  • Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Feb 13, 2025 12:25 IST
The Strawberry Sprint event is currently underway (Image via Scopely)
The Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint has arrived and it will run till February 13, 2025. The event is a good opportunity for players to earn important in-game resources like Sticker Packs and Dice Rolls. However, learning about the milestones and rewards of a Monopoly Go tournament is necessary to decide if the event is worth spending the Dice Rolls.

On that note, this article highlights all the rewards of the Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint event.

Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint: Everything you need to know

Schedule

This event started at 12:10 PM ET on 12 February and will run till 1 PM ET on February 13, 2025. Tycoons have over 24 hours to play the Strawberry Sprint tournament event.

Rewards and milestones

This Strawberry Sprint in Monopoly Go features two sets of rewards: Leaderboard and milestone.

1) Milestone rewards

The Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint event features a progression-based reward track with 40 milestones. Tycoons earn points to progress through it, the complete table is as follows:

Strawberry Sprint MilestonesPoints Required
Strawberry Sprint Rewards
110
70 Sweet Partner Tokens
225
40 Free Dice Rolls
340Cash Reward
480
One-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash Reward
6150
80 Sweet Partner Tokens
7100
High Roller for Five Minutes
8225
150 Free Dice Rolls
9200
100 Sweet Partner Tokens
10250
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11275
120 Sweet Partner Tokens
12350
225 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost for Five Minutes
14300
130 Sweet Partner Tokens
15350
Three-Star Sticker Pack
16400
250 Free Dice Rolls
17350
150 Sweet Partner Tokens
18450
275 Free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist For 30 Minutes
20400
200 Sweet Partner Tokens
21500
Four-Star Sticker Pack
22650
325 Free Dice Rolls
23600
250 Sweet Partner Tokens
24900
400 Free Dice Rolls
25800Cash Reward
26750
300 Sweet Partner Tokens
27850Cash Reward
281,000
425 Free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
30800
350 Sweet Partner Tokens
31900Cash Reward
321,500
575 Free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash Reward
341,000
400 Sweet Partner Tokens
35750
Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes
362,000
700 Free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash Reward
383,000
950 Free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash Reward
407,000
2,500 Free Dice Rolls

Therefore, completing the track will reward the following:

  • 6815 Dice rolls.
  • 2150 tokens for the ongoing Sweet Partners event.
  • 1x one-star green sticker pack
  • 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
  • 1x three-star pink sticker pack
  • 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album.
  • High Roller at Milestone 7

2) Leaderboard rewards

In Monopoly Go tournaments, tycoons are sorted into groups of 100 and ranked on a leaderboard based on the number of points earned. Here are the Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint Leaderboard rewards:

  • Rank 1: Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 500 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 2: Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 425 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 3: Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 4: Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 5: Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 6: Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 7: Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 8: Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 9: Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 10: Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and a Cash Reward
  • Ranks 11 to 50: Dice Rolls, 300 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Ranks 51 to 100: Cash Reward

Also read: Monopoly Go Sweet Partners event

How to play the Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint event

Land on Railroad tiles to earn event points (Image via Scopely)
To play the Monopoly Go Strawberry Sprint event, you must log in during the tournament duration and earn five points. To earn them, land on a Railroad tile and perform a Shutdown or Bank Heist.

The exact points are given as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
