Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

The Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint has arrived and it will run till February 13, 2025. The event is a good opportunity for players to earn important in-game resources like Sticker Packs and Dice Rolls. However, learning about the milestones and rewards of a Monopoly Go tournament is necessary to decide if the event is worth spending the Dice Rolls.

On that note, this article highlights all the rewards of the Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint event.

Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint: Everything you need to know

Schedule

This event started at 12:10 PM ET on 12 February and will run till 1 PM ET on February 13, 2025. Tycoons have over 24 hours to play the Strawberry Sprint tournament event.

Rewards and milestones

This Strawberry Sprint in Monopoly Go features two sets of rewards: Leaderboard and milestone.

1) Milestone rewards

The Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint event features a progression-based reward track with 40 milestones. Tycoons earn points to progress through it, the complete table is as follows:

Strawberry Sprint Milestones Points Required Strawberry Sprint Rewards 1 10 70 Sweet Partner Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash Reward 4 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash Reward 6 150 80 Sweet Partner Tokens 7 100 High Roller for Five Minutes 8 225 150 Free Dice Rolls 9 200 100 Sweet Partner Tokens 10 250 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 275 120 Sweet Partner Tokens 12 350 225 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost for Five Minutes 14 300 130 Sweet Partner Tokens 15 350 Three-Star Sticker Pack 16 400 250 Free Dice Rolls 17 350 150 Sweet Partner Tokens 18 450 275 Free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 20 400 200 Sweet Partner Tokens 21 500 Four-Star Sticker Pack 22 650 325 Free Dice Rolls 23 600 250 Sweet Partner Tokens 24 900 400 Free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash Reward 26 750 300 Sweet Partner Tokens 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,000 425 Free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 800 350 Sweet Partner Tokens 31 900 Cash Reward 32 1,500 575 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash Reward 34 1,000 400 Sweet Partner Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes 36 2,000 700 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash Reward 38 3,000 950 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash Reward 40 7,000 2,500 Free Dice Rolls

Therefore, completing the track will reward the following:

6815 Dice rolls.

2150 tokens for the ongoing Sweet Partners event.

1x one-star green sticker pack

1x two-star yellow sticker pack

1x three-star pink sticker pack

1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album.

High Roller at Milestone 7

2) Leaderboard rewards

In Monopoly Go tournaments, tycoons are sorted into groups of 100 and ranked on a leaderboard based on the number of points earned. Here are the Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint Leaderboard rewards:

Rank 1: Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 500 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 2: Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 425 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 3: Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 4: Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 5: Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 6: Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 7: Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 8: Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 9: Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 10: Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and a Cash Reward

Ranks 11 to 50: Dice Rolls, 300 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Ranks 51 to 100: Cash Reward

How to play the Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint event

Land on Railroad tiles to earn event points (Image via Scopely)

To play the Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint event, you must log in during the tournament duration and earn five points. To earn them, land on a Railroad tile and perform a Shutdown or Bank Heist.

The exact points are given as follows:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

