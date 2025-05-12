  • home icon
  Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 12, 2025 18:33 IST
Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament
The Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament is starting today (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament is here to help you earn some in-game assets. Arriving on May 12, 2025, the tournament will last until the conclusion of the Juggle Jam event. So this will be the final chance for players to earn more Juggle Jam event tokens to participate in the event and earn more rewards. However, completing the milestones can drain your stock of free rolls significantly.

Since you have to roll hundreds of times to complete all the milestones of this event, it is beneficial to learn about the complete list of the Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament's rewards. This article will provide everything you need to know about the tournament.

Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament

The Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament begins on May 12, 2025, and will last until May 13, 2025. The event brings 40 milestones that players can complete to earn rewards. Those who complete all the milestones can get up to 6.5 K+ dice rolls and 120+ Juggle Jam tokens.

You can complete the milestones by finishing specific tasks. Each task will help you earn some points. Gather the points to complete the milestones and earn the rewards. You can also earn sticker packs from the tournament — this will help you boost your progress in the Star Wars GO season.

Check out the complete list of rewards for the Zero-G Jam tournament below:

MilestoneRewardsPoints
18 Juggle Jam tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
610 Juggle Jam tokens150 points
75 minutes High Roller100 points
8150 dice225 points
910 Juggle Jam tokens200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
1110 Juggle Jam tokens275 points
12225 dice350 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
14110 Juggle Jam tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack350 points
16250 dice400 points
1711 Juggle Jam tokens350 points
18275 dice450 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
2012 Juggle Jam tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22325 dice650 points
2312 Juggle Jam tokens600 points
24400 dice900 points
25Cash800 points
2615 Juggle Jam tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28425 dice1K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
3016 Juggle Jam tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32575 dice1.5K points
33Cash1.2K points
3420 Juggle Jam tokens1K
35
30 minutes Mega Heist750 points
36700 dice2K points
37Cash1.5K points
38950 dice3K points
39Cash2K points
402.5K dice7K points
You can earn the rewards by landing on the Railroad tiles and performing Shutdowns and Bank Heists. Each successful Shutdown and Small heist will give you four points. Additionally, you can get two points for blocked Shutdowns, six points for Large Heists, and eight points for Bank Heists.

Here is how to earn points for a Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament (Image via Scopely)

While Bank Heists can help you earn points to complete tournaments, you can also earn plenty of cash loot from each heist. Try to perform the Bank Heists during Mega Heists, and you can raise your cash positions. Check out the schedule for Mega Heist events from our Monopoly GO daily events schedule.

Collecting thousands of points for certain milestones can be a hectic task. Use roll multipliers to multiply your points earned, which will help you boost your progress in the game.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO articles

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

