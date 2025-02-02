Monopoly Go Tundra Trek tournament: Schedule and rewards, explained

Monopoly Go Tundra Trek tournament arrived on February 1, 2025, bringing many rewards for tycoons. Players will be eligible to get Pickaxe tokens for the Tundra Treasures Dig event. There are also other rewards you can earn from this tournament by completing different milestones.
However, it often takes many dice rolls to complete these tournaments and get all the rewards. Thus, players prefer having the complete list of rewards for such events, to decide whether they are worth the effort.
This article provides the schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Tundra Trek tournament.
Complete schedule and rewards for Monopoly Go Tundra Trek tournament
The Monopoly Go Tundra Trek tournament has 48 milestones. Completing each will help you earn certain in-game assets and tokens for the Tundra Treasures event. However, you need to earn enough points to complete these milestones. You muist complete specific tasks to earn points during tournaments.
The Monopoly Go Tundra Trek tournament began on February 1, 2025 (check our Monopoly Go daily events schedules) and will continue until February 3, 2025. Here are the rewards for the tournament:
- First milestone (15 points): 4 Pickaxe Tokens
- Second milestone (40 points): 40 dice
- Third milestone (60 points): Cash
- Fourth milestone (100 points): Green Sticker pack (two stickers)
- Fifth milestone (125 points): Cash
- Sixth milestone (200 points): 5 Pickaxe Tokens
- Seventh milestone (220 points): 5 minutes High Roller
- Eighth milestone (350 points): 150 dice
- Ninth milestone (300 points): 7 Pickaxe Tokens
- 10th milestone (350 points): Yellow Sticker pack (three stickers)
- 11th milestone (525 points): 200 dice
- 12th milestone (450 points): 8 Pickaxe Tokens
- 13th milestone (300 points): 5 minutes Cash Boost
- 14th milestone (400 points): Pink Sticker Pack (three sticker packs)
- 15th milestone (500 points): 8 Pickaxe Tokens
- 16th milestone (650 points): 250 dice
- 17th milestone (600 points): Cash
- 18th milestone (600 points): 10 Pickaxe Tokens
- 19th milestone (650 points): Cash
- 20th milestone (900 points): 325 dice
- 21st milestone (750 points): 12 Pickaxe Tokens
- 22nd milestone (500 points): 25 minutes High Roller
- 23rd milestone (750 points): Cash
- 24th milestone (1.2K points): 375 dice
- 25th milestone (850 points): 15 Pickaxe Tokens
- 26th milestone (1K points): Blue Sticker Pack (four stickers)
- 27th milestone (850 points): Cash
- 28th milestone (1.5K points): 425 dice
- 29th milestone (750 points): 10 minutes Cash Boost
- 30th milestone (950 points): 18 Pickaxe Tokens
- 31st milestone (1.1K points): Cash
- 32nd mielstone (1.8K points): 475 dice
- 33rd milestone (1.1K points): 20 Pickaxe Tokens
- 34th milestone (2.2K points): 525 dice
- 35th milestone (750 points): 40 minutes Mega Heist
- 36th milestone (2.5K points): 575 dice
- 37th milestone (1.25K points): Cash
- 38th milestone (2.75K points): 600 dice
- 39th milestone (1.3K points): 22 Pickaxe Tokens
- 40th milestone (3.1K points): 650 dice
- 41st milestone (1.5K points): Cash
- 42nd milestone (4K points): 750 dice
- 43rd milestone (1.5K points): 25 Pickaxe Tokens
- 44th milestone (4.5K points): 775 dice
- 45th milestone (1.25K points): 15 minute Wheel Boost
- 46th milestone (5K points): 825 dice
- 47th milestone (1.75K points): Cash
- 48th milestone (15K points): 4K dice
The Monopoly Go Tundra Trek event brings more than 5K dice rolls and over 120 Pickaxe Tokens, along with other rewards, including boosters and cash. Land on the Railroad tile and complete tasks like Shutdown and Bank Heists to get points for this event.
Each successful and unsuccessful Shutdown will help you earn four and two points, respectively. Meanwhile, each Small, Big, and Bankrupt Heist can help you earn four, six, and eight points, respectively.
Use roll multipliers to increase your points earning and complete the milestones of the Monopoly Go Tundra Trek event faster.
