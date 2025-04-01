  • home icon
Monopoly GO Rich Waltz event: Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 01, 2025 23:42 IST
Monopoly GO Rich Waltz event
Rich Waltz event is arriving in Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Rich Waltz event is arriving on April 1, 2025, with lots of milestones and rewards. The latest event arrives along with the Peg-E Prize Drop following the conclusion of Desert Bloom Partners. Rich Waltz will bring a lot of Peg-E Prize Drop's tokens to help you get rich.

However, since it will take you a lot of dice rolls to complete, it is beneficial to learn about the rewards of the Monopoly GO Rich Waltz event.

Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Rich Waltz event

Unlike other milestone events (excluding the daily tournaments), Rich Waltz will only last a day, beginning on April 1 and ending on April 2, 2025. You have to land on specific tiles to earn points, which will unlock the milestones.

Also read: Monopoly GO Movie Night Season

Peg-E Prize Drop and Rich Waltz events are going live simultaneously (Image via Scopely)
There are 62 milestones in Monopoly GO Rich Waltz. Completing the event by unlocking all milestones can help you earn 10,940 dice rolls and 599 Peg-E Partners Event tokens. Check out the complete list of rewards below:

MilestonesRewardsPoints
15 Prize Drop tokens5 points
225 dice10 points
3Cash15 points
48 Prize Drop tokens20 points
530 dice30 points
610 Prize Drop tokens25 points
740 dice35 points
8Green Sticker Pack40 points
912 Prize Drop tokens40 points
1090 dice125 points
1115 Prize Drop tokens45 points
12Cash60 points
1317 Prize Drop tokens50 points
14Yellow Sticker Pack50 points
15125 dice240 points
1618 Prize Drop tokens55 points
1755 dice 55 points
185 minutes High Boost60 points
1920 Prize Drop tokens60 points
20200 dice440 points
2122 Prize Drop tokens65 points
2280 dice70 points
23Cash65 points
2425 Prize Drop tokens85 points
25350 dice660 points
26Cash70 points
2727 Prize Drop tokens100 points
28Cash120 points
29175 dice425 points
3030 Prize Drop tokens110 points
31Cash115 points
32100 dice120 points
335 minutes Cash Boost90 points
3435 Prize Drop tokens125 points
35450 dice750 points
36120 dice160 points
37Cash200 points
3845 Prize Drop tokens240 points
3915 minutes Cash Boost800 points
40225 dice200 points
4140 Prize Drop tokens285 points
42Cash250 points
43600 dice1.2K points
4430 minutes Mega Heist235 points
4550 Prize Drop tokens315 points
46150 dice370 points
4750 Prize Drop tokens330 points
48800 dice2K points
4970 Prize Drop tokens450 points
50175 dice410 points
51Cash520 points
52650 dice1.45K points
53250 dice600 points
54Cash675 points
55300 dice750 points
561.25K dice3.7K points
57100 Prize Drop tokens500 points
58700 dice1.5K points
59Cash950 points
6045 minutes Builder's Bash1.25K points
61Cash1.6K points
624K dice and Purple Sticker Pack8.5K points
You can earn points by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles. Landing on each will gift you one, one, and two points, respectively.

This is how you earn points from the Rich Waltz event (Image for reference via Scopely)
Completing these milestones is a huge task, especially since each one requires you to earn thousands of points. Using roll multipliers in such cases can be helpful. A x10 multiplier can help you earn 10x points, however, it will also deduct 10 dice rolls from your stock simultaneously. Thus, you must be careful while using roll multipliers. Check out our tips to get the best from this feature.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related articles:

