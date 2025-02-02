Monopoly Go Tundra Trek tournament: Schedule and rewards, explained

Monopoly Go Tundra Trek tournament arrived on February 1, 2025, bringing many rewards for tycoons. Players will be eligible to get Pickaxe tokens for the Tundra Treasures Dig event. There are also other rewards you can earn from this tournament by completing different milestones.

However, it often takes many dice rolls to complete these tournaments and get all the rewards. Thus, players prefer having the complete list of rewards for such events, to decide whether they are worth the effort.

This article provides the schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Tundra Trek tournament.

Complete schedule and rewards for Monopoly Go Tundra Trek tournament

The Monopoly Go Tundra Trek tournament has 48 milestones. Completing each will help you earn certain in-game assets and tokens for the Tundra Treasures event. However, you need to earn enough points to complete these milestones. You muist complete specific tasks to earn points during tournaments.

Trending

Tundra Treasures Dig event is currently live in the game (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Tundra Trek tournament began on February 1, 2025 (check our Monopoly Go daily events schedules) and will continue until February 3, 2025. Here are the rewards for the tournament:

First milestone (15 points): 4 Pickaxe Tokens

4 Pickaxe Tokens Second milestone (40 points): 40 dice

40 dice Third milestone (60 points): Cash

Cash Fourth milestone (100 points): Green Sticker pack (two stickers)

Green Sticker pack (two stickers) Fifth milestone (125 points): Cash

Cash Sixth milestone (200 points): 5 Pickaxe Tokens

5 Pickaxe Tokens Seventh milestone (220 points): 5 minutes High Roller

5 minutes High Roller Eighth milestone (350 points): 150 dice

150 dice Ninth milestone (300 points): 7 Pickaxe Tokens

7 Pickaxe Tokens 10th milestone (350 points): Yellow Sticker pack (three stickers)

Yellow Sticker pack (three stickers) 11th milestone (525 points): 200 dice

200 dice 12th milestone (450 points): 8 Pickaxe Tokens

8 Pickaxe Tokens 13th milestone (300 points): 5 minutes Cash Boost

5 minutes Cash Boost 14th milestone (400 points): Pink Sticker Pack (three sticker packs)

Pink Sticker Pack (three sticker packs) 15th milestone (500 points): 8 Pickaxe Tokens

8 Pickaxe Tokens 16th milestone (650 points): 250 dice

250 dice 17th milestone (600 points): Cash

Cash 18th milestone (600 points): 10 Pickaxe Tokens

10 Pickaxe Tokens 19th milestone (650 points): Cash

Cash 20th milestone (900 points): 325 dice

325 dice 21st milestone (750 points): 12 Pickaxe Tokens

12 Pickaxe Tokens 22nd milestone (500 points): 25 minutes High Roller

25 minutes High Roller 23rd milestone (750 points): Cash

Cash 24th milestone (1.2K points): 375 dice

375 dice 25th milestone (850 points): 15 Pickaxe Tokens

15 Pickaxe Tokens 26th milestone (1K points): Blue Sticker Pack (four stickers)

Blue Sticker Pack (four stickers) 27th milestone (850 points): Cash

Cash 28th milestone (1.5K points): 425 dice

425 dice 29th milestone (750 points): 10 minutes Cash Boost

10 minutes Cash Boost 30th milestone (950 points): 18 Pickaxe Tokens

18 Pickaxe Tokens 31st milestone (1.1K points): Cash

Cash 32nd mielstone (1.8K points): 475 dice

475 dice 33rd milestone (1.1K points): 20 Pickaxe Tokens

20 Pickaxe Tokens 34th milestone (2.2K points): 525 dice

525 dice 35th milestone (750 points): 40 minutes Mega Heist

40 minutes Mega Heist 36th milestone (2.5K points): 575 dice

575 dice 37th milestone (1.25K points): Cash

Cash 38th milestone (2.75K points): 600 dice

600 dice 39th milestone (1.3K points): 22 Pickaxe Tokens

22 Pickaxe Tokens 40th milestone (3.1K points): 650 dice

650 dice 41st milestone (1.5K points): Cash

Cash 42nd milestone (4K points): 750 dice

750 dice 43rd milestone (1.5K points): 25 Pickaxe Tokens

25 Pickaxe Tokens 44th milestone (4.5K points): 775 dice

775 dice 45th milestone (1.25K points): 15 minute Wheel Boost

15 minute Wheel Boost 46th milestone (5K points): 825 dice

825 dice 47th milestone (1.75K points): Cash

Cash 48th milestone (15K points): 4K dice

The Monopoly Go Tundra Trek event brings more than 5K dice rolls and over 120 Pickaxe Tokens, along with other rewards, including boosters and cash. Land on the Railroad tile and complete tasks like Shutdown and Bank Heists to get points for this event.

Earn points for this tournament by completing certain tasks (Image via Scopely)

Each successful and unsuccessful Shutdown will help you earn four and two points, respectively. Meanwhile, each Small, Big, and Bankrupt Heist can help you earn four, six, and eight points, respectively.

Use roll multipliers to increase your points earning and complete the milestones of the Monopoly Go Tundra Trek event faster.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback