Monopoly Go Horn Huck tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly Go Horn Huck tournament brings some amazing rewards for the tycoons to boost their in-game progress. The latest tournament brings plenty of (more than 2K) tokens for the Plushie Partners event among other crucial in-game assets; other rewards include over 6K dice rolls, plenty of boosters, sticker packs, and more.

However, since completing these tournaments takes a lot of dice rolls, many players seek the list of rewards in the tournament to see whether it is worth the effort and resources. This article brings everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Horn Huck tournament.

Monopoly Go Horn Huck: Tournament schedule and rewards

As mentioned in our Monopoly Go daily events article for January 28, 2025, the Monopoly Go Horn Huck tournament will begin on January 28, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on January 29, 2025.

Trending

The Monopoly Go Horn Huck tournament brings plenty of tokens for the Plushie Partners event (Image via Scopely)

There are 40 milestones in this event, and you must collect certain points to complete them and earn the corresponding rewards, including tokens for the Plushie Partners event. You need to complete certain tasks to earn these points.

The list below provides all the details regarding the list of milestones of the Monopoly Go Horn Huck tournament, the points required to complete them, and their rewards:

First milestone (10 points): 70 Plushie Partners event tokens

70 Plushie Partners event tokens Second milestone (25 points): 40 dice

40 dice Third milestone (80 points): Cash

Cash Fourth milestone (120 points): Green Sticker pack (two stickers)

Green Sticker pack (two stickers) Fifth milestone (225 points): 150 dice

150 dice Sixth milestone (150 points): 80 Plushie Partners event tokens

80 Plushie Partners event tokens Seventh milestone (100 points): 5 minutes High Roller

5 minutes High Roller Eighth milestone (225 points): 150 dice

150 dice Ninth milestone (200 points): 100 Plushie Partners event tokens

100 Plushie Partners event tokens 10th milestone (250 points): Yellow Sticker pack (three stickers)

Yellow Sticker pack (three stickers) 11th milestone (275 points): 120 Plushie Partners event tokens

120 Plushie Partners event tokens 12th milestone (350 points): 225 dice

225 dice 13th milestone (200 points): 5 minutes Cash Boost

5 minutes Cash Boost 14th milestone (300 points): 130 Plushie Partners event tokens

130 Plushie Partners event tokens 15th milestone (350 points): Pink Sticker pack (three stickers)

Pink Sticker pack (three stickers) 16th milestone (400 points): 250 dice

250 dice 17th milestone (350 points): 150 Plushie Partners event tokens

150 Plushie Partners event tokens 18th milestone (450 points): 275 dice

275 dice 19th milestone (250 points): 30 minutes Mega Heist

30 minutes Mega Heist 20th milestone (400 points): 200 Plushie Partners event tokens

200 Plushie Partners event tokens 21st milestone (500 points): Blue Sticker pack (four stickers)

Blue Sticker pack (four stickers) 22nd milestone (650 points): 325 dice

325 dice 23rd milestone (600 points): 250 Plushie Partners event tokens

250 Plushie Partners event tokens 24th milestone (900 points): 400 dice

400 dice 25th milestone (800 points): Cash

Cash 26th milestone (750 points): 300 Plushie Partners event tokens

300 Plushie Partners event tokens 27th milestone (850 points): Cash

Cash 28th milestone (1K points): 425 dice

425 dice 29th milestone (500 points): 10 minutes Cash Boost

10 minutes Cash Boost 30th milestone (800 points): 350 Plushie Partners event tokens

350 Plushie Partners event tokens 31st milestone (900 points): Cash

Cash 32nd milestone (1.5K points): 575 dice

575 dice 33rd milestone (1.2K points): Cash

Cash 34th milestone (1K points): 400 Plushie Partners event tokens

400 Plushie Partners event tokens 35th milestone (750 points): 30 minutes Builder's Bash

30 minutes Builder's Bash 36th milestone (2K points): 700 dice

700 dice 37th milestone (1.5K points): Cash

Cash 38th milestone (3K points): 950 dice

950 dice 39th milestone (2K points): Cash

Cash 40th milestone (7K points): 2.5K dice

Here is how to earn points from the Monopoly Go Horn Huck tournament (Image via Scopely)

You must land on the Railroad tiles and complete tasks like Shutdowns and Mega Heists to earn points to complete the milestones. Every blocked Shutdown will help you earn two points and every successful one will earn you four points.

On the other hand, you get four points for every Small Heist, six points for every Large Heist, and eight points for every Bankrupt Heist. You can increase your point earnings by using roll multipliers.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback