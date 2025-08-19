The Monster Hunter Now Catastrophe at Summer's End will arrive on August 25, 2025, and last until August 31, 2025. The major highlight of this event is the Elder Dragon Interception points on the field and a 50% increased access range. This will allow players to access Elder Dragon Interceptions easily.Read on to learn more about Monster Hunter Now Catastrophe at Summer's End.Everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Now Catastrophe at Summer's EndElder Dragon appearancesHere are the Elder Dragons whose activity will be increased during the event:Kushala DaoraTeostraNergiganteKirinChameleosMonster appearancesThese are the Monsters whose appearance will be increased during the event:Silver RathalosAzure RathalosTobi-Kadachi (including riftborne)Jyuratodus (including riftborne)DeviljhoAlso read: How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter NowLimited-time questsLimited-time quests in the event include slaying/repelling Chameleos and Kirin. They will reward Chameleos Horn, Kirin Electrogem, and more.Other event effectsAccess range boosted by 50%.Double rewards for slaying small monsters and gathering points.More Elder Dragon Interception occurrences (they will occur only where Hunt-a-thons take place)More rewards for Elder Dragon Interceptions.Premium QuestsPremium Quests are quests accessible only to those who purchase them from the in-game shop using Gems. Completing them will yield valuable rewards.Purchase Premium Quests: August 25, 2025 - August 31, 2025Activate Premium Quests: August 25, 2025 - September 25, 2025Also read: Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills exploredPremium Quest content and rewardsQuestRewards (materials)Kushala Daora Premium QuestDaora Horn x6Daora Tail x10Elder Dragon Blood x20Daora Scale x40Daora Shell x40Teostra Premium QuestTeostra Horn x6Teostra Horn x10Elder Dragon Blood x20Fire Dragon Scale x40Teostra Shell x40Nergigante Premium QuestNergigante Horn+ x6Nergigante Tail x10Elder Dragon Blood x20Immortal Dragonscale x40Nergigante Shell x40Kirin Premium QuestKirin Electrogem x6Kirin Mane x10Elder Dragon Blood x20Kirin Thunderhorn x40Kirin Hide x40Chameleos Premium QuestChameleos Horn x6Chameleos Tail x10Elder Dragon Blood x20Chameleos Bone x40Chameleos Hide x40Besides these rewards, completing each quest will yield 100 Hunter Rank Points, 50 Season Tier Points, and 5,000 Zenny.Also read: Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineupMore articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:5 best builds in Monster Hunter NowNamielle in Monster Hunter Now: Everything you need to know