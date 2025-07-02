  • home icon
  Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Sword and Shield Hunting: Schedule, rewards, and more

Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Sword and Shield Hunting: Schedule, rewards, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Jul 02, 2025 10:16 GMT
Happier Sword and Shield Hunting is just around the corner (Image via Niantic)
Happier Sword and Shield Hunting is just around the corner (Image via Niantic)

The Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Sword and Shield Hunting event will go live on July 7, 2025, and last until July 13, 2025. In it, all swords and shields, as well as certain armor, will receive performance boosts based on the monster you face. Furthermore, there will be an increase in activity from Silver Rathalos, Nargacuga, Anjanath, Somnacanth, Coral Pukei-Pukei, Chatacabra, and Great Wroggi.

Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Sword and Shield Hunting event.

Everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Sword and Shield Hunting

Gameplay

All swords, shields, and certain armor will receive a performance boost based on monster difficulty.

Monster appearance

  • Silver Rathalos: Forest/Swamp habitats
  • Nargacuga: Forest/Desert habitats
  • Anjanath: Forest/Desert habitats
  • Somnacanth: Swamp/Tundra habitats
  • Coral Pukei-Pukei: Swamp/Forest habitats
  • Chatacabra: Desert habitats
  • Great Wroggi: Forest/Swamp habitats

Hunt-a-thons

Some event-exclusive Hunt-a-thon points featuring the following lineup of monsters will be present:

  • Coral Pukei-Pukei, Great Wroggi only
  • Somnacanth, Great Wroggi, Coral Pukei-Pukei, Nargacuga, Silver Rathalos
  • Silver Rathalos, Nargacuga only
Rewards

  • Yields more rewards for hunts carried out at Hunt-a-thon points.
  • For a chance to earn 10 Rarity materials from the monster you slay, hunt at Hunt-a-thon points.
  • The number of basic rewards will be doubled upon repelling in Elder Dragon Interceptions and 50% higher upon slaying elder dragons.
  • In group hunt rewards, a guaranteed second slot rewarding monster materials will be available.

Limited-time quests I

Slay monsters while equipped with a sword, shield, or armor to earn these rewards:

  • Monster materials like a Silver Rathalos Primetalon and Coral Pukei-Pukei Quill
  • Zenny

Limited-time quests II

Slay monsters like Silver Rathalos and Nargacuga and earn these rewards:

  • Gatherable materials like Earth Crystals
  • Monster materials like a Silver Rathalos Plate, Nargacuga Marrow, Kirin Electrogem, and Wyvern Gem Shard
Exclusive packs

The Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Sword and Shield Hunting event will also bring some limited-time packs on July 7, 2025. They will last until July 13, 2025.

Here are the offered packs:

  • Recovery Bargain pack: Potion x10
  • Paintball Bargain pack: Paintball x10

That covers all details about the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Sword and Shield Hunting event.

Himanshu Suryawanshi

