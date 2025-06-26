Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup: Even Happier Hunting, MH Puzzles Collab, and more

The Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup will bring the elder dragon, Namielle, a powerful monster that conducts electricity using the water that shrouds its body. There will also be event-exclusive equipment this season that will have special boosted effects, making it easier for newer hunters to take it down.
Furthermore, the Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup features a collaboration with the Monster Hunter Puzzles. Read on to learn more.
All content of the Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup explored
1) Even Happier Hunting event
According to the Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup, the Even Happier Hunting event will kick off on July 7, 2025, and last until July 13, 2025. In it, you can join group hunts for extra rewards. Moreover, swords and shields will be boosted during this period, creating a perfect time for hunting.
Note that Kirin, Silver Rathalos, and Somnacanth will appear more frequently this season. Materials obtained from these monsters can be used to forge and upgrade swords, shields, and compatible armor.
2) Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration
According to the Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup, the collaboration with Monster Hunter Puzzles will kick off on July 9, 2025, and last until August 10, 2025.
In this crossover, limited-time quests, MH Puzzles-themed rewards, and some exclusive packs will be available.
3) Zenny Rush Quest
Zenny Rush Quest will begin on July 14, 2025, and continue until July 20, 2025. This festivity brings a great opportunity to save Zenny, with which you can forge and upgrade your equipment.
4) Monster Hunter Now Summer Hunt 2025: Seaside Vacation
According to the Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup, this festivity will begin on July 21, 2025, and run through August 3, 2025. In it, you can forge event-exclusive equipment with unique designs and take down powerful monsters.
Summer Hunt is even more accessible thanks to easier upgrading for event-exclusive equipment, performance boosts, and special effects that will make hunting more fun this season.
Namielle will debut in the second half of the event. So, power up your event equipment and take down this monster.
5) Monster Hunter Summer Hunt 2025: Sea of Monsters
This event will go live on July 26, 2025, and last until July 27, 2025. It will feature a paid online event, wherein you must purchase an event ticket that will allow you to encounter Elder Dragon Interceptions more frequently, in which only Namielle will appear.
6) Exclusive packs
Limited-time packs can be found in the in-game shop and Web Store. There will also be some previously available layered equipment for sale. According to the Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup, they can be acquired from July 1, 2025, until July 31, 2025.
Here are the offered items:
Hunt Support Pack (July)
- Potion × 10
- Special Carving Knife × 10
- Wander Droplet × 5
- Premium Well-Done Steak Pack × 5
- Ultra Hunting Ticket × 5
Mini Hunt Support Pack (July)
- Potion × 5
- Special Carving Knife × 3
Zenny Bargain Pack
- Zenny x 50,000
Sporty A Pack
- Sporty A layered equipment
- Layered equipment comes in 4 parts: head, chest, arms, legs
Sporty B Pack
- Sporty B layered equipment
- Layered equipment comes in 4 parts: head, chest, arms, legs
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Hunt Support Pack (July)
- Bonus Gem × 3,300
- Special Carving Knife × 3
- Wander Powder × 10
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Recovery Pack
- Bonus Gem × 3,300
- Potion × 50
Web Store-exclusive: Carving Knife Test Pack
- Special Carving Knife × 3
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Sharp Claw Pack
- Bonus Gem × 1,540
- Sharp Claw × 100
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Wingdrake Hide Pack
- Bonus Gem × 1,540
- Wingdrake Hide × 100
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Bones Pack
- Bonus Gem × 1,540
- Monster Bone S × 100
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Ores Pack
- Bonus Gem × 1,540
- Iron Ore × 100
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Zenny Pack
- Bonus Gem × 5,500
- Zenny × 150,000
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Weapon Refining Pack
- Weapon Refining Parts × 10
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Armor Refining Pack
- Armor Refining Parts × 10
That covers the Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup.
