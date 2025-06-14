  • home icon
Monopoly Go Snowtrooper Sprint: Rewards and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jun 14, 2025 12:53 IST
The Snowtrooper event is underway in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
The Snowtrooper event is underway in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has launched the Monopoly Go Snowtrooper Sprint as today's one-day tournament. Players can participate in this event to stock up on crucial in-game rewards like Stickers and Dice Rolls. Additionally, the event also rewards some flags for the ongoing Rebel Racers event, which features the exclusive AT-AT board token as one of the rewards.

This article highlights the rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Snowtrooper Sprint.

Monopoly Go Snowtrooper Sprint: Everything you need to know

The Snowtrooper Sprint event in Monopoly Go has two sets of rewards: Milestone and Leaderboard.

Snowtrooper Sprint Milestone rewards

Hoverboard Havoc has a progression-based reward track where players advance by collecting points. Here are the 40 milestones available:

Snowtrooper Sprint MilestonesPoints Required
Snowtrooper Sprint Rewards
11080 Flag Tokens
225
40 Free Dice Rolls
340Cash Reward
480
One-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash Reward
6150100 Flag Tokens
7100
High Roller for Five Minutes
8225
125 Free Dice Rolls
9200120 Flag Tokens
10250
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11275160 Flag Tokens
12425
200 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost for Five Minutes
14300160 Flag Tokens
15350
Three-Star Sticker Pack
16475
215 Free Dice Rolls
17350200 Flag Tokens
18550
235 Free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist For 30 Minutes
20400240 Flag Tokens
21500Cash Reward
22775
275 Free Dice Rolls
23600260 Flag Tokens
241,000
345 Free Dice Rolls
25800Cash Reward
26750260 Flag Tokens
27850Cash Reward
281,200
360 Free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
30800280 Flag Tokens
31900Cash Reward
321,750
500 Free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash Reward
341,000300 Flag Tokens
35750
Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes
362,350
600 Free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash Reward
383,500
800 Free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash Reward
408,500
2,125 Free Dice Rolls
Snowtrooper Sprint Leaderboard rewards

Since the Monopoly Go Snowtrooper Sprint event is a tournament, it sorts tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, players are granted rewards based on their rankings.

  • Rank 1: 1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash
  • Rank 2: 800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 3: 600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 4: 500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 5: 400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 6: 350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 7: 300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 8: 250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 9: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 10: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
  • Ranks 11–15: 50 free rolls and cash
  • Ranks 16–25: Cash
  • Ranks 26–50: Cash
How to play the Monopoly Go Snowtrooper Sprint

To play Snowtrooper Sprint, you have to log in to Monopoly Go before the event ends on June 13, 2025, at 1 PM ET and earn five points. These points are earned by playing minigames and kick-started by landing on the Railroad tiles. The breakdown is given below:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points
Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

Once five points are collected, the progression-based reward track will be unlocked, and you will be placed on a Leaderboard.

