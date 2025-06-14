Scopely has launched the Monopoly Go Snowtrooper Sprint as today's one-day tournament. Players can participate in this event to stock up on crucial in-game rewards like Stickers and Dice Rolls. Additionally, the event also rewards some flags for the ongoing Rebel Racers event, which features the exclusive AT-AT board token as one of the rewards.
This article highlights the rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Snowtrooper Sprint.
Monopoly Go Snowtrooper Sprint: Everything you need to know
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Snowtrooper Sprint event in Monopoly Go has two sets of rewards: Milestone and Leaderboard.
Snowtrooper Sprint Milestone rewards
Hoverboard Havoc has a progression-based reward track where players advance by collecting points. Here are the 40 milestones available:
Also read: How to unlock and equip the Monopoly Go Friendly Stache Shield
Snowtrooper Sprint Leaderboard rewards
Since the Monopoly Go Snowtrooper Sprint event is a tournament, it sorts tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, players are granted rewards based on their rankings.
- Rank 1: 1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash
- Rank 2: 800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 3: 600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 4: 500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 5: 400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 6: 350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 7: 300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 8: 250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 9: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 10: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Ranks 11–15: 50 free rolls and cash
- Ranks 16–25: Cash
- Ranks 26–50: Cash
Also read: Best tips and tricks to use Monopoly Go roll multipliers
How to play the Monopoly Go Snowtrooper Sprint
To play Snowtrooper Sprint, you have to log in to Monopoly Go before the event ends on June 13, 2025, at 1 PM ET and earn five points. These points are earned by playing minigames and kick-started by landing on the Railroad tiles. The breakdown is given below:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
Once five points are collected, the progression-based reward track will be unlocked, and you will be placed on a Leaderboard.
Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:
- How to unlock and use the Darth Vader token in Monopoly Go
- How to unlock and equip the Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly Go
- Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained