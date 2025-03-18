Monster Hunter Now 1.5 Anniversary Driftsmelting Bonanza: Duration, rewards, and more 

Niantic will soon release the Monster Hunter Now 1.5 Anniversary Driftsmelting Bonanza. This event will feature an increased activity of monsters like Tigrex and Rajang as well as debut a new skill players will get to unlock — the Special Partbreaker. This skill is designed to help hunters break more monster parts during battles.

Ad

We highlight the duration, rewards, and other details of the Monster Hunter Now 1.5 Anniversary Driftsmelting Bonanza.

Monster Hunter Now 1.5 Anniversary Driftsmelting Bonanza: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As announced in the MH Now March 2025 roadmap, the Driftsmelting Bonanza is this month's second last event. Its other details are as follows:

Duration

This MH Now 1.5 Anniversary Driftsmelting Bonanza is set to arrive on March 24, at 9 am, and will be available until March 30, 2025, at 11:59 pm (local time). Players will have almost a week to play and complete this event.

Monster appearances

These monsters will appear more frequently in the corresponding habitats:

Ad

Tigrex: Forest and tundra habitats

Forest and tundra habitats Rajang: Forest and swamp habitats

Forest and swamp habitats Black Diablos: Desert habitats

These monsters will appear less frequently in the following habitats:

Tigrex: Forest and desert habitats

Forest and desert habitats Rajang: Forest and desert habitats.

Additionally, some event-exclusive Hunt-a-thon points will feature only Tigrex, Rajang, or Black Diablos.

Also read: How to change appearance in Monster Hunter Now?

Driftstones

The driftstones are used to unlock new abilities, and will have the following details during the Monster Hunter Now 1.5 Anniversary Driftsmelting Bonanza:

Ad

Mysterious Driftstone E will be obtained by slaying any large monster. Additionally, Tigrex, Rajang, and Black Diablos will be set to drop Mysterious Driftstone E or Mysterious Driftgem E (low chance)

Other monsters will either drop a regular driftstone or a Mysterious Driftstone E.

The driftsmelting distance for driftstones acquired from this event will be 2.5, rather than 5 km. Driftgems will require 5 km.

Mysterious Drftgem E will be exchangeable for Driftstone shards.

Mysterious Driftstone E and Mysterious Driftgem E may grant Special Parbreaker and Fighting Spirit skills.

Ad

Rewards

The main rewards line-up for the Monster Hunter Now 1.5 Anniversary Driftsmelting Bonanza event is as follows:

Insta-Smelt Solution

Monster Bone+ and other gatherable materials

Tigrex Plate, Gold Rajang Pelt, Wyvern Gem Shard, and other monster materials.

Zenny

New Skill: Special Partbreaker

Skill: Special Partbreaker

This ability increases the accumulated damage on breakable parts when Special Skills are used and fills the Special Gauge when a monster's body part is broken.

Mysterious Driftgames will be exchangeable

Ad

When the Monster Hunter Now 1.5 Anniversary Driftsmelting Bonanza goes live, players will be able to exchange driftstone shards to acquire driftgems anytime:

Mysterious driftgems that can be exchanged for

Mysterious Driftgem A

Mysterious Driftgem B

Mysterious Driftgem D

Mysterious Driftgem E

Also read: Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2

Premium quests

Players will be able to unlock premium quests from the in-game shop by spending gems. These will be available in the shop till March 24, 2025. If purchased, the player will have until April 24. 2025, at 11:59 pm (local time) to complete them.

Ad

The quests and rewards for Tigrex are as follows:

Quest Rewards Slay large monsters: 10 1x Tigrex Plate, 25x Tigrex Scale, and 25x Tigrex Shell Slay large monsters: 20 1x Tigrex Plate, 15x Tigrex Tail, and 15x Tigrex Fang Slay large monsters: 30 1x Tigrex Plate, 10x Tigrex Claw, and 10x Tigrex Scalp Slay large monsters: 50 2x Tigrex Plate

Ad

For Rajang:

Quest Rewards Slay large monsters: 10 1x Gold Rajang Pelt, 25x Rajang Fang, and 25x Rajang Blackfur Slay large monsters: 20 1x Gold Rajang Pelt, 15x Rajang Tail, and 15x Rajang Claw Slay large monsters: 30 1x Gold Rajang Pelt, 10x Rajang Primefang, and 10x Rajang Horn Slay large monsters: 50 2x Gold Rajang Pelt

Ad

In addition to the listed rewards, the premium quests grant 100 Hunter Rank Points, 50 Season Tier Points, and 5,000 Zenny.

Check out our other articles on Monster Hunter Now:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback