Monster Hunter Now 1.5 Anniversary Driftsmelting Bonanza: Duration, rewards, and more 

Niantic will soon release the Monster Hunter Now 1.5 Anniversary Driftsmelting Bonanza. This event will feature an increased activity of monsters like Tigrex and Rajang as well as debut a new skill players will get to unlock — the Special Partbreaker. This skill is designed to help hunters break more monster parts during battles.
We highlight the duration, rewards, and other details of the Monster Hunter Now 1.5 Anniversary Driftsmelting Bonanza.
Monster Hunter Now 1.5 Anniversary Driftsmelting Bonanza: All you need to know
As announced in the MH Now March 2025 roadmap, the Driftsmelting Bonanza is this month's second last event. Its other details are as follows:
Duration
This MH Now 1.5 Anniversary Driftsmelting Bonanza is set to arrive on March 24, at 9 am, and will be available until March 30, 2025, at 11:59 pm (local time). Players will have almost a week to play and complete this event.
Monster appearances
These monsters will appear more frequently in the corresponding habitats:
- Tigrex: Forest and tundra habitats
- Rajang: Forest and swamp habitats
- Black Diablos: Desert habitats
These monsters will appear less frequently in the following habitats:
- Tigrex: Forest and desert habitats
- Rajang: Forest and desert habitats.
Additionally, some event-exclusive Hunt-a-thon points will feature only Tigrex, Rajang, or Black Diablos.
Driftstones
The driftstones are used to unlock new abilities, and will have the following details during the Monster Hunter Now 1.5 Anniversary Driftsmelting Bonanza:
- Mysterious Driftstone E will be obtained by slaying any large monster. Additionally, Tigrex, Rajang, and Black Diablos will be set to drop Mysterious Driftstone E or Mysterious Driftgem E (low chance)
- Other monsters will either drop a regular driftstone or a Mysterious Driftstone E.
- The driftsmelting distance for driftstones acquired from this event will be 2.5, rather than 5 km. Driftgems will require 5 km.
- Mysterious Drftgem E will be exchangeable for Driftstone shards.
- Mysterious Driftstone E and Mysterious Driftgem E may grant Special Parbreaker and Fighting Spirit skills.
Rewards
The main rewards line-up for the Monster Hunter Now 1.5 Anniversary Driftsmelting Bonanza event is as follows:
- Insta-Smelt Solution
- Monster Bone+ and other gatherable materials
- Tigrex Plate, Gold Rajang Pelt, Wyvern Gem Shard, and other monster materials.
- Zenny
- New Skill: Special Partbreaker
Skill: Special Partbreaker
This ability increases the accumulated damage on breakable parts when Special Skills are used and fills the Special Gauge when a monster's body part is broken.
Mysterious Driftgames will be exchangeable
When the Monster Hunter Now 1.5 Anniversary Driftsmelting Bonanza goes live, players will be able to exchange driftstone shards to acquire driftgems anytime:
Mysterious driftgems that can be exchanged for
- Mysterious Driftgem A
- Mysterious Driftgem B
- Mysterious Driftgem D
- Mysterious Driftgem E
Premium quests
Players will be able to unlock premium quests from the in-game shop by spending gems. These will be available in the shop till March 24, 2025. If purchased, the player will have until April 24. 2025, at 11:59 pm (local time) to complete them.
The quests and rewards for Tigrex are as follows:
For Rajang:
In addition to the listed rewards, the premium quests grant 100 Hunter Rank Points, 50 Season Tier Points, and 5,000 Zenny.
