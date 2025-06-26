  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup: Even Happier Hunting, MH Puzzles Collab, and more

Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup: Even Happier Hunting, MH Puzzles Collab, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Jun 26, 2025 08:01 GMT
The Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup is here! (Image via Niantic)
The Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup is here! (Image via Niantic)

The Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup will bring the elder dragon, Namielle, a powerful monster that conducts electricity using the water that shrouds its body. There will also be event-exclusive equipment this season that will have special boosted effects, making it easier for newer hunters to take it down.

Furthermore, the Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup features a collaboration with the Monster Hunter Puzzles. Read on to learn more.

All content of the Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup explored

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

1) Even Happier Hunting event

According to the Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup, the Even Happier Hunting event will kick off on July 7, 2025, and last until July 13, 2025. In it, you can join group hunts for extra rewards. Moreover, swords and shields will be boosted during this period, creating a perfect time for hunting.

Note that Kirin, Silver Rathalos, and Somnacanth will appear more frequently this season. Materials obtained from these monsters can be used to forge and upgrade swords, shields, and compatible armor.

Also read: 5 best builds in Monster Hunter Now

2) Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration

According to the Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup, the collaboration with Monster Hunter Puzzles will kick off on July 9, 2025, and last until August 10, 2025.

In this crossover, limited-time quests, MH Puzzles-themed rewards, and some exclusive packs will be available.

3) Zenny Rush Quest

Zenny Rush Quest will begin on July 14, 2025, and continue until July 20, 2025. This festivity brings a great opportunity to save Zenny, with which you can forge and upgrade your equipment.

4) Monster Hunter Now Summer Hunt 2025: Seaside Vacation

According to the Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup, this festivity will begin on July 21, 2025, and run through August 3, 2025. In it, you can forge event-exclusive equipment with unique designs and take down powerful monsters.

Summer Hunt is even more accessible thanks to easier upgrading for event-exclusive equipment, performance boosts, and special effects that will make hunting more fun this season.

Namielle will debut in the second half of the event. So, power up your event equipment and take down this monster.

Also read: Monster Hunter Now Chameleos Dragon: Everything you need to know

5) Monster Hunter Summer Hunt 2025: Sea of Monsters

This event will go live on July 26, 2025, and last until July 27, 2025. It will feature a paid online event, wherein you must purchase an event ticket that will allow you to encounter Elder Dragon Interceptions more frequently, in which only Namielle will appear.

6) Exclusive packs

Limited-time packs can be found in the in-game shop and Web Store. There will also be some previously available layered equipment for sale. According to the Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup, they can be acquired from July 1, 2025, until July 31, 2025.

Here are the offered items:

Hunt Support Pack (July)

  • Potion × 10
  • Special Carving Knife × 10
  • Wander Droplet × 5
  • Premium Well-Done Steak Pack × 5
  • Ultra Hunting Ticket × 5

Mini Hunt Support Pack (July)

  • Potion × 5
  • Special Carving Knife × 3

Zenny Bargain Pack

  • Zenny x 50,000

Sporty A Pack

  • Sporty A layered equipment
  • Layered equipment comes in 4 parts: head, chest, arms, legs

Sporty B Pack

  • Sporty B layered equipment
  • Layered equipment comes in 4 parts: head, chest, arms, legs

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Hunt Support Pack (July)

  • Bonus Gem × 3,300
  • Special Carving Knife × 3
  • Wander Powder × 10

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Recovery Pack

  • Bonus Gem × 3,300
  • Potion × 50

Web Store-exclusive: Carving Knife Test Pack

  • Special Carving Knife × 3

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Sharp Claw Pack

  • Bonus Gem × 1,540
  • Sharp Claw × 100

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Wingdrake Hide Pack

  • Bonus Gem × 1,540
  • Wingdrake Hide × 100

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Bones Pack

  • Bonus Gem × 1,540
  • Monster Bone S × 100

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Ores Pack

  • Bonus Gem × 1,540
  • Iron Ore × 100

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Zenny Pack

  • Bonus Gem × 5,500
  • Zenny × 150,000

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Weapon Refining Pack

  • Weapon Refining Parts × 10

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Armor Refining Pack

  • Armor Refining Parts × 10

Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now

That covers the Monster Hunter Now July 2025 event lineup.

More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications