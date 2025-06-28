Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza (June 2025): Everything you need to know

The Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza is arriving on June 30, 2025. It will feature an increased appearance of Teostra, Bazelgeuse, Mizutsune, Nightshade Paolumu, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, and Great Girros. There could also be a new type of driftstone, which can be collected by slaying monsters in this event. This driftstone has a chance to grant powerful skills like the fresh Ailment Opportunist and Status Sneak Attack.
Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza.
All details of the Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza (June 2025)
Schedule
The Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza will go live on June 30, 2025, and last until July 6, 2025.
What to expect
Monster appearance
The following monsters will appear more frequently in the specified habitats:
- Bazelgeuse: Forest/Desert/Swamp/Tundra Habitats
- Mizutsune: Forest/Swamp/Tundra Habitats
- Nightshade Paolumu: Forest/Desert Habitats
- Tzitzi-Ya-Ku: Desert/Swamp Habitats
- Great Girros: Forest/Swamp Habitats
Note that Bazelgeuse will appear more frequently in volatile territories. However, these territories themselves won't occur regularly.
Hunt-a-thons
Event-exclusive Hunt-a-thons points featuring the following monster combinations will appear randomly:
- Bazelgeuse, Mizutsune, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
- Bazelgeuse, Mizutsune, Nightshade Paolumu, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, Great Girros
- Bazelgeuse, Mizutsune
Elder Dragon Interceptions
- In this event, Elder Dragon Interceptions will feature solely Teostra.
Rewards
In the Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza (June 2025), basic rewards for defeating Bazelgeuse, Mizutsune, Nightshade Paolumu, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, and Great Girros will increase by 50%.
Driftstones
- Slaying Bazelgeuse, Mizutsune, Nightshade Paolumu, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, or Great Girros will yield Mysterious Driftstone H.
- Slaying or repelling Teostra will yield Mysterious Driftstone H.
- Slaying other large monsters can also yield Mysterious Drifstone H.
- During the Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza, the distance required for Driftsmelting with Driftstones will be reduced from 5 km to 1 km.
New skill: Ailment Opportunist
Ailment Opportunist allows players' next attack with a status-inducing weapon to inflict status buildup after performing a perfect evade. With an upgraded skill level, the buildup value for status effects dealt increases.
Limited-time quests
In the limited-time quests, players can slay Mizutsune and Nightshade Palumu.
Rewards in this event include:
- Insta-Smelt Solution
- Gatherable materials like Earth Crystals and Carpenterbugs
- Monster materials like a Mizutsune Plate and Wyvern Gem Shard
