Monopoly Go Supernova Smash: Rewards and how to play

The Monopoly Go Supernova Smash event has arrived and is set to run until June 3, 2025. Participating in this one-day tournament can help players stock up on resources, including cash, Dice Rolls, and Sticker packs. During its run, the Juggle Jam Carnival game also rewards up to 135 tokens. That said, knowing the exact rewards on offer can help players decide if the event is worth spending their Dice on.
This article highlights rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Supernova Smash event.
Everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Supernova Smash event
Rewards
The Monopoly Go Supernova Smash event features two sets of rewards: Leaderboard and Milestone.
Milestone rewards
Supernova Smash has a progression-based reward track where players can advance by collecting event points. The reward table consists of these 40 milestones:
Leaderboard rewards
The Monopoly Go Supernova Smash event divides tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a Leaderboard based on the number of points they earn. At the end of the event, players get the following rewards:
- Rank 1: 1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash
- Rank 2: 800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 3: 600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 4: 500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 5: 400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 6: 350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 7: 300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 8: 250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 9: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 10: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Ranks 11–15: 50 free rolls and cash
- Ranks 16–50: Cash
How to play the Monopoly Go Supernova Smash event
To play Supernova Smash, you have to log in to Monopoly Go before 1 PM ET on June 3, 2025. Afterward, you must play the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames, kick-started by landing on the Railroad tile, to earn points.
The points breakdown is as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
You need to collect five event points to be placed on a Leaderboard.
