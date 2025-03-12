Monster Hunter Now 1.5-Year Anniversary event: Duration, rewards, and more

The Monster Hunter Now 1.5-Year Anniversary event is set to arrive on March 17, 2025. It will be a celebratory event featuring a boosted spawn rate of a number of monsters, including Golden Rathain and Silver Rathalos. The 1.5-year anniversary event will also have an increased rewards drop rate and a free anniversary event that all hunters can claim.

This article highlights details of the Monster Hunter Now 1.5-Year Anniversary event.

Monster Hunter Now 1.5-Year Anniversary event: Everything you need to know

The Monster Hunter Now 1.5-Year Anniversary event was announced in the March 2025 roadmap, and its details are as follows:

Schedule

The Monster Hunter Now 1.5-Year Anniversary event will go live on March 17 at 9 am and will be available till March 13, 2025, at 11:59 pm, local time. Hunters have almost seven days to play and complete the event.

Monster appearances

During the MH Now 1.5 Year Anniversary event, these monsters will appear more frequently in the corresponding habitats:

Coral Pukei-Pukei: Forest habitats

Nightshade Paolumu: Desert habitats

Pink Rathian: Swamp habitats

Gold Rathian: Desert and swamp habitats

Black Diablos: Desert habitats

Azure Rathalos: Forest habitats

Silver Rathalos: Forest and swamp habitats

Furthermore, these monsters will appear less frequently in corresponding habitats:

Coral Pukei-Pukei: Swamp habitats

Nightshade Paolumu and Pink Rathian: Forest habitats.

Additionally, players have to slay Coral Pukei-Pukei, Nightshade Paolumu, Pink Rathian, Black Diablos, or Azure Rathalos to make them available on the Monster Tracker.

Some other information on monster appearances:

The monster subspecies will only be trackable in the Monster Tracker if the hunter has completed the pre-season story Chapter 9: Bright Lights and Beasts to unlock 5-star monsters.

More monsters will appear in the wild.

Monsters affected by Dimensional Links will also appear more frequently.

Also read: How to hunt Bazelgeuse in Monster Hunter Now

Rewards

For the duration of the Monster Hunter Now 1.5-Year Anniversary event, basic rewards will be boosted as follows:

The monsters will drop 50% more materials when slain.

Two of each material will be given in the first and second slots of basic rewards.

In Elder Dragon Interceptions, the basic rewards will be doubled upon repelling the monsters. These rewards will also increase by 50% when an Elder Dragon is slain.

Two of each material will be given in the first to fourth slots.

Event quest rewards

The Monster Hunter Now 1.5-Year Anniversary event will feature limited-time quests that task players with slaying Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos. The main rewards lineup is as follows:

Exclusive MH Now 1.5-Year Anniversary Medal

Exclusive 1.5 Anniversary Outfit

Exclusive 1.5-Year Anniversary Guild Card background

Earth Crystals and other gatherable materials

Gold Rathian Plate, Silver Rathalos Plate, Wyvern Gem Shard, and other gatherable materials

Zenny

The collected event medals will be tradable at the Exchange Hub. Its details are as follows:

Event medals collection time: March 17 at 9:00 am until March 23rd, 2025, at 11:59 pm local time.

The Exchange Hub will be open till March 31, 2025.

Premium quests

Hunters can spend gems in the in-game store to unlock Premium Quests. These will be purchasable from March 17 to March 13, 2025. Additionally, these quests will be active till April 17, 2025.

These are quests for Gold Rathian:

Quest Rewards Slay 10x large monsters 1x Gold Rathian Plate25x Gold Rathian Scale25x Gold Rathian Shell Slay 20x large monsters 1x Gold Rathian Plate15x Gold Rathian Webbing15x Gold Rathian Spike Slay 30x large monsters 1x Gold Rathian Plate10x Gold Rathian Primescale10x Gold Rathian Primewebbing Slay 50x large monsters 2x Gold Rathian Plate

Quests and rewards for Silver Rathalos:

Quest Rewards Slay 10x large monsters 1x Silver Rathalos Plate25x Silver Rathalos Scale25x Silver Rathalos Wingtalon Slay 20x large monsters 1x Silver Rathalos Plate15x Silver Rathalos Tail15x Silver Rathalos Marrow Slay 30x large monsters 1x Silver Rathalos Plate10x Silver Rathalos Primescale10x Silver Rathalos Primetalon Slay 50x large monsters 2x Silver Rathalos Plate

In addition to the aforementioned rewards, completing quests will grant the following rewards: 100 Hunter Rank Points, 50 Season Tier Points, and 5,000 Zenny.

1.5 Anniversary present

These items will be available in the in-game shop and will be free to claim:

Paintball x 3

Premium Steak x 3

Ultra Hunting Ticket x 1

10,000 Zenny

Hunters can claim them from March 14 to April 14, 2025, at 11:59 pm UTC.

