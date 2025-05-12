Monopoly Go Space Sparkle: Rewards and how to play

The Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event has arrived, and it is set to run for 24 hours. Players can participate in this event to earn various resources like Sticker Packs, Cash, and Dice Rolls. Apart from standard rewards, Tokens for the ongoing Juggle Jam event are up for grabs as well. That said, knowing all the rewards offered in the event will help you decide if the event is worth spending the Dice Rolls.

This article highlights rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event.

Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event: All you need to know

Duration

The Space Sparkle event arrived on May 11 at 4 PM ET and will be active until May 12, 2025, 1 PM ET. Players have one day to play and complete this tournament event.

Rewards

Since the Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event is a tournament event, it sorts tycoons in groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, players are granted rewards based on their rankings.

Apart from the leaderboard rewards, the event also features a progression-based reward track. It rewards resources based on the number of points earned.

Milestone rewards

The milestone rewards for the Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event are given below:

Space Sparkle Milestones Points Required Space Sparkle Rewards 1 10 Eight Juggle Jam Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash Reward 4 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash Reward 6 150 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 7 100 High Roller for Five Minutes 8 225 150 Free Dice Rolls 9 200 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 10 250 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 275 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 12 350 225 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost for Five Minutes 14 300 11 Juggle Jam Tokens 15 350 Three-Star Sticker Pack 16 400 250 Free Dice Rolls 17 350 11 Juggle Jam Tokens 18 450 275 Free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 20 400 12 Juggle Jam Tokens 21 500 Cash Reward 22 650 325 Free Dice Rolls 23 600 12 Juggle Jam Tokens 24 900 400 Free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash Reward 26 750 15 Juggle Jam Tokens 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,000 425 Free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 800 16 Juggle Jam Tokens 31 900 Cash Reward 32 1,500 575 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash Reward 34 1,000 20 Juggle Jam Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes 36 2,000 700 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash Reward 38 3,000 950 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash Reward 40 7,000 2,500 Free Dice Rolls

Leaderboard rewards

The Leaderboard rewards for the Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event are given below:

Rank 1: 850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, Cash reward

850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, Cash reward Rank 2: 600 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

600 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 3: 400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 4: 300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 5: 250 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

250 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 6: 200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 7: 150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 8: 100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 9: 75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward

75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward Rank 10: 50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward

50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward Ranks 11 to 15: 25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward

25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward Ranks 16 to 100: Cash reward

How to play the Monopoly Go Space Sparkle event

Land on the Railroad tile to earn points (Image via Scopely)

To play the Space Sparkle event, log in during the event and earn five points. These points can be earned by playing minigames, and the breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

Bankrupt: Eight points

Once five points are collected, you will be placed on a leaderboard. All points collected afterward will advance you in the milestone reward track.

