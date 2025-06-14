Scopely has launched the Monopoly Go Snowtrooper Sprint as today's one-day tournament. Players can participate in this event to stock up on crucial in-game rewards like Stickers and Dice Rolls. Additionally, the event also rewards some flags for the ongoing Rebel Racers event, which features the exclusive AT-AT board token as one of the rewards.

This article highlights the rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Snowtrooper Sprint.

Monopoly Go Snowtrooper Sprint: Everything you need to know

The Snowtrooper Sprint event in Monopoly Go has two sets of rewards: Milestone and Leaderboard.

Snowtrooper Sprint Milestone rewards

Hoverboard Havoc has a progression-based reward track where players advance by collecting points. Here are the 40 milestones available:

Snowtrooper Sprint Milestones Points Required Snowtrooper Sprint Rewards 1 10 80 Flag Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash Reward 4 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash Reward 6 150 100 Flag Tokens 7 100 High Roller for Five Minutes 8 225 125 Free Dice Rolls 9 200 120 Flag Tokens 10 250 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 275 160 Flag Tokens 12 425 200 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost for Five Minutes 14 300 160 Flag Tokens 15 350 Three-Star Sticker Pack 16 475 215 Free Dice Rolls 17 350 200 Flag Tokens 18 550 235 Free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 20 400 240 Flag Tokens 21 500 Cash Reward 22 775 275 Free Dice Rolls 23 600 260 Flag Tokens 24 1,000 345 Free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash Reward 26 750 260 Flag Tokens 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,200 360 Free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 800 280 Flag Tokens 31 900 Cash Reward 32 1,750 500 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash Reward 34 1,000 300 Flag Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes 36 2,350 600 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash Reward 38 3,500 800 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash Reward 40 8,500 2,125 Free Dice Rolls

Snowtrooper Sprint Leaderboard rewards

Since the Monopoly Go Snowtrooper Sprint event is a tournament, it sorts tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, players are granted rewards based on their rankings.

Rank 1: 1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash

1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash Rank 2: 800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash

800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash Rank 3: 600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash

600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash Rank 4: 500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash

500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash Rank 5: 400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash

400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash Rank 6: 350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash

350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash Rank 7: 300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash

300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash Rank 8: 250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash

250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash Rank 9: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash

200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash Rank 10: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash

200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash Ranks 11–15: 50 free rolls and cash

50 free rolls and cash Ranks 16–25: Cash

Cash Ranks 26–50: Cash

How to play the Monopoly Go Snowtrooper Sprint

To play Snowtrooper Sprint, you have to log in to Monopoly Go before the event ends on June 13, 2025, at 1 PM ET and earn five points. These points are earned by playing minigames and kick-started by landing on the Railroad tiles. The breakdown is given below:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

Bankrupt: Eight points

Once five points are collected, the progression-based reward track will be unlocked, and you will be placed on a Leaderboard.

