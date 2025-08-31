Monster Hunter Now 2nd anniversary giveaway

Developer Niantic is celebrating Monster Hunter Now's second anniversary by giving away free Zenny, Weapon Refining Material, Armor Refining Material, and Walk Orb (Extra Small). These items are being offered via a redemption code, which you can use on the title's official website. Read on to learn how this Monster Hunter Now anniversary code can be used and some other rules related to the same.How to get Monster Hunter Now's 2nd anniversary redeem codeYou can enter the Monster Hunter Now anniversary code MHN2YEARS in the Offer Redemption section of the title's website for the freebies mentioned earlier. To access the Offer Redemption section, you must have an MHN account and sign in with its credentials.After successfully redeeming the code, you will see a message displaying the content added to your item box. If this doesn't happen, restart the game. If you see the message, &quot;The code has already been redeemed and the item has been granted,&quot; it means that you have already used the code.Other things to know:You must have Google Login added to your Monster Hunter Now account to redeem a code.Link your Google login from within the game if you are using only an Apple account.You won't receive any items if your storage capacity is full. In such a case, consume the item before redeeming the code again.Reselling and transferring the redemption code to third parties is prohibited.Redemption code can have an expiry date.Rewards:20,000 x ZennyWeapon Refining Material x2Armor Refining Material x2Walk Orb (Extra Small) x5Also read: Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills exploredIs there another live giveaway in Monster Hunter Now?Monster Hunter Now @MH_Now_ENLINKThank you to the 10,000+ of you who joined us on the #MHNow Discord server! 🎉 Today we begin distributing an offer redemption code for 5 types of in-game items, only for those who joined! 👇 Details are on the server ✨ ※To receive your code, pleaseYou can get two Potions, Special Carving Knives, and Wander Orbs, as well as five Wander Powder and 10,000 Zenny Coins for free if you join the title's Discord server and complete a few simple steps. Here's what you need to do:Step 1: Join the title's Discord server.Step 2: Complete the Language question and agree to the Rules.Step 3: Visit the channels titled opening-campaign and how-to-receive-code.Step 4: You will see a message to which you will be asked to react to be eligible for the code.After completing these steps, you will receive a redemption code from the title's support team within seven days.Also read: How to purchase MHN Premium PlanMore articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:5 best builds in MHNNamielle in MHN: Everything you need to knowMonster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup: All events explored