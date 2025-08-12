Monopoly Go Trim Triumph event: All rewards and how to play

The ongoing theme of harvesting has led Scopely to reintroduce the Monopoly Go Trim Triumph event. The event returns after a four-month hiatus and is expected to build on the success of its previous iteration. Trim Triumph runs alongside the Gardening Partners event and offers milestone rewards that can amplify your Monopoly Go gaming experience.Obtaining milestone rewards can become easier if you learn how to play the Trim Triumph event and accumulate points. For your convenience, we have explained all the event details below.How can you play and earn points in the Monopoly Go Trim Triumph event?The conclusion of the Tan Tussle daily tournament makes way for the arrival of the Trim Triumph event. It will go live in-game at 1 pm ET on August 12, 2025, and will be available until 1 pm ET on August 13, 2025.To unlock the daily tournament and advance in it, you must roll the dice and land them on any of the four Railroad tiles. This will let you complete a specific task, such as shutting down or a Bank Heist, on a fellow tycoon's board. Completing the task will help you get Trim Triumph event points, which will eventually help you earn milestone rewards.Here's a detailed overview of how you can earn points and advance in the returning Trim Triumph event:ShutdownShutdown Blocked - 2 pointsShutdown Success - 4 pointsBank HeistSmall Heist - 4 pointsLarge Heist - 6 pointsBankrupt - 8 pointsMega Heist - 12 pointsAlso Read: Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event: All rewards and how to play.What are the milestone rewards in the returning Monopoly Go Trim Triumph event?In the reintroduced Trim Triumph event, Scopely offers 40 milestone rewards, including 1,910 Gardening Partners tokens, unique sticker packs, cash, and 5,820 dice.Here's a look at all the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Trim Triumph event:MilestoneTrim Triumph RewardsPoints170 Gardening Partner Tokens10 points240 dice25 points3Cash40 points4Green Sticker Pack x 280 points5Cash120 points680 Gardening Partner Tokens150 points75 minutes High Roller100 points8125 dice225 points9100 Gardening Partner Tokens200 points10Yellow Sticker Pack x 3250 points11120 Gardening Partner Tokens275 points12200 dice425 points135 minutes Cash Boost200 points14150 Gardening Partner Tokens300 points15Pink Sticker Pack x 3350 points16215 dice475 points17180 Gardening Partner Tokens350 points18235 dice550 points1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points20200 Gardening Partner Tokens400 points21Cash500 points22275 dice575 points23220 Gardening Partner Tokens600 points24345 dice1K points25Cash800 points26240 Gardening Partner Tokens750 points27Cash850 points28360 dice1.2K points2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points30250 Gardening Partner Tokens800 points31Cash900 points32500 dice1.75K points33Cash1.2K points34300 Gardening Partner Tokens1K points3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points36600 dice2.35K points37Cash1.5K points38800 dice3.5K points39Cash2K points402125 dice8.5K pointsTo quickly earn points in the Monopoly Go Trim Triumph solo tournament, you can use the dice roll multiplier. You can also earn plenty of extra rewards if you participate in other live events - the Gardening Partners event and the Blooms and Billions event.Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:How to unlock and equip the Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly GoMonopoly Go Wild Stickers explainedHow to sign out of Monopoly GoHow many boards are there in Monopoly Go?