Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

The Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch event has commenced, and it is set to run till February 16, 2025. The event is packed with in-game rewards like Cash, Dice Rolls, and Sticker Packs. However, players must collect 32,725 points to claim all the rewards, which can be accomplished by investing a significant amount of time and Dice Rolls.
This article highlights the rewards and milestones of the Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch event to help tycoons decide if the tournament is worth the dice rolls.
All you need to know about the Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch event
The Teddy Snatch in Monopoly Go is a tournament event, which sorts tycoons into groups of 100. Players in a group are ranked based on the number of points earned so far. At the end of the event, players are granted rewards based on their final ranking.
The event also includes a progression-based reward track with 40 rewards. Tycoons advance by collecting event points.
Milestone rewards
In total, the Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch milestone rewards are as follows:
- 6185 Dice rolls.
- 2150 tokens for the ongoing Sweet Partners event
- 1x one-star green sticker pack
- 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
- 1x three-star pink sticker pack
- 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album
- High Roller at Milestone 7
Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch leaderboard rewards
Leaderboard rewards for each rank are as follows:
- Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, 500 Sweet Partner Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, 425 Sweet Partner Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Sweet Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Sweet Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Sweet Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
- Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, 350 Sweet Partner Tokens, Cash Prize
- Ranks 16 to 30: 300 Sweet Partner Tokens, Cash Prize
- Ranks 31 to 100: Cash Prize
How to play the Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch event
To play the Monopoly Go Teddy Pluck event, log in before 1 PM ET on February 16, 2025. Additionally, you must collect five event points to enter the tournament.
The points are earned by landing on the Railroad tile and kickstarting Shutdown or Bankheist minigames. The breakdown is as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
