Monopoly Go Supernova Smash: Rewards and how to play

The Monopoly Go Supernova Smash event has arrived and is set to run until June 3, 2025. Participating in this one-day tournament can help players stock up on resources, including cash, Dice Rolls, and Sticker packs. During its run, the Juggle Jam Carnival game also rewards up to 135 tokens. That said, knowing the exact rewards on offer can help players decide if the event is worth spending their Dice on.

This article highlights rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Supernova Smash event.

Everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Supernova Smash event

Rewards

The Monopoly Go Supernova Smash event features two sets of rewards: Leaderboard and Milestone.

Milestone rewards

Supernova Smash has a progression-based reward track where players can advance by collecting event points. The reward table consists of these 40 milestones:

Supernova Smash Milestones Points Required Supernova Smash Rewards 1 10 Eight Juggle Jam Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash Reward 4 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash Reward 6 150 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 7 100 High Roller for Five Minutes 8 225 125 Free Dice Rolls 9 200 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 10 250 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 275 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 12 425 200 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost for Five Minutes 14 300 11 Juggle Jam Tokens 15 350 Three-Star Sticker Pack 16 475 215 Free Dice Rolls 17 350 11 Juggle Jam Tokens 18 550 235 Free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 20 400 12 Juggle Jam Tokens 21 500 Cash Reward 22 775 275 Free Dice Rolls 23 600 12 Juggle Jam Tokens 24 1,000 345 Free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash Reward 26 750 15 Juggle Jam Tokens 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,200 360 Free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 800 16 Juggle Jam Tokens 31 900 Cash Reward 32 1,750 500 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash Reward 34 1,000 20 Juggle Jam Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes 36 2,350 600 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash Reward 38 3,500 800 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash Reward 40 8,500 2,125 Free Dice Rolls

Leaderboard rewards

The Monopoly Go Supernova Smash event divides tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a Leaderboard based on the number of points they earn. At the end of the event, players get the following rewards:

Rank 1: 1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash

1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash Rank 2: 800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash

800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash Rank 3: 600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash

600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash Rank 4: 500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash

500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash Rank 5: 400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash

400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash Rank 6: 350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash

350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash Rank 7: 300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash

300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash Rank 8: 250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash

250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash Rank 9: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash

200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash Rank 10: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash

200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash Ranks 11–15: 50 free rolls and cash

50 free rolls and cash Ranks 16–50: Cash

Also read: How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?

How to play the Monopoly Go Supernova Smash event

To play Supernova Smash, you have to log in to Monopoly Go before 1 PM ET on June 3, 2025. Afterward, you must play the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames, kick-started by landing on the Railroad tile, to earn points.

The points breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

Bankrupt: Eight points

You need to collect five event points to be placed on a Leaderboard.

