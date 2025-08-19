  • home icon
Monster Hunter Now Catastrophe at Summer's End: Everything you need to know

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 19, 2025 10:57 GMT
A new event is just around the corner! (Image via Niantic)
A new event is just around the corner! (Image via Niantic)

The Monster Hunter Now Catastrophe at Summer's End will arrive on August 25, 2025, and last until August 31, 2025. The major highlight of this event is the Elder Dragon Interception points on the field and a 50% increased access range. This will allow players to access Elder Dragon Interceptions easily.

Read on to learn more about Monster Hunter Now Catastrophe at Summer's End.

Everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Now Catastrophe at Summer's End

Elder Dragon appearances

Here are the Elder Dragons whose activity will be increased during the event:

  • Kushala Daora
  • Teostra
  • Nergigante
  • Kirin
  • Chameleos

Monster appearances

These are the Monsters whose appearance will be increased during the event:

  • Silver Rathalos
  • Azure Rathalos
  • Tobi-Kadachi (including riftborne)
  • Jyuratodus (including riftborne)
  • Deviljho

Limited-time quests

Limited-time quests in the event include slaying/repelling Chameleos and Kirin. They will reward Chameleos Horn, Kirin Electrogem, and more.

Other event effects

  • Access range boosted by 50%.
  • Double rewards for slaying small monsters and gathering points.
  • More Elder Dragon Interception occurrences (they will occur only where Hunt-a-thons take place)
  • More rewards for Elder Dragon Interceptions.

Premium Quests

Premium Quests are quests accessible only to those who purchase them from the in-game shop using Gems. Completing them will yield valuable rewards.

  • Purchase Premium Quests: August 25, 2025 - August 31, 2025
  • Activate Premium Quests: August 25, 2025 - September 25, 2025
Premium Quest content and rewards

QuestRewards (materials)
Kushala Daora Premium QuestDaora Horn x6
Daora Tail x10
Elder Dragon Blood x20
Daora Scale x40
Daora Shell x40
Teostra Premium QuestTeostra Horn x6
Teostra Horn x10
Elder Dragon Blood x20
Fire Dragon Scale x40
Teostra Shell x40
Nergigante Premium QuestNergigante Horn+ x6
Nergigante Tail x10
Elder Dragon Blood x20
Immortal Dragonscale x40
Nergigante Shell x40
Kirin Premium QuestKirin Electrogem x6
Kirin Mane x10
Elder Dragon Blood x20
Kirin Thunderhorn x40
Kirin Hide x40
Chameleos Premium Quest
Chameleos Horn x6
Chameleos Tail x10
Elder Dragon Blood x20
Chameleos Bone x40
Chameleos Hide x40
Besides these rewards, completing each quest will yield 100 Hunter Rank Points, 50 Season Tier Points, and 5,000 Zenny.

