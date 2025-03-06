Monopoly Go Riches on Set event: Schedule, and rewards, explored

The Monopoly GO Riches on Set is going live on March 6, 2025, and it will simultaneously be the final event of the Artful Tales season, and the first of the next. This upcoming Monopoly GO event brings 62 milestones, challenging the community to complete all of them to earn some exciting rewards
That said, players could want to see the list of rewards first to decide whether it is worth their efforts.
This article provides a complete guide on everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Riches on Set event. Read on to explore more.
Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Riches on Set event
The Monopoly GO Riches on Set event begins on March 6, 2025, and will last for a day before concluding on March 7, 2025. This event has brought 62 milestones, and you can get more than 26K dice rolls, among other rewards, for completing all of them.
You must land on specific tiles to earn requisite points to complete each milestone and earn the corresponding rewards from the Monopoly GO Riches on Set event. Grabbing these rewards at the beginning of the upcoming season can help you stay a few steps ahead of the competition.
As mentioned previously, you must land on specific tiles to earn event-exclusive tokens. Once you accumulate enough tokens to complete the milestone, you will receive the rewards.
For instance, you have to land on specific tiles, like the Tax and the Utility ones, to earn these tokens/points. You can get up to two to five points for landing on these tiles each time.
Use roll multipliers to multiply your earnings of points/tokens from the event. Each x10 multiplier will help you earn 10x points each time you land on those tiles. However, each x10 multiplier will also deduct 10 dice from your stock each time. Thus, it is better to learn certain tips for using the roll multipliers.
