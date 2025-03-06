Monopoly Go Riches on Set event: Schedule, and rewards, explored

The Monopoly GO Riches on Set is going live on March 6, 2025, and it will simultaneously be the final event of the Artful Tales season, and the first of the next. This upcoming Monopoly GO event brings 62 milestones, challenging the community to complete all of them to earn some exciting rewards

That said, players could want to see the list of rewards first to decide whether it is worth their efforts.

This article provides a complete guide on everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Riches on Set event. Read on to explore more.

Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Riches on Set event

The Monopoly GO Riches on Set event begins on March 6, 2025, and will last for a day before concluding on March 7, 2025. This event has brought 62 milestones, and you can get more than 26K dice rolls, among other rewards, for completing all of them.

Scopely announced the first event of the new season of Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)

You must land on specific tiles to earn requisite points to complete each milestone and earn the corresponding rewards from the Monopoly GO Riches on Set event. Grabbing these rewards at the beginning of the upcoming season can help you stay a few steps ahead of the competition.

Milestone Rewards Points 1 Cash 5 2 30 dice 10 3 Cash 15 4 75 dice 100 5 Cash 35 6 Cash 50 7 Green Sticker Pack 75 8 45 dice 85 9 Cash 95 10 250 dice 175 11 Cash 85 12 45 dice 100 13 70 dice 115 14 Yellow Sticker Pack 125 15 350 dice 255 16 Cash 120 17 75 dice 110 18 15 minutes Builder's Bash 125 19 Cash 145 20 425 dice 350 21 Cash 185 22 65 dice 225 23 Cash 175 24 10 minutes Cash Boost 190 25 500 dice 275 26 Cash 165 27 600 dice 250 28 Cash 300 29 850 dice 1.8K 30 500 dice 432 31 Cash 450 32 150 dice 505 33 10 minutes Cash Boost 384 34 Cash 550 35 2K dice 3.6K 36 Cash 600 37 250 dice 720 38 Cash 1K 39 1K dice 2.5K 40 Cash 800 41 250 840 42 Cash 900 43 3K 5.5K 44 15 minutes Wheel Boost 840 45 Cash 1.08K 46 400 dice 1.35K 47 Cash 1.2K 48 4K dice 7K 49 Cash 1.32K 50 20 minutes Mega Heist 1.08K 51 Cash 1.5K 52 2K dice 4K 53 450 dice 1.68K 54 450 dice 2K 55 Cash 2.25K 56 4K dice 10K 57 15 minutes Cash Boost 1.2K 58 300 dice 1.9K 59 Cash 2.5K 60 650 dice 3.35K 61 Cash 3.5K 62 6K dice and Purple Sticker pack 24K

As mentioned previously, you must land on specific tiles to earn event-exclusive tokens. Once you accumulate enough tokens to complete the milestone, you will receive the rewards.

Land on Tax and Utility tiles to earn points for the event (Image for reference via Scopely)

For instance, you have to land on specific tiles, like the Tax and the Utility ones, to earn these tokens/points. You can get up to two to five points for landing on these tiles each time.

Use roll multipliers to multiply your earnings of points/tokens from the event. Each x10 multiplier will help you earn 10x points each time you land on those tiles. However, each x10 multiplier will also deduct 10 dice from your stock each time. Thus, it is better to learn certain tips for using the roll multipliers.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

