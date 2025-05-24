Monopoly Go Wrench Rally tournament: Rewards and how to play

  • home icon
By Ayush Raturi
Modified May 24, 2025 12:13 IST
The Wrench Rally event is underway (Image via Scopely)
The Wrench Rally event is underway (Image via Scopely)

Scopely recently launched the Monopoly Go Wrench Rally tournament, which will run until May 25, 2025. It is a daily event in which players can participate to earn Dice Rolls, Cash Prizes, and other resources. In addition to standard rewards, the event also grants a considerable number of tokens for the ongoing Jawa Treasures event.

This article highlights rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Wrench Rally tournament.

Monopoly Go Wrench Rally: Everything you need to know

Rewards

The Wrench Rally event arrived in Monopoly Go at 1 PM ET on May 23, 2025, and features two sets of rewards: Leaderboard and Milestone.

Milestone rewards

The Wrench Rally event in Monopoly Go features a progression-based reward track where players can advance by collecting event points. The reward table is as follows:

Wrench Rally MilestonesPoints Required
Wrench Rally Rewards
110
Three Dig Event Tokens
225
40 Free Dice Rolls
340Cash Reward
480
One-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash Reward
6150
Five Dig Event Tokens
7100
High Roller for Five Minutes
8225
150 Free Dice Rolls
9200
Seven Dig Event Tokens
10250
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11275
Seven Dig Event Tokens
12350
225 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost for Five Minutes
14300
Eight Dig Event Tokens
15350
Three-Star Sticker Pack
16400
250 Free Dice Rolls
17350
Eight Dig Event Tokens
18450
275 Free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist For 30 Minutes
20400
10 Dig Event Tokens
21500Cash Reward
22650
325 Free Dice Rolls
23600
15 Dig Event Tokens
24900
400 Free Dice Rolls
25800Cash Reward
26750
17 Dig Event Tokens
27850Cash Reward
281,000
425 Free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
30800
18 Dig Event Tokens
31900Cash Reward
321,500
575 Free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash Reward
341,000
20 Dig Event Tokens
35750
Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes
362,000
700 Free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash Reward
383,000
950 Free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash Reward
407,000
2,500 Free Dice Rolls
Leaderboard rewards

The Leaderboard rewards are granted based on the final ranking at the end of the tournament. The rewards for each rank are:

  • Rank 1: 1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash
  • Rank 2: 800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 3: 600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 4: 500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 5: 400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 6: 350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 7: 300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 8: 250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 9: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 10: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
  • Ranks 11–15: 50 free rolls and cash
  • Ranks 16–25: Cash
  • Ranks 26–50: Cash
How to play the Monopoly Go Wrench Rally event

Players have to log in to Monopoly Go before 1 PM ET on May 24, 2025, to participate in the Wrench Rally tournament. Afterward, you need to land on Railroad tiles to kickstart minigames and earn event points:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

You need to collect five event points to be placed on a Leaderboard.

