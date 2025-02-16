  • home icon
Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Feb 16, 2025 12:19 IST
The Teddy Snatch event is currently underway (Image via Scopely)
The Teddy Snatch event is currently underway (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch event has commenced, and it is set to run till February 16, 2025. The event is packed with in-game rewards like Cash, Dice Rolls, and Sticker Packs. However, players must collect 32,725 points to claim all the rewards, which can be accomplished by investing a significant amount of time and Dice Rolls.

This article highlights the rewards and milestones of the Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch event to help tycoons decide if the tournament is worth the dice rolls.

All you need to know about the Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch event

The Teddy Snatch in Monopoly Go is a tournament event, which sorts tycoons into groups of 100. Players in a group are ranked based on the number of points earned so far. At the end of the event, players are granted rewards based on their final ranking.

The event also includes a progression-based reward track with 40 rewards. Tycoons advance by collecting event points.

Milestone rewards

The milestone rewards are as follows:

MilestonesPoints required
Rewards
110
70 Sweet Partner Tokens
225
40 Free Dice Rolls
340Cash Reward
480
One-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash Reward
6150
80 Sweet Partner Tokens
7100
High Roller for Five Minutes
8225
150 Free Dice Rolls
9200
100 Sweet Partner Tokens
10250
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11275
120 Sweet Partner Tokens
12350
225 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost for Five Minutes
14300
130 Sweet Partner Tokens
15350
Three-Star Sticker Pack
16400
250 Free Dice Rolls
17350
150 Sweet Partner Tokens
18450
275 Free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist For 30 Minutes
20400
200 Sweet Partner Tokens
21500
Four-Star Sticker Pack
22650
325 Free Dice Rolls
23600
250 Sweet Partner Tokens
24900
400 Free Dice Rolls
25800Cash Reward
26750
300 Sweet Partner Tokens
27850Cash Reward
281,000
425 Free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
30800
350 Sweet Partner Tokens
31900Cash Reward
321,500
575 Free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash Reward
341,000
400 Sweet Partner Tokens
35750
Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes
362,000
700 Free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash Reward
383,000
950 Free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash Reward
407,000
2,500 Free Dice Rolls
In total, the Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch milestone rewards are as follows:

  • 6185 Dice rolls.
  • 2150 tokens for the ongoing Sweet Partners event
  • 1x one-star green sticker pack
  • 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
  • 1x three-star pink sticker pack
  • 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album
  • High Roller at Milestone 7

Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch leaderboard rewards

Leaderboard rewards for each rank are as follows:

  • Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, 500 Sweet Partner Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, 425 Sweet Partner Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Sweet Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Sweet Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, 400 Sweet Partner Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, 375 Sweet Partner Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Prize
  • Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, 350 Sweet Partner Tokens, Cash Prize
  • Ranks 16 to 30: 300 Sweet Partner Tokens, Cash Prize
  • Ranks 31 to 100: Cash Prize
Also read: How to add friends on Monopoly Go

How to play the Monopoly Go Teddy Snatch event

Play minigames to earn points in the event (Image via Scopely)
Play minigames to earn points in the event (Image via Scopely)

To play the Monopoly Go Teddy Pluck event, log in before 1 PM ET on February 16, 2025. Additionally, you must collect five event points to enter the tournament.

The points are earned by landing on the Railroad tile and kickstarting Shutdown or Bankheist minigames. The breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
