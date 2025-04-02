The Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish tournament begins on April 4, 2025, with 40 milestones and it will reward you for completing each of them. It can help you earn more than 6K dice rolls and can also help you earn tokens for the ongoing Tycoon Racer event. Such great rewards make the tycoons eager to learn more about the schedule and all the rewards of this tournament.
This article brings all the details regarding the Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish tournament. Read on to explore more.
Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish tournament's schedule and rewards
The Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish tournament begins on April 4, 2025. Similar to the usual Monopoly GO tournaments, this event will last for a day before concluding on April 5, 2025.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Monopoly GO v1.42 patch update
Even though it goes live for a day, the Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish tournament brings more than 6.8K dice and 2.1K Tycoon Racer tokens for those who can complete all the milestones of this event.
However, you have to land on specific tiles and complete specific tasks to earn points, which will unlock the milestones. Certain milestones require thousands of points to complete.
Also read: Monopoly GO Movie Night Season
Check out everything you must know about the tournament's milestones and rewards below.
You must land on the Railroad tiles and complete Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn the points. Each successful Shutdown will earn you four points, and each blocked one will give you two.
Also read: How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?
On the other hand, each Small Heist will earn you four points, while the Large one will give you six, and you will get eight points for each Bankrupt Heist.
While you can earn points to clear up the initial milestones easily, it will get tough to gather the requisite points for milestones that require thousands of points to complete. In such cases, you can use roll multipliers to increase your earnings. The higher the multiplier, the greater your earnings will be.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates
- How to trade cards in Monopoly GO
- How to add friends in Monopoly GO
- How to trade cards in Monopoly GO
- How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?