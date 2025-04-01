Monopoly GO Rich Waltz event: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly GO Rich Waltz event is arriving on April 1, 2025, with lots of milestones and rewards. The latest event arrives along with the Peg-E Prize Drop following the conclusion of Desert Bloom Partners. Rich Waltz will bring a lot of Peg-E Prize Drop's tokens to help you get rich.
However, since it will take you a lot of dice rolls to complete, it is beneficial to learn about the rewards of the Monopoly GO Rich Waltz event.
Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Rich Waltz event
Unlike other milestone events (excluding the daily tournaments), Rich Waltz will only last a day, beginning on April 1 and ending on April 2, 2025. You have to land on specific tiles to earn points, which will unlock the milestones.
Also read: Monopoly GO Movie Night Season
There are 62 milestones in Monopoly GO Rich Waltz. Completing the event by unlocking all milestones can help you earn 10,940 dice rolls and 599 Peg-E Partners Event tokens. Check out the complete list of rewards below:
You can earn points by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles. Landing on each will gift you one, one, and two points, respectively.
Completing these milestones is a huge task, especially since each one requires you to earn thousands of points. Using roll multipliers in such cases can be helpful. A x10 multiplier can help you earn 10x points, however, it will also deduct 10 dice rolls from your stock simultaneously. Thus, you must be careful while using roll multipliers. Check out our tips to get the best from this feature.
