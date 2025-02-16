Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

The Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch event has commenced, and it is set to run till February 16, 2025. The event is packed with in-game rewards like Cash, Dice Rolls, and Sticker Packs. However, players must collect 32,725 points to claim all the rewards, which can be accomplished by investing a significant amount of time and Dice Rolls.

This article highlights the rewards and milestones of the Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch event to help tycoons decide if the tournament is worth the dice rolls.

All you need to know about the Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch event

The Teddy Snatch in Monopoly Go is a tournament event, which sorts tycoons into groups of 100. Players in a group are ranked based on the number of points earned so far. At the end of the event, players are granted rewards based on their final ranking.

The event also includes a progression-based reward track with 40 rewards. Tycoons advance by collecting event points.

Milestone rewards

The milestone rewards are as follows:

Milestones Points required Rewards 1 10 70 Sweet Partner Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash Reward 4 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash Reward 6 150 80 Sweet Partner Tokens 7 100 High Roller for Five Minutes 8 225 150 Free Dice Rolls 9 200 100 Sweet Partner Tokens 10 250 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 275 120 Sweet Partner Tokens 12 350 225 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost for Five Minutes 14 300 130 Sweet Partner Tokens 15 350 Three-Star Sticker Pack 16 400 250 Free Dice Rolls 17 350 150 Sweet Partner Tokens 18 450 275 Free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 20 400 200 Sweet Partner Tokens 21 500 Four-Star Sticker Pack 22 650 325 Free Dice Rolls 23 600 250 Sweet Partner Tokens 24 900 400 Free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash Reward 26 750 300 Sweet Partner Tokens 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,000 425 Free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 800 350 Sweet Partner Tokens 31 900 Cash Reward 32 1,500 575 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash Reward 34 1,000 400 Sweet Partner Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes 36 2,000 700 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash Reward 38 3,000 950 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash Reward 40 7,000 2,500 Free Dice Rolls

In total, the Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch milestone rewards are as follows:

6185 Dice rolls.

2150 tokens for the ongoing Sweet Partners event

1x one-star green sticker pack

1x two-star yellow sticker pack

1x three-star pink sticker pack

1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album

High Roller at Milestone 7

Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch leaderboard rewards

Leaderboard rewards for each rank are as follows:

Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, 500 Sweet Partner Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

850 Free Dice Rolls, 500 Sweet Partner Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, 425 Sweet Partner Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

600 Free Dice Rolls, 425 Sweet Partner Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Sweet Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

400 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Sweet Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Sweet Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

300 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Sweet Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Sweet Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

250 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Sweet Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

200 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

150 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

100 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

75 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize

50 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, 350 Sweet Partner Tokens, Cash Prize

25 Free Dice Rolls, 350 Sweet Partner Tokens, Cash Prize Ranks 16 to 30: 300 Sweet Partner Tokens, Cash Prize

300 Sweet Partner Tokens, Cash Prize Ranks 31 to 100: Cash Prize

How to play the Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch event

Play minigames to earn points in the event (Image via Scopely)

To play the Monopoly Go Teddy Pluck event, log in before 1 PM ET on February 16, 2025. Additionally, you must collect five event points to enter the tournament.

The points are earned by landing on the Railroad tile and kickstarting Shutdown or Bankheist minigames. The breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

Bankrupt: Eight points

