Monopoly Go Space Sparkle: Rewards and how to play

The Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event has arrived, and it is set to run for 24 hours. Players can participate in this event to earn various resources like Sticker Packs, Cash, and Dice Rolls. Apart from standard rewards, Tokens for the ongoing Juggle Jam event are up for grabs as well. That said, knowing all the rewards offered in the event will help you decide if the event is worth spending the Dice Rolls.
This article highlights rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event.
Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event: All you need to know
Duration
The Space Sparkle event arrived on May 11 at 4 PM ET and will be active until May 12, 2025, 1 PM ET. Players have one day to play and complete this tournament event.
Rewards
Since the Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event is a tournament event, it sorts tycoons in groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, players are granted rewards based on their rankings.
Apart from the leaderboard rewards, the event also features a progression-based reward track. It rewards resources based on the number of points earned.
Milestone rewards
The milestone rewards for the Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event are given below:
Leaderboard rewards
The Leaderboard rewards for the Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event are given below:
- Rank 1: 850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, Cash reward
- Rank 2: 600 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 3: 400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 4: 300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 5: 250 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 6: 200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 7: 150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 8: 100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 9: 75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
- Rank 10: 50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
- Ranks 11 to 15: 25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward
- Ranks 16 to 100: Cash reward
How to play the Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event
To play the Space Sparkle event, log in during the event and earn five points. These points can be earned by playing minigames, and the breakdown is as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
Once five points are collected, you will be placed on a leaderboard. All points collected afterward will advance you in the milestone reward track.
