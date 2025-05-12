Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament is here to help you earn some in-game assets. Arriving on May 12, 2025, the tournament will last until the conclusion of the Juggle Jam event. So this will be the final chance for players to earn more Juggle Jam event tokens to participate in the event and earn more rewards. However, completing the milestones can drain your stock of free rolls significantly.
Since you have to roll hundreds of times to complete all the milestones of this event, it is beneficial to learn about the complete list of the Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament's rewards. This article will provide everything you need to know about the tournament.
Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament
The Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament begins on May 12, 2025, and will last until May 13, 2025. The event brings 40 milestones that players can complete to earn rewards. Those who complete all the milestones can get up to 6.5 K+ dice rolls and 120+ Juggle Jam tokens.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You can complete the milestones by finishing specific tasks. Each task will help you earn some points. Gather the points to complete the milestones and earn the rewards. You can also earn sticker packs from the tournament — this will help you boost your progress in the Star Wars GO season.
Check out the complete list of rewards for the Zero-G Jam tournament below:
You can earn the rewards by landing on the Railroad tiles and performing Shutdowns and Bank Heists. Each successful Shutdown and Small heist will give you four points. Additionally, you can get two points for blocked Shutdowns, six points for Large Heists, and eight points for Bank Heists.
While Bank Heists can help you earn points to complete tournaments, you can also earn plenty of cash loot from each heist. Try to perform the Bank Heists during Mega Heists, and you can raise your cash positions. Check out the schedule for Mega Heist events from our Monopoly GO daily events schedule.
Collecting thousands of points for certain milestones can be a hectic task. Use roll multipliers to multiply your points earned, which will help you boost your progress in the game.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO articles
- How to trade cards in Monopoly GO
- How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?
- How to add friends in Monopoly GO