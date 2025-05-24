Monopoly Go Wrench Rally tournament: Rewards and how to play

Scopely recently launched the Monopoly Go Wrench Rally tournament, which will run until May 25, 2025. It is a daily event in which players can participate to earn Dice Rolls, Cash Prizes, and other resources. In addition to standard rewards, the event also grants a considerable number of tokens for the ongoing Jawa Treasures event.

This article highlights rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Wrench Rally tournament.

Monopoly Go Wrench Rally: Everything you need to know

Rewards

The Wrench Rally event arrived in Monopoly Go at 1 PM ET on May 23, 2025, and features two sets of rewards: Leaderboard and Milestone.

Milestone rewards

The Wrench Rally event in Monopoly Go features a progression-based reward track where players can advance by collecting event points. The reward table is as follows:

Wrench Rally Milestones Points Required Wrench Rally Rewards 1 10 Three Dig Event Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash Reward 4 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash Reward 6 150 Five Dig Event Tokens 7 100 High Roller for Five Minutes 8 225 150 Free Dice Rolls 9 200 Seven Dig Event Tokens 10 250 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 275 Seven Dig Event Tokens 12 350 225 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost for Five Minutes 14 300 Eight Dig Event Tokens 15 350 Three-Star Sticker Pack 16 400 250 Free Dice Rolls 17 350 Eight Dig Event Tokens 18 450 275 Free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 20 400 10 Dig Event Tokens 21 500 Cash Reward 22 650 325 Free Dice Rolls 23 600 15 Dig Event Tokens 24 900 400 Free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash Reward 26 750 17 Dig Event Tokens 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,000 425 Free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 800 18 Dig Event Tokens 31 900 Cash Reward 32 1,500 575 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash Reward 34 1,000 20 Dig Event Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes 36 2,000 700 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash Reward 38 3,000 950 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash Reward 40 7,000 2,500 Free Dice Rolls

Leaderboard rewards

The Leaderboard rewards are granted based on the final ranking at the end of the tournament. The rewards for each rank are:

Rank 1: 1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash

1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash Rank 2: 800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash

800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash Rank 3: 600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash

600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash Rank 4: 500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash

500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash Rank 5: 400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash

400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash Rank 6: 350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash

350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash Rank 7: 300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash

300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash Rank 8: 250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash

250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash Rank 9: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash

200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash Rank 10: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash

200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash Ranks 11–15: 50 free rolls and cash

50 free rolls and cash Ranks 16–25: Cash

Cash Ranks 26–50: Cash

How to play the Monopoly Go Wrench Rally event

Players have to log in to Monopoly Go before 1 PM ET on May 24, 2025, to participate in the Wrench Rally tournament. Afterward, you need to land on Railroad tiles to kickstart minigames and earn event points:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

Bankrupt: Eight points

You need to collect five event points to be placed on a Leaderboard.

