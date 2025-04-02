  • home icon
  • Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish tournament (April 2, 2025): Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 02, 2025 23:19 IST
Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish, Urban Photo Finish in Monopoly GO rewards
All Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish tournament (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish tournament begins on April 4, 2025, with 40 milestones and it will reward you for completing each of them. It can help you earn more than 6K dice rolls and can also help you earn tokens for the ongoing Tycoon Racer event. Such great rewards make the tycoons eager to learn more about the schedule and all the rewards of this tournament.

This article brings all the details regarding the Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish tournament. Read on to explore more.

Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish tournament's schedule and rewards

The Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish tournament begins on April 4, 2025. Similar to the usual Monopoly GO tournaments, this event will last for a day before concluding on April 5, 2025.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Also read: Monopoly GO v1.42 patch update

Even though it goes live for a day, the Monopoly GO Urban Photo Finish tournament brings more than 6.8K dice and 2.1K Tycoon Racer tokens for those who can complete all the milestones of this event.

You can get Mega Heist and other boosters as rewards for completing certain milestones of this tournament (Image via Scopely)
You can get Mega Heist and other boosters as rewards for completing certain milestones of this tournament (Image via Scopely)

However, you have to land on specific tiles and complete specific tasks to earn points, which will unlock the milestones. Certain milestones require thousands of points to complete.

Also read: Monopoly GO Movie Night Season

Check out everything you must know about the tournament's milestones and rewards below.

MilestoneRewardsPoints
180 Racer tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
6100 Racer tokens150 points
7High Roller and Cash100 points
8150 dice and Cash225 points
9120 Racer tokens and Cash200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
11160 Racer tokens and Cash275 points
12225 dice350 points
13Cash Boost and Cash200 points
14160 Racer tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack and Cash350 points
16250 dice and Cash400 points
17200 dice350 points
18275 dice450 points
19Mega Heist and Cash 250 points
20240 dice400 points
21Cash500 points
22325 dice650 points
23260 Racer tokens and Cash600 points
24400 dice900 points
25Cash800 points
26260 Racer tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28425 dice1K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
30280 Racer tokens and Cash800 points
31Cash900 points
32575 dice1.5K points
33Cash1.2K points
34300 Racer tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36700 dice2K points
37Cash1.5K points
38950 dice3K points
39Cash2K points
402.5K dice7K points
You must land on the Railroad tiles and complete Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn the points. Each successful Shutdown will earn you four points, and each blocked one will give you two.

Also read: How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?

This is how you can earn points to complete milestones in the Urban Photo Finish tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)
This is how you can earn points to complete milestones in the Urban Photo Finish tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)

On the other hand, each Small Heist will earn you four points, while the Large one will give you six, and you will get eight points for each Bankrupt Heist.

While you can earn points to clear up the initial milestones easily, it will get tough to gather the requisite points for milestones that require thousands of points to complete. In such cases, you can use roll multipliers to increase your earnings. The higher the multiplier, the greater your earnings will be.

