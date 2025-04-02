The Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish tournament begins on April 4, 2025, with 40 milestones and it will reward you for completing each of them. It can help you earn more than 6K dice rolls and can also help you earn tokens for the ongoing Tycoon Racer event. Such great rewards make the tycoons eager to learn more about the schedule and all the rewards of this tournament.

This article brings all the details regarding the Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish tournament. Read on to explore more.

Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish tournament's schedule and rewards

Even though it goes live for a day, the Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish tournament brings more than 6.8K dice and 2.1K Tycoon Racer tokens for those who can complete all the milestones of this event.

You can get Mega Heist and other boosters as rewards for completing certain milestones of this tournament (Image via Scopely)

However, you have to land on specific tiles and complete specific tasks to earn points, which will unlock the milestones. Certain milestones require thousands of points to complete.

Check out everything you must know about the tournament's milestones and rewards below.

Milestone Rewards Points 1 80 Racer tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 100 Racer tokens 150 points 7 High Roller and Cash 100 points 8 150 dice and Cash 225 points 9 120 Racer tokens and Cash 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 160 Racer tokens and Cash 275 points 12 225 dice 350 points 13 Cash Boost and Cash 200 points 14 160 Racer tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack and Cash 350 points 16 250 dice and Cash 400 points 17 200 dice 350 points 18 275 dice 450 points 19 Mega Heist and Cash 250 points 20 240 dice 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 325 dice 650 points 23 260 Racer tokens and Cash 600 points 24 400 dice 900 points 25 Cash 800 points 26 260 Racer tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 425 dice 1K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 280 Racer tokens and Cash 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 575 dice 1.5K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 300 Racer tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 700 dice 2K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 950 dice 3K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2.5K dice 7K points

You must land on the Railroad tiles and complete Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn the points. Each successful Shutdown will earn you four points, and each blocked one will give you two.

This is how you can earn points to complete milestones in the Urban Photo Finish tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)

On the other hand, each Small Heist will earn you four points, while the Large one will give you six, and you will get eight points for each Bankrupt Heist.

While you can earn points to clear up the initial milestones easily, it will get tough to gather the requisite points for milestones that require thousands of points to complete. In such cases, you can use roll multipliers to increase your earnings. The higher the multiplier, the greater your earnings will be.

