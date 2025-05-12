Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament is here to help you earn some in-game assets. Arriving on May 12, 2025, the tournament will last until the conclusion of the Juggle Jam event. So this will be the final chance for players to earn more Juggle Jam event tokens to participate in the event and earn more rewards. However, completing the milestones can drain your stock of free rolls significantly.

Since you have to roll hundreds of times to complete all the milestones of this event, it is beneficial to learn about the complete list of the Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament's rewards. This article will provide everything you need to know about the tournament.

Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament

The Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament begins on May 12, 2025, and will last until May 13, 2025. The event brings 40 milestones that players can complete to earn rewards. Those who complete all the milestones can get up to 6.5 K+ dice rolls and 120+ Juggle Jam tokens.

You can complete the milestones by finishing specific tasks. Each task will help you earn some points. Gather the points to complete the milestones and earn the rewards. You can also earn sticker packs from the tournament — this will help you boost your progress in the Star Wars GO season.

Check out the complete list of rewards for the Zero-G Jam tournament below:

Milestone Rewards Points 1 8 Juggle Jam tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 10 Juggle Jam tokens 150 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 points 8 150 dice 225 points 9 10 Juggle Jam tokens 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 10 Juggle Jam tokens 275 points 12 225 dice 350 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 110 Juggle Jam tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 points 16 250 dice 400 points 17 11 Juggle Jam tokens 350 points 18 275 dice 450 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 12 Juggle Jam tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 325 dice 650 points 23 12 Juggle Jam tokens 600 points 24 400 dice 900 points 25 Cash 800 points 26 15 Juggle Jam tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 425 dice 1K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 16 Juggle Jam tokens 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 575 dice 1.5K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 20 Juggle Jam tokens 1K 35

30 minutes Mega Heist 750 points 36 700 dice 2K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 950 dice 3K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2.5K dice 7K points

You can earn the rewards by landing on the Railroad tiles and performing Shutdowns and Bank Heists. Each successful Shutdown and Small heist will give you four points. Additionally, you can get two points for blocked Shutdowns, six points for Large Heists, and eight points for Bank Heists.

Here is how to earn points for a Monopoly GO Zero-G Jam tournament (Image via Scopely)

While Bank Heists can help you earn points to complete tournaments, you can also earn plenty of cash loot from each heist. Try to perform the Bank Heists during Mega Heists, and you can raise your cash positions. Check out the schedule for Mega Heist events from our Monopoly GO daily events schedule.

Collecting thousands of points for certain milestones can be a hectic task. Use roll multipliers to multiply your points earned, which will help you boost your progress in the game.

