Monopoly Go Trim Triumph event: All rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Published Aug 12, 2025 10:47 GMT
Monopoly Go Trim Triumph event offers great rewards (Image via Scopely)
The ongoing theme of harvesting has led Scopely to reintroduce the Monopoly Go Trim Triumph event. The event returns after a four-month hiatus and is expected to build on the success of its previous iteration. Trim Triumph runs alongside the Gardening Partners event and offers milestone rewards that can amplify your Monopoly Go gaming experience.

Obtaining milestone rewards can become easier if you learn how to play the Trim Triumph event and accumulate points. For your convenience, we have explained all the event details below.

How can you play and earn points in the Monopoly Go Trim Triumph event?

The conclusion of the Tan Tussle daily tournament makes way for the arrival of the Trim Triumph event. It will go live in-game at 1 pm ET on August 12, 2025, and will be available until 1 pm ET on August 13, 2025.

To unlock the daily tournament and advance in it, you must roll the dice and land them on any of the four Railroad tiles. This will let you complete a specific task, such as shutting down or a Bank Heist, on a fellow tycoon's board. Completing the task will help you get Trim Triumph event points, which will eventually help you earn milestone rewards.

Here's a detailed overview of how you can earn points and advance in the returning Trim Triumph event:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
  • Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - 4 points
  • Large Heist - 6 points
  • Bankrupt - 8 points
  • Mega Heist - 12 points

What are the milestone rewards in the returning Monopoly Go Trim Triumph event?

In the reintroduced Trim Triumph event, Scopely offers 40 milestone rewards, including 1,910 Gardening Partners tokens, unique sticker packs, cash, and 5,820 dice.

Here's a look at all the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Trim Triumph event:

MilestoneTrim Triumph RewardsPoints
170 Gardening Partner Tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack x 280 points
5Cash120 points
680 Gardening Partner Tokens150 points
75 minutes High Roller100 points
8125 dice225 points
9100 Gardening Partner Tokens200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack x 3250 points
11120 Gardening Partner Tokens275 points
12200 dice425 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
14150 Gardening Partner Tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack x 3350 points
16215 dice475 points
17180 Gardening Partner Tokens350 points
18235 dice550 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
20200 Gardening Partner Tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice575 points
23220 Gardening Partner Tokens600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
26240 Gardening Partner Tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28360 dice1.2K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
30250 Gardening Partner Tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
34300 Gardening Partner Tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36600 dice2.35K points
37Cash1.5K points
38800 dice3.5K points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice8.5K points
To quickly earn points in the Monopoly Go Trim Triumph solo tournament, you can use the dice roll multiplier. You can also earn plenty of extra rewards if you participate in other live events - the Gardening Partners event and the Blooms and Billions event.

Samarjit Paul

