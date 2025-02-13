Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

The Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint has arrived and it will run till February 13, 2025. The event is a good opportunity for players to earn important in-game resources like Sticker Packs and Dice Rolls. However, learning about the milestones and rewards of a Monopoly Go tournament is necessary to decide if the event is worth spending the Dice Rolls.
On that note, this article highlights all the rewards of the Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint event.
Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint: Everything you need to know
Schedule
This event started at 12:10 PM ET on 12 February and will run till 1 PM ET on February 13, 2025. Tycoons have over 24 hours to play the Strawberry Sprint tournament event.
Rewards and milestones
This Strawberry Sprint in Monopoly Go features two sets of rewards: Leaderboard and milestone.
1) Milestone rewards
The Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint event features a progression-based reward track with 40 milestones. Tycoons earn points to progress through it, the complete table is as follows:
Therefore, completing the track will reward the following:
- 6815 Dice rolls.
- 2150 tokens for the ongoing Sweet Partners event.
- 1x one-star green sticker pack
- 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
- 1x three-star pink sticker pack
- 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album.
- High Roller at Milestone 7
2) Leaderboard rewards
In Monopoly Go tournaments, tycoons are sorted into groups of 100 and ranked on a leaderboard based on the number of points earned. Here are the Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint Leaderboard rewards:
- Rank 1: Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 500 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 2: Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 425 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 3: Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 4: Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 5: Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 6: Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 7: Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 8: Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 9: Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 10: Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and a Cash Reward
- Ranks 11 to 50: Dice Rolls, 300 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Ranks 51 to 100: Cash Reward
Also read: Monopoly Go Sweet Partners event
How to play the Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint event
To play the Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint event, you must log in during the tournament duration and earn five points. To earn them, land on a Railroad tile and perform a Shutdown or Bank Heist.
The exact points are given as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
