  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly Go Riches on Set event: Schedule, and rewards, explored

Monopoly Go Riches on Set event: Schedule, and rewards, explored

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 06, 2025 17:29 IST
Monopoly GO Riches on Set event
Monopoly GO Riches on Set event is coming soon (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Riches on Set is going live on March 6, 2025, and it will simultaneously be the final event of the Artful Tales season, and the first of the next. This upcoming Monopoly GO event brings 62 milestones, challenging the community to complete all of them to earn some exciting rewards

Ad

That said, players could want to see the list of rewards first to decide whether it is worth their efforts.

This article provides a complete guide on everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Riches on Set event. Read on to explore more.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Riches on Set event

The Monopoly GO Riches on Set event begins on March 6, 2025, and will last for a day before concluding on March 7, 2025. This event has brought 62 milestones, and you can get more than 26K dice rolls, among other rewards, for completing all of them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Scopely announced the first event of the new season of Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)
Scopely announced the first event of the new season of Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)

You must land on specific tiles to earn requisite points to complete each milestone and earn the corresponding rewards from the Monopoly GO Riches on Set event. Grabbing these rewards at the beginning of the upcoming season can help you stay a few steps ahead of the competition.

Ad
MilestoneRewardsPoints
1Cash5
230 dice10
3Cash15
475 dice100
5Cash35
6Cash50
7Green Sticker Pack75
845 dice85
9Cash95
10250 dice175
11Cash85
1245 dice100
1370 dice115
14Yellow Sticker Pack125
15350 dice255
16Cash120
1775 dice110
1815 minutes Builder's Bash125
19Cash145
20425 dice350
21Cash185
2265 dice225
23Cash175
2410 minutes Cash Boost190
25500 dice275
26Cash165
27600 dice250
28Cash300
29850 dice1.8K
30500 dice432
31Cash450
32150 dice505
3310 minutes Cash Boost384
34Cash550
352K dice3.6K
36Cash600
37250 dice720
38Cash1K
391K dice2.5K
40Cash800
41250840
42Cash900
433K5.5K
4415 minutes Wheel Boost840
45Cash1.08K
46400 dice1.35K
47Cash1.2K
484K dice7K
49Cash1.32K
5020 minutes Mega Heist1.08K
51Cash1.5K
522K dice4K
53450 dice1.68K
54450 dice2K
55Cash2.25K
564K dice10K
5715 minutes Cash Boost1.2K
58300 dice1.9K
59Cash2.5K
60650 dice3.35K
61Cash3.5K
626K dice and Purple Sticker pack24K
Ad

As mentioned previously, you must land on specific tiles to earn event-exclusive tokens. Once you accumulate enough tokens to complete the milestone, you will receive the rewards.

Land on Tax and Utility tiles to earn points for the event (Image for reference via Scopely)
Land on Tax and Utility tiles to earn points for the event (Image for reference via Scopely)

For instance, you have to land on specific tiles, like the Tax and the Utility ones, to earn these tokens/points. You can get up to two to five points for landing on these tiles each time.

Ad

Use roll multipliers to multiply your earnings of points/tokens from the event. Each x10 multiplier will help you earn 10x points each time you land on those tiles. However, each x10 multiplier will also deduct 10 dice from your stock each time. Thus, it is better to learn certain tips for using the roll multipliers.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी