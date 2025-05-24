Monopoly Go Wrench Rally tournament: Rewards and how to play

Scopely recently launched the Monopoly Go Wrench Rally tournament, which will run until May 25, 2025. It is a daily event in which players can participate to earn Dice Rolls, Cash Prizes, and other resources. In addition to standard rewards, the event also grants a considerable number of tokens for the ongoing Jawa Treasures event.
This article highlights rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Wrench Rally tournament.
Monopoly Go Wrench Rally: Everything you need to know
Rewards
The Wrench Rally event arrived in Monopoly Go at 1 PM ET on May 23, 2025, and features two sets of rewards: Leaderboard and Milestone.
Milestone rewards
The Wrench Rally event in Monopoly Go features a progression-based reward track where players can advance by collecting event points. The reward table is as follows:
Leaderboard rewards
The Leaderboard rewards are granted based on the final ranking at the end of the tournament. The rewards for each rank are:
- Rank 1: 1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash
- Rank 2: 800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 3: 600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 4: 500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 5: 400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 6: 350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 7: 300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 8: 250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 9: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 10: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Ranks 11–15: 50 free rolls and cash
- Ranks 16–25: Cash
- Ranks 26–50: Cash
How to play the Monopoly Go Wrench Rally event
Players have to log in to Monopoly Go before 1 PM ET on May 24, 2025, to participate in the Wrench Rally tournament. Afterward, you need to land on Railroad tiles to kickstart minigames and earn event points:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
You need to collect five event points to be placed on a Leaderboard.
