 44 30 minutes Mega Heist 235 points 45 50 Prize Drop tokens 315 points 46 150 dice 370 points 47 50 Prize Drop tokens 330 points 48 800 dice 2K points 49 70 Prize Drop tokens 450 points 50 175 dice 410 points 51 Cash 520 points 52 650 dice 1.45K points 53 250 dice 600 points 54 Cash 675 points 55 300 dice 750 points 56 1.25K dice 3.7K points 57 100 Prize Drop tokens 500 points 58 700 dice 1.5K points 59 Cash 950 points 60 45 minutes Builder's Bash 1.25K points 61 Cash 1.6K points 62 4K dice and Purple Sticker Pack 8.5K points

You can earn points by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles. Landing on each will gift you one, one, and two points, respectively.

This is how you earn points from the Rich Waltz event (Image for reference via Scopely)

Completing these milestones is a huge task, especially since each one requires you to earn thousands of points. Using roll multipliers in such cases can be helpful. A x10 multiplier can help you earn 10x points, however, it will also deduct 10 dice rolls from your stock simultaneously. Thus, you must be careful while using roll multipliers. Check out our tips to get the best from this feature.

