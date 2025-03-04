Monopoly GO: What happens to extra stars after the Artful Tales Album?

Collecting stickers is an integral feature of Monopoly Go. Throughout the season, players try to acquire stickers through various sources like events and quick wins. Since the stickers are rewarded randomly, tycoons often end up with multiple copies of a unit, which are turned into stars. If these stars are not used by the time the current season ends, they are converted to dice rolls or removed from the account.

That said, this article further explains what stars are in Monopoly GO and how you can keep them from being wasted.

What happens to the extra stars when the Artful Tales album expires in Monopoly GO

The Vault store can be seen at the bottom-right corner (Image via Scopely)

The Artful Tales album arrived on January 16 and will be available till March 6, 2025. For the album duration, any duplicates of stickers are either traded or converted into stars, which can be used to open vaults. However, the remaining stars will turn to dice rolls when the Artful Tales album ends.

Another thing to note is that tycoons get a maximum of 750 dice for 700 stars; any extra stars disappear and are essentially wasted.

How to use Stars in Monopoly GO

You can spend these stars in exchange for vaults that reward sticker packs and dice rolls, but only before the album expires. The exact steps are as follows:

Step 1: Launch Monopoly Go, and open the Artful Tales album.

Launch Monopoly Go, and open the Artful Tales album. Step 2: Tap on the vault at the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Tap on the vault at the bottom-right corner of the screen. Step 3: Buy any of the three vaults that are available in the store.

The contents and price of each vault are as follows:

Orange Vault: It costs 250 Stars and contains 200 Dice Rolls and a Three-Star Sticker Pack.

It costs 250 Stars and contains 200 Dice Rolls and a Three-Star Sticker Pack. Blue Vault: It costs 450 Stars and contains 350 Dice Rolls, a Three-Star Sticker Pack, and a Four-Star Sticker Pack.

It costs 450 Stars and contains 350 Dice Rolls, a Three-Star Sticker Pack, and a Four-Star Sticker Pack. Gold Vault: It costs 700 Stars and contains 500 Dice Rolls, a Four-Star Sticker Pack, a Five-Star Sticker Pack, and a Swap Pack.

As of now, Vaults are the only known resources that can be purchased using Stars in Monopoly Go.

