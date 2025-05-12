  • home icon
Monopoly Go Space Sparkle: Rewards and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified May 12, 2025 11:49 IST
The Space Sparkle event is underway (Image via Scopely)
The Space Sparkle event is underway (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event has arrived, and it is set to run for 24 hours. Players can participate in this event to earn various resources like Sticker Packs, Cash, and Dice Rolls. Apart from standard rewards, Tokens for the ongoing Juggle Jam event are up for grabs as well. That said, knowing all the rewards offered in the event will help you decide if the event is worth spending the Dice Rolls.

This article highlights rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event.

Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event: All you need to know

Duration

The Space Sparkle event arrived on May 11 at 4 PM ET and will be active until May 12, 2025, 1 PM ET. Players have one day to play and complete this tournament event.

Rewards

Since the Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event is a tournament event, it sorts tycoons in groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, players are granted rewards based on their rankings.

Apart from the leaderboard rewards, the event also features a progression-based reward track. It rewards resources based on the number of points earned.

Milestone rewards

The milestone rewards for the Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event are given below:

Space Sparkle MilestonesPoints Required
Space Sparkle Rewards
110
Eight Juggle Jam Tokens
225
40 Free Dice Rolls
340Cash Reward
480
One-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash Reward
6150
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
7100
High Roller for Five Minutes
8225
150 Free Dice Rolls
9200
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
10250
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11275
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
12350
225 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost for Five Minutes
14300
11 Juggle Jam Tokens
15350
Three-Star Sticker Pack
16400
250 Free Dice Rolls
17350
11 Juggle Jam Tokens
18450
275 Free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist For 30 Minutes
20400
12 Juggle Jam Tokens
21500Cash Reward
22650
325 Free Dice Rolls
23600
12 Juggle Jam Tokens
24900
400 Free Dice Rolls
25800Cash Reward
26750
15 Juggle Jam Tokens
27850Cash Reward
281,000
425 Free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
30800
16 Juggle Jam Tokens
31900Cash Reward
321,500
575 Free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash Reward
341,000
20 Juggle Jam Tokens
35750
Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes
362,000
700 Free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash Reward
383,000
950 Free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash Reward
407,000
2,500 Free Dice Rolls
Leaderboard rewards

The Leaderboard rewards for the Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event are given below:

  • Rank 1: 850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, Cash reward
  • Rank 2: 600 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 3: 400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 4: 300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 5: 250 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 6: 200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 7: 150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 8: 100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 9: 75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
  • Rank 10: 50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
  • Ranks 11 to 15: 25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward
  • Ranks 16 to 100: Cash reward
How to play the Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event

Land on the Railroad tile to earn points (Image via Scopely)
Land on the Railroad tile to earn points (Image via Scopely)

To play the Space Sparkle event, log in during the event and earn five points. These points can be earned by playing minigames, and the breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

Once five points are collected, you will be placed on a leaderboard. All points collected afterward will advance you in the milestone reward track.

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
