Monster Hunter Now active code (August 22, 2025)

Niantic is celebrating 10,000+ members garnered in Monster Hunter Now's Discord server by giving away Zenny Coins, Wander Orbs, Special Carving Knives, and Potions, and more. These items are being rewarded via a redeem code accessible to only those who've joined the server. Read on to learn more.Also read: Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineupHow to get a redemption code in Monster Hunter Now (August 22, 2025)Here's everything you need to know about the currently active code in Monster Hunter Now:How to get the codeJoin the title's official Discord server to get the code. After completing the Language and agreeing to the Rules, you will find other necessary details in the channels titled opening-campaign and how-to-receive-code. You will be guided to a message at the end, to which you must react to be eligible for the code.RewardsThe rewards offered on redeeming the code are Potions x 2, Wander Powder x 5, Special Carving Knife x 2, Wander Orb x 2, and 10,000 Zenny Coins.Also read: Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills exploredReward reception period and rulesYou can get the reward code if you join the game's Discord server before October 31, 2025, at 2:59 PM (UTC+0). Here are some rules to keep in mind:The code will be sent only from the official administrative account (MHN_Support #9183).Each account can only receive one redemption code.The game's support team will send the active code via Discord's direct message within seven days.If you remove your reaction before distribution is complete, you won't be eligible to receive a code.If you leave the server before distribution is complete, you might not be able to receive the code. So, stay on the server until the code has been sent to you.Also read: How to purchase the Premium PlanFAQs related to Monster Hunter NowIs there any technical issue in the active code distribution?There were some technical issues earlier this week concerning the active code distribution and the &quot;opening campaign&quot; channel in the game's Discord Server. However, it has been resolved.Will you get the code immediately after joining the Discord Server?No, you must go through some steps and react to a certain message to be eligible to receive an active code. The support team will take about a week to provide you with a code after that.More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:5 best builds in MHNNamielle in MHN: Everything you need to know